Golden State Warriors Are Not Interested In Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Among the several teams linked with Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the offseason, the Golden State Warriors emerged as a favored landing spot for the nine-time All-Star. From appearing at Stephen Curry’s dinner party to attending events in San Francisco, Antetokounmpo fueled several rumors linking him to the Bay Area.

The Warriors’ interest in trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo was initially reported to be limited, primarily due to a lack of assets. But on a recent episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN’s Anthony Slater revealed that the Warriors’ insiders may have been underplaying the situation.

“They poured cold water on the idea that they were some hot Giannis destination,” Slater said, “But I will also say that they were kind of pouring cold water on the Jimmy Butler idea around this time last year.”

Jimmy Butler‘s acquisition was one of the most surprising trade-deadline moves last season. When considering that there was no buzz leading up to the trade, Slater insinuated that the situation with Antetokounmpo could be somewhat similar.

The analyst did, however, acknowledge that trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo would be a challenge at this stage, especially if draft compensation becomes a priority. Considering their aging core, with Curry and Butler entering the final stages of their careers, the Warriors may wish to hold on to their draft picks.

With this in mind, Slater continued, “I think they could get in the mix, but my vibe from them is there’s not some strong belief or plan that this is gonna happen. Right now, internally, it’s about this Jimmy Butler, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Al Horford, aged foursome trying to make one or two last competitive runs here.”

As constructed, the Warriors are a solid team led by top-quality veterans. Although questions can be raised about their depth, they have the potential to be competitive. In this regard, a 3-1 start to the preseason looks promising.

How Can The Warriors Land Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga was brought to a temporary close after the forward reassured the Milwaukee Bucks of his decision to remain with the team, owing to his faith in their ability to compete. While promising, the forward’s statement also left the door open for a move in the future, creating an opportunity for the Golden State Warriors to make a move.

Last season, the forward averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game on 60.1% shooting overall. As a perennial MVP and DPOY candidate, acquiring a player like Antetokounmpo could transform a team into a title contender. For the Warriors, it would effectively make them title favorites.

Several trade packages have been created to facilitate Antetokounmpo’s move to Golden State. Although a straight-up deal may leave the Warriors’ roster looking thin due to the forward’s massive contract and the subsequent draft compensation, a three-team deal appears more likely.

The Warriors have some promising assets that could be considered appealing for the Bucks. Along with the developmental pieces such as Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Trayce Jackson-Davis, the Warriors also feature a young star-caliber player in Jonathan Kuminga.

With Kuminga re-signing with the team, Golden State has managed to ascribe a value to his contract, thus making him a valuable trade asset. With the right package, along with considerable draft compensation via a third team, the Warriors could potentially acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Currently, the New York Knicks have been favored to land the nine-time All-Star, especially after reports of the Bucks’ offseason trade discussions with the Knicks involving the forward. But even so, this move seems unlikely at this stage.

Like many players, Giannis Antetokounmpo could enter free agency in the summer of 2027. With Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler also entering free agency the same year, the Warriors may instead opt for this route to land the nine-time All-Star.