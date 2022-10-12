Skip to main content

Zion Williamson Teases New Additions To His Game: "They're Gonna See That My Game Has Evolved. I'm Gonna Show The World Things That I've Had In My Arsenal That I Didn't Show Before."

Zion Williamson is one of the best young players in the league today. There's no doubt that he has shown that he is an elite athlete and an amazing finisher near the rim during his time in the league. Though he did not play during the 2021-22 season, Williamson was a stellar player during the 2020-21 season, averaging 27.0 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 3.7 APG.

Though he is already a top-tier power forward offensively simply due to his scoring near the rim, it seems as though Zion Williamson is focused on improving his game in other areas. He recently teased that he is going to show new things in his game that he "didn't show before". Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated relayed the news.

“They’re going to see that I’ve matured off the court and on the court,” Williamson, now 22, says, following a late breakfast at a 6,000-square-foot waterfront rental in Fort Lauderdale. “And they’re also gonna see that my game has evolved. I’m gonna show the world things that I’ve had in my arsenal that I didn’t show before.”

What we’ll soon witness, he says, is a Zion transformed, mentally and physically, after the most torturous year of his life: a fractured right foot, followed by a surgery, a setback and a perpetual cascade of criticism and scorn from fans and pundits.

There is no doubt that Zion Williamson adding more things to his game could be scary for the rest of the league. If he ever gets a jump shot, it will be hard for any defender to stop him.

The New Orleans Pelicans Could Be Dangerous Next Season

There is no doubt that the New Orleans Pelicans could potentially be a dangerous team next year. In fact, NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith has claimed that the team has the potential to make the NBA Finals.

"I have the New Orleans Pelicans as the No. 1 sleeper in the entire NBA. The Pelicans can end up in the Conference Finals, the Pelicans can end up in the Finals. They got a crew, they're long, they're athletic, they can get physical, they got shooters, they got athletes, and they got a whole bunch of heart. They ain’t scared of anybody, and they got young fresh legs. If Zion Williamson was healthy last year, they might have beaten Phoenix in the playoffs. If Zion Williamson stays healthy, I'm telling you right now, New Orleans is a huge threat, a huge threat," Smith convincingly said. 

It remains to be seen if the New Orleans Pelicans do reach the heights that Stephen A. Smith believes they can. They certainly have the talent to do so, but they are still a young team that needs to really put in the work to get far in the playoffs.

Hopefully, we do see Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans blossom next year. They have been on the cusp of a breakout for a long time, and perhaps next year is the year it finally happens.

