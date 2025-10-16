Should The Mavericks Trade An Injured Big Man In Pursuit Of Shooting And Scoring Depth?

The Dallas Mavericks are poised to be one of the most formidable rosters on paper heading into the 2025-26 season. Although they are expected to be without Kyrie Irving for a considerable portion of the campaign, their 3-1 record in the preseason could project a solid performance even without the star guard if early trends hold.

Much of their recent success can be attributed to the reliability of their big man rotation. With Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II anchoring the frontcourt, the Mavs have looked like a solid defensive and rebounding unit.

With Lively healthy and in the starting lineup, Dallas has enjoyed early success, potentially raising questions about Daniel Gafford‘s future.

Among the key centers on the Mavericks’ roster, Gafford established himself as a reliable option last season, both as a starter and a bench player. With an average of 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game last season, the 27-year-old showcased his ability to be productive.

However, Dallas is a team with notable frontcourt depth. Apart from Davis and Lively, the Mavs also have a reliable veteran big man in Dwight Powell, and a solid young forward in PJ Washington, who is capable of playing small-ball center.

In this regard, Gafford’s latest ankle injury doesn’t do him any benefits. With Powell earning more playing time in the preseason, he has displayed his ability to fit in the system. Additionally, with Washington also signing a five-year extension this offseason, along with Lively’s sustained growth, Gafford may become dispensable.

Although the big man is expected to return to the rotation in the coming weeks, the Mavericks may view this situation as an opportunity to move his contract to address pending roster needs instead.

Who Could The Mavericks Acquire For Daniel Gafford?

Daniel Gafford signed a three-year, $54.3 million extension this offseason. Currently, the big man is expected to have a cap hit of $14.3 million, which could be quite reasonable for a big man of his caliber.

Gafford reportedly garnered significant trade interest early in the offseason, especially from teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. The likelihood of a trade with the Lakers is low, but the Warriors could still create an interesting trade package to acquire Gafford.

By including Buddy Hield, who could boost the Mavericks’ perimeter shooting, along with Gui Santos and Trayce Jackson-Davis as filler, Golden State could formulate a mutually beneficial trade idea.

Hield has proven himself as a solid three-point shooting threat over his career. With an average of 11.1 points per game on 41.7% shooting overall and 37.0% from beyond the arc, Dallas could see merit in this acquisition.

While sensible, it would be more likely for the Mavs to demand Moses Moody or Jonathan Kuminga instead, hence requiring more assets and potential draft compensation to be included in the overall package.

If scoring upside is made a priority, the Mavericks could also pursue a deal with the Indiana Pacers to acquire Aaron Nesmith and Ben Sheppard to further boost their backcourt.

Aside from being a solid scorer, Nesmith has also proven himself as a valuable two-way player. With an average of 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game on 50.7% shooting from the field, he could be an efficient backcourt upgrade. Although less significant, Sheppard also has solid scoring skills. He averaged 5.3 points and 2.8 rebounds on 41.8% shooting from the field.

Since Myles Turner‘s departure, the Pacers have been searching for a replacement. On this note, acquiring Gafford could be quite useful for them, especially once Tyrese Haliburton returns from injury.

If perimeter shooting is to be given more importance, a potential deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire Corey Kispert and a second-round draft pick wouldn’t be out of the question either. Kispert’s proven himself to be a solid movement shooter. With a solid average of 11.6 points on 45.1% shooting overall and 36.4% shooting from three-point range, Dallas could see some merit in this deal.

Meanwhile, Washington’s big man rotation is currently carried by its sophomore Alex Sarr. With the need for support, the Wizards could benefit from reuniting with Gafford.

Overall, there are several potential trades that the Mavericks could consider, especially if they prioritize increasing their perimeter shooting production over the season.

However, trading Gafford could also be a major risk. Given the injury histories of players such as Davis and Lively, having insurance in the rotation could be a wise move for the Mavericks as they hope to establish consistency in their performances.