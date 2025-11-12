Potential Superstar Swap Sends Ja Morant To The Atlanta Hawks

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has repeatedly been mentioned in trade rumors lately. After expressing his lack of joy while playing, along with reports of his falling out with head coach Tuomas Iisalo, the Grizzlies could be exploring trades for the two-time All-Star.

While initial reports suggested that Ja Morant’s trade value had dipped, primarily due to off-court controversies and his recent drop-off in performance, teams have still shown interest in acquiring him. In this regard, teams such as the Sacramento Kings and the Minnesota Timberwolves have been listed as frontrunners.

With Morant’s departure seeming imminent, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus presented an intriguing list of trade ideas. Among these, one in particular stood out. Here’s Pincus’ trade proposal for the Atlanta Hawks to acquire Ja Morant:

Proposed Trade Details

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Ja Morant, $6.6 million trade exception

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Trae Young

Why Do The Grizzlies Do This Trade?

For the Grizzlies, this trade could be close to ideal. Acquiring a superstar point guard such as Trae Young aligns perfectly with Memphis’ plans to avoid a rebuild. Given the recent report of the Grizzlies’ potential trade demands for Morant, this deal could be viewed favorably.

Young is one of the premier pick-and-roll point guards in the league. Given his ability to find his teammates in favorable spots, particularly his big men, he would pair well with Memphis’ frontcourt duo of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey.

As a capable playmaker and offensive threat, he slots in effectively in place of Morant. With averages of 17.8 points and 7.8 assists per game on 37.1% shooting from the field this season, the Hawks’ star could upgrade Memphis’ overall offensive production.

Although he has been slow to start the season, Young has proven capable of transforming a team’s offense. While Memphis isn’t in a position to contend at the moment, acquiring Young could help them become more competitive.

How Does Acquiring Ja Morant Help The Hawks?

For the Atlanta Hawks, acquiring Ja Morant has multiple benefits. Firstly, acquiring Morant allows the team to reduce its payroll by almost $6.6 million, according to Pincus. Given how much the franchise invested in its roster this summer, this could be a positive takeaway.

Secondly, adding a player like Ja Morant to an already talented team may be the spark the Hawks need to get things going this season.

Atlanta was initially projected to be one of the top teams in the East heading into the season. Unfortunately, with uneven performances setting the tone, the Hawks have started the campaign with a 6-5 record, placing them ninth in the East.

While the team has been constructed with Trae Young’s abilities in mind, a dynamic guard such as Morant could be equally effective in bringing the best out of this roster.

Known for his aggressive playstyle while attacking downhill and solid playmaking, Morant may be more suited for this Hawks unit, which features several capable perimeter shooters. With averages of 18.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game on 35.2% shooting from the field this season, Morant could see an uptick in production while simultaneously boosting Atlanta’s offense.

In many ways, a change in scenery may be what Morant needs. Given his career averages of 22.5 points and 7.5 assists per game, along with his exciting on-court personality, the Hawks may benefit from acquiring him.

Should Either Team Do This Deal?

For several reasons, this deal may actually work out well for the Atlanta Hawks.

Trae Young was also mentioned in several trade rumors earlier in the summer. With growing frustrations regarding his contract extension, the discontent between the franchise and the player resulted in the two-time All-Star’s future with the team being considered “murky”.

Although the rumors faded after a point, with Young suffering a knee injury last month, the Hawks may be reconsidering their approach. On this note, Morant and Young largely cancel each other out.

Both stars are formidable offensive players. Unfortunately, both have a history of inconsistent availability, be it injury or external factors. In this regard, a trade of this nature would only be a mild net positive for the Hawks due to the trade exception.

The Grizzlies may be hesitant to do this deal. Having handed out a sizable extension to Jaren Jackson Jr. this summer, Memphis may see some problems with offering another max-level deal to Young if he opts out of his contract next summer.

Should Young walk in free agency, the Grizzlies will have successively lost a franchise player and a superstar point guard. This would certainly not be viewed positively by the fan base.

Although this trade has merit, it could be a risky gamble for Memphis. Therefore, it may be wiser for the Grizzlies to pursue a different avenue if they decide to move Ja Morant.