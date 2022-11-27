Skip to main content

Watch: Russell Westbrook Was Left With A Bloodied Forehead After A Foul By Zach Collins

A lot has gone right for Russell Westbrook over the last few weeks as he thrives in this new bench role. He has played a significant part in this turnaround that the Lakers have had in recent weeks, as they have won 4 of their last 5 games.

He is taking pride in leading this bench unit and it has gotten to a point where the Lakers might even consider having him around after this season. Amidst all these positives, however, things took a downturn in their latest game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Westbrook had played a fine support role to Anthony Davis in this good stretch, but AD was out for this one with a calf contusion. LeBron James was back, though, and the Lakers seemed to be in a good position for another win as they led 99-92 in the third quarter. As Westbrook tried to extend the lead with a layup, however, Zach Collins accidentally struck him with his elbow, and Westbrook ended up with a bloodied forehead.  

Fortunately, Westbrook was pulled aside by James before the situation got really messy. There was also, thankfully, no severe damage to Russ as he shot the free throws before heading to the locker room. Collins did get ejected after this incident, and that was inevitable once we saw the blood come out. Even though things got heated here, Westbrook did give Collins a thumbs up later on, as he, too, understood it was completely accidental.

It was more bad news for the Spurs, though, as they had already lost one big earlier in the game with Jakob Poeltl suffering an injury in the second quarter. The Lakers, despite Russ going out, have managed to keep the Spurs at arm's length and look set for their 5th win in the last 6 games.

