Draymond Green Wants To Play With LeBron James

Draymond Green admits he always wanted the chance to play alongside LeBron James.

Vishwesha Kumar
5 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Draymond Green has never hidden his admiration for LeBron James. What has changed over the years is not the respect itself, but the relationship behind it. Once defined by hostility, trash talk, and physical confrontations in the NBA Finals, the Green-James dynamic has evolved into one of the league’s most genuine off-court friendships.

Now, Green is openly admitting something that once felt unthinkable. He has always wanted to play alongside LeBron.

In an interview highlighted by Melissa Rohlin of the New York Post:

“I’ve always wanted to [play with him]. Saying I wanted to go to his team, that’s not the case. I’m very comfortable in my situation with 30 [Curry] and what we’ve built and what we have.”

“But I think him and Steph shared the want to take the court together, and they got the opportunity to do that in the Olympics in Paris. I’ve always wanted the opportunity. Just to experience it, to see how he thinks, to see, all right, what I could do to help him and his thinking. Or what can I learn and pick up about what he’s thinking.”

Green has long been comfortable with the Golden State Warriors. Four championships, a dynasty, and a culture built around Stephen Curry have defined his career. He made it clear that he does not see a realistic path to ever sharing a uniform with LeBron. This is simply a veteran acknowledging one of the few experiences his career never gave him.

The irony is that Green and LeBron once symbolized the most intense rivalry of the modern era. From 2015 through 2018, the Cavaliers and Warriors collided in four straight NBA Finals, with Green and LeBron at the emotional center of every series.

The 2016 Finals incident where Green struck LeBron and was suspended became one of the defining flashpoints in NBA history. At the time, there was no imaginable future where these two would laugh together, vacation together, or call each other brothers.

That shift began quietly in 2017, when mutual respect replaced resentment. What followed was a slow build into a real friendship. Today, they attend concerts together, vacation together, support each other during injuries and suspensions, and speak with honesty about their shared backgrounds.

Green has even acknowledged that LeBron was his measuring stick. Guarding him in the Finals forced Green to maximize every mental and physical edge he had. Coaches around the league credit those battles for cementing Green as one of the greatest defensive minds of his generation. At the same time, LeBron has repeatedly credited Green as the heartbeat of Golden State’s dominance.

The only thing missing is time together on the court.

There is one theoretical opening, even if Green himself downplays it. LeBron is expected to become an unrestricted free agent this summer as both he and the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for a mutual separation. The Warriors previously explored the idea of acquiring LeBron at the 2024 deadline. It did not happen. Two years later, circumstances are different.

LeBron will be 41, and any move would be short-term. Yet for Golden State, even a one-year partnership between Curry, Green, and LeBron would be historic. Green has said he does not see it happening, but the NBA has a habit of creating endings nobody expects.

What is clear is how far this relationship has come. From enemies in the Finals to friends in real life, Draymond Green and LeBron James are forever linked. Even if they never share a jersey, the respect between them has already become part of NBA history.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Jan 23, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts in the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Only Sees The Miami Heat As A Long-Term Destination Among 4 Potential Teams
Next Article Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) reacts during the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns at FedExForum. Memphis Grizzlies Are Trading Jaren Jackson Jr. In A Blockbuster Deal With The Utah Jazz
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like