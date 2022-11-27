NBA Fans React To Bloodied Russell Westbrook: "He Didn't Deserve A Tech"

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Fans disapproved of the fact that Russell Westbrook was handed a technical following his brief altercation with San Antonio Spurs' Zach Collins.

The Spurs Center was ejected after he hit Westbrook hard on the head, which led to the Lakers point guard bleeding. A melee ensued, but he was restrained by LeBron James who also helped his teammate.

Following a review, Collins was slapped with a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected, while Westbrook received a tech — presumably for jumping back up and sparking an altercation.

Russell Westbrook was not happy after Zach Collins’ foul. Collins was ejected from the game with a Flagrant 2 and Westbrook was tagged with a technical.

Needless to say, Twitter was not happy with the decision as they took to the platform to their two cents.

In the end, it was determined that the cut didn't need any stitches, and Westbrook returned to play finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists

Russell Westbrook Shares His Thoughts On The Technical

It wasn't just the fans who were surprised that Russell Westbrook was tagged with a technical. The guard was equally flummoxed.

The episode didn't dampen the Lakers' spirits as they managed to get past the Spurs by recording a 143-138 victory. LeBron James led the way with a season-high 39 points.

Speaking to the reporters after the game, Westbrook said he wanted to check with the officials about the reason behind handing him a technical. According to Heavy:

“I was confused on that one myself. I wasn’t sure why I got one, but I’ll check with the league and talk to them about it and we’re figure out why that was. Maybe it was because I probably hopped up or something. I’m not sure.”

On his part, Collins said the hit wasn't intentional.

“I shouldn’t have jumped on the pump fake, but I did. And then the worst thing you can do is give up an and-1 in that situation, so I was just trying to come down and hit his arm so the ball wouldn’t get up to the rim. Unfortunately, my elbow just caught his head and he started bleeding and it looked terrible, but I honestly wasn’t trying to do anything. I just didn’t want him to get a shot off.”

All things considered, Westbrook is likely to suit up in the next game against the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers will also have the services of Anthony Davis who missed the game against San Antonio due to a calf contusion.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.