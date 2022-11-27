NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's double lob play had fans reminiscing about the former's chemistry with Dwyane Wade when he was part of the Miami Heat.

The Los Angeles Lakers swept the San Antonio Spurs by winning all three games, and one of the highlights, apart from Westbrook bleeding after being elbowed by Zach Collins, was his understanding of playing with James.

A clip of James dunking a lob en route to his season-high 39 points did the rounds on social media, and for the King's fans, it was a spectacular sight to see.

All the efforts were worth it for the Lakers as they beat the Spurs 143-138, winning five of their last six games.

LeBron James Stresses For The Need To Work On Defensive Aspects

It might have been a win for Los Angeles, but LeBron James highlighted some of the areas that team needed to work on, especially when they face teams that are offensive powerhouses.

Speaking postgame to the media, the 37-year-old wanted his side to focus more on defense, specifically on transition and rebounding.

LeBron on what the Lakers still need to work on: "Transition defense and defensive rebounding."

At the time of writing, the Lakers are placed 11th in defensive efficiency, and second in defensive rebounds. They have a 75.8% defensive-rebounding percentage which puts them in 17th place. Their transition defense is affected by the number of turnovers (they average 15.4 per game).

The Lakers still have a long way to go before they get to the desired .500 mark. While their current form adds to their advantage, the aforementioned factors that James wants them to work on will be their bane should they continue to err.

After their road trip, the Lakers now come back home and host the Indiana Pacers and the Portland Trail Blazers before jetting off to Milwaukee for a skirmish with the Bucks.

