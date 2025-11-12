Former Hornets Player Gives Insights On Michael Jordan’s Insane Car Collection

Michael Jordan is a billionaire, so it should come as little surprise that he has quite a fancy car collection. Former Charlotte Hornets player Dwayne Bacon got to see it firsthand, and he spoke about the collection on the Run Your Race podcast.

“He loaded,” Bacon said. “That’s when the Lamb Trucks first came out. He had a all yellow Lamb Truck with the yellow rims. He got garage full of cars. When I tell he collect Ferrari, he collects them. He had two Ferraris that was like 5 million apiece. One of one, two of two, like two of five or some s***s… It was five made, he got two of the five or some [ __ ] like that.”

You can afford to splurge $10 million on two Ferraris when you’re a billionaire. Jordan’s got plenty more luxurious cars as well.

Bacon witnessed all of this when he and Miles Bridges spent three days with Jordan during his tenure as the majority owner of the Hornets. He took them fishing on his boat, to the golf course, and also to his house.

Bacon called it the best experience of his life. It would indeed have been quite special to have an icon like Jordan take you around.

What was also special for Bacon was to be part of Jordan’s team. The New Orleans Pelicans had selected him with the 40th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but they traded him to the Hornets on draft night itself.

Bacon didn’t make much of an impact in his time with the Hornets, though. The 30-year-old averaged 5.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game in three seasons with the team.

Bacon left the Hornets for the Orlando Magic in 2020 but was waived a year later. He spent a couple of months with the New York Knicks after that and has been out of the league since. Bacon now plays for Dubai Basketball in the ABA League.

Ultimately, Bacon was another Jordan draft pick that didn’t really work out. There was one too many of those, which explains why the team had little to no success under him.

Jordan became a minority owner of what was then the Charlotte Bobcats in 2008. He then became the majority owner in 2010 by paying $275 million.

In Jordan’s 13 full seasons as controlling owner, the Hornets went 423-600. They only made the playoffs three times and failed to win a single series.

Despite the Hornets’ struggles on the court, Jordan managed to sell his majority stake to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall for approximately $3 billion in 2023. The 62-year-old remains a minority owner, and this proved to be a great investment.

During this episode, Bacon was also asked how involved Jordan was with the Hornets, and it turns out he had stopped showing up to practices by the time the guard arrived.

“I seen him a good bit,” Bacon stated. “Like events, he was there. Plenty of games in my three years he was there. Never really no practices, ’cause he say he ain’t want to make nobody nervous and s***. But like plenty of games, he’ll come sit at the end of the bench or he’ll be up.”

We have heard stories about Jordan showing up to practice and dominating, but it looks like he realized that wasn’t going to help. Staying away was the right thing to do.