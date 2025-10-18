Bam Adebayo Could Leave The Miami Heat To Spark Massive Bidding War

Kendrick Perkins doesn’t believe Bam Adebayo will finish the season with the Miami Heat. Speaking on ESPN, the former NBA center said he expects the franchise to part ways with its All-Star big man before the year ends, claiming that Miami is no longer close to being a playoff-caliber team.

“Bam Adebayo will not be in a Miami Heat jersey at the end of this year,” Perkins said on Road Trippin’. “He will not finish the season in Miami. I believe it’s time. Miami is nowhere close to being a playoff team. I never want to doubt Erik Spoelstra, but their roster stinks. Bam is at the point where he needs to be on a contender.”

Adebayo, 27, has been a cornerstone for the Heat since being drafted in 2017, helping lead them to two NBA Finals appearances and earning multiple All-Star selections along the way. However, with Jimmy Butler now gone (and Miami struggling to find consistency), there’s growing uncertainty about the team’s long-term direction.

Last season, amid the Butler drama, the Heat finished 10th in the East at 37-45. They lost to the Cavaliers in the first round, marking the second straight year they suffered an early playoff elimination.

Through it all, Bam Adebayo has been a beacon of stability. At 6’9” and 250 pounds, he has played his role to perfection as a two-way big man. Last season, in 78 games, he averaged 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 48.5 percent shooting.

Despite his efforts, the Heat have been on a downward trajectory for years, and the only way out may be through serious changes. With his eyes set on 2027 free agency, Pat Riley already has a plan in place, but it requires patience.

In the meantime, Adebayo’s future remains in doubt. As much as he wants to stay in South Beach, trading him might be the only path to redemption for the Heat. At the very least, it would give them the resources required for a fresh start.

Regarding potential trade partners, the Golden State Warriors stand out as a prime candidate. By offering Jonathan Kuminga and other assets, they could make a move for Bam that fills their hole at center. It would put him in a position to win and give him a chance to reunite with Jimmy Butler.

A team like the Lakers could also get involved. If they’d rather pay Adebayo than Austin Reaves, they could make a swap that creates a big three of Bam, Luka Doncic, and LeBron James.

Regardless of where he ends up, Bam’s story is only just beginning. At 28 years old, he still has his entire future ahead of him. Whether he stays in Miami or lands somewhere else, he will make an impact for the better.

If the Heat truly are entering a new era, moving Adebayo will be painful, but it could be the bold reset they need to rise again. Miami has always found a way to rebuild faster than expected, and history shows that Pat Riley thrives in moments of uncertainty. So while Bam would mark the end of an important chapter, it might also open the door for the franchise’s next great run.