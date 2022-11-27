Skip to main content

LeBron James Shared His Concern Over Russell Westbrook's Health

LeBron James Shared His Concern Over Russell Westbrook's Health

LeBron James was just glad that Russell Westbrook was alright after he was elbowed on the head by Spurs center, Zach Collins.

In a rather to-and-fro game that saw the Lakers eventually win 143-138, a profusely bleeding Westbrook helped by James was one of the highlights, and for the forward who notched up a season-high 39 points, health took precedence.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the incident and the win, James shared his concern about the injury.

LeBron James said he first wanted to treat Westbrook's cut since "his health is more important than the game." Once the situation was de-escalated, he wanted to do something to Zach Collins.

"I mean...it's just common sense you know. Put pressure on the cut right away. Don't let it continue go. Before we became teammates, always been brothers and his health is more important than the game of basketball. I actually saw the cut when that happened."

James ended his night with 11 boards and 3 assists in addition to the 39 points. Anthony Davis was out with a calf contusion, but he received good support from Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Schroder.

Darvin Ham Was All Praise For LeBron James After He Tended To Russell Westbrook

James has been vocal about there being more to life than just basketball, and that was one of the shared sentiments that were echoed by Darvin Ham. 

While he was visibly pleased with the Laker's win, he was more proud of James doing what he did as soon as he saw Westbrook take the hit.

Darvin Ham said LeBron jumping to aid Westbrook shows the brotherhood, image, and action that represents the Lakers as a team and franchise.

“He takes a shot to the head, and you don’t wanna escalate the situation. You want to try to calm him down, you’ve got a guy with blood on his face who is understandably upset. Just having ‘Bron there, it shows a brotherhood that we need that type of image, that action, that belief in one another, we need that to represent us as a team and as a franchise.”

With the win, the Lakers have won five of their six games. Their 2-10 record now stands at 7-11. The team has already stated its intentions hoping to hit the .500 mark before the end of the year. They will play the Indiana Pacers next.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James Shared His Concern Over Russell Westbrook's Health
NBA Media

LeBron James Shared His Concern Over Russell Westbrook's Health

By Aaron Abhishek
Phil Jackson Revealed Kobe Bryant's Immediate Reaction When He Rejoined The Lakers In 2005
NBA Media

Phil Jackson Revealed Kobe Bryant's Immediate Reaction When He Rejoined The Lakers In 2005

By Aaron Abhishek
ESPN Projects LeBron James To Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record Against The Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Media

LeBron James Says He Was Never Worried About His Shooting Slump

By Lee Tran
tucker superstars
NBA Media

NBA Fans Savagely Troll PJ Tucker When Comparing Him To Superstars: "If You Want None Of That, Look At PJ Tucker"

By Lee Tran
LeBron James Sounds Off On Kids Having To Play Too Much Basketball
NBA Media

LeBron James Sounds Off On Kids Having To Play Too Much Basketball

By Gautam Varier
Luka Doncic Hilariously Dismisses Modern NBA Stats: "You Guys Have Statistics For Everything"
NBA Media

The Dallas Mavericks Have Not Won A Game This Season Without Luka Doncic Scoring 30 Points

By Lee Tran
LeBron James Reveals What The Lakers Still Need To Work On
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals What The Lakers Still Need To Work On

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Sets Insane NBA Record After His Incredible Game Against The Spurs
NBA Media

LeBron James Sets Insane NBA Record After His Incredible Game Against The Spurs

By Gautam Varier
Dennis Schroder Says Darvin Ham Is The Main Reason He Is Back On The Lakers
NBA Media

Dennis Schroder Gets Real On Potentially Taking Over As A Permanent Starter For The Lakers

By Lee Tran
The Golden State Warriors Are Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder
NBA Media

The Golden State Warriors Are Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder

By Gautam Varier
USATSI_17421269
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Whether The Lakers Can Keep Playing Well After Team Goes 5-1 In Last 6 Games: "League Is Scared."

By Lee Tran
RJ Barrett Isn't Concerned Despite Missing 78 Of His Last 114 Shot Attempts
NBA Media

RJ Barrett Isn't Concerned Despite Missing 78 Of His Last 114 Shot Attempts

By Gautam Varier
USATSI_19510943
NBA Media

NBA Fans Are In Awe Of LeBron James' 39-Point Performance Against Spurs: "Best Player In The World."

By Lee Tran
Watch: Russell Westbrook Was Left With A Bloodied Forehead After A Foul By Zach Collins
NBA Media

Watch: Russell Westbrook Was Left With A Bloodied Forehead After A Foul By Zach Collins

By Gautam Varier
Tyronn Lue Says Nikola Jokic Reminds Him Of LeBron James At The Center Position
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Says Nikola Jokic Reminds Him Of LeBron James At The Center Position

By Gautam Varier
hardy curry
NBA Media

Jazz Coach Will Hardy Reveals He Stops Coaching Sometimes And Watches Stephen Curry Play Basketball

By Lee Tran