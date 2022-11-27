LeBron James Shared His Concern Over Russell Westbrook's Health

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James was just glad that Russell Westbrook was alright after he was elbowed on the head by Spurs center, Zach Collins.

In a rather to-and-fro game that saw the Lakers eventually win 143-138, a profusely bleeding Westbrook helped by James was one of the highlights, and for the forward who notched up a season-high 39 points, health took precedence.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the incident and the win, James shared his concern about the injury.

LeBron James said he first wanted to treat Westbrook's cut since "his health is more important than the game." Once the situation was de-escalated, he wanted to do something to Zach Collins.

"I mean...it's just common sense you know. Put pressure on the cut right away. Don't let it continue go. Before we became teammates, always been brothers and his health is more important than the game of basketball. I actually saw the cut when that happened."

James ended his night with 11 boards and 3 assists in addition to the 39 points. Anthony Davis was out with a calf contusion, but he received good support from Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Schroder.

Darvin Ham Was All Praise For LeBron James After He Tended To Russell Westbrook

James has been vocal about there being more to life than just basketball, and that was one of the shared sentiments that were echoed by Darvin Ham.

While he was visibly pleased with the Laker's win, he was more proud of James doing what he did as soon as he saw Westbrook take the hit.

Darvin Ham said LeBron jumping to aid Westbrook shows the brotherhood, image, and action that represents the Lakers as a team and franchise.

“He takes a shot to the head, and you don’t wanna escalate the situation. You want to try to calm him down, you’ve got a guy with blood on his face who is understandably upset. Just having ‘Bron there, it shows a brotherhood that we need that type of image, that action, that belief in one another, we need that to represent us as a team and as a franchise.”

With the win, the Lakers have won five of their six games. Their 2-10 record now stands at 7-11. The team has already stated its intentions hoping to hit the .500 mark before the end of the year. They will play the Indiana Pacers next.

