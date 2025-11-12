Fans React To Brandon Ingram And GloRilla’s Special Handshake: “Bro Cooking On And Off Court”

While the Toronto Raptors were celebrating their 119-109 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, Raptors forward Brandon Ingram was seen celebrating in his own way with popular rapper and recording artist GloRilla.

Brandon Ingram and GloRilla were spotted courtside after the game performing a special handshake. Although the rapper struggled at first, she eventually got the hang of it, with both seeming excited about the little ritual.

Brandon Ingram’s handshake with GloRilla 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/d684PrpRpp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2025

The exchange made for a fun moment between the two. With several fans also seeing the clip online, many shared their reactions to the video on social media. Here are some of the best fan reactions from X.

“Bro cooking on and off the court,” noted one fan.

“I hope they get married. Their kids are gonna be the next breed of humanity,” joked another.

“BI lowkey looked nervous, like he just met his favorite rapper,” stated one user.

“That handshake got more sauce than GloRilla’s latest drop and Ingram’s step-back jumper combined. Collab album when?” added another.

“Bro was shooting his shots off the court, too,” said another user.

“Won on the court. Won on the bed. My man,” added a fan, respectfully.

“Let him cook!” another hyped fan responded.

“That handshake had chemistry AND rhythm,” observed another.

“Built like he was born for viral courtside moments,” joked one user, noting Ingram’s calm disposition.

“It hits different when your girl rocks your gear,” shared another, noting that GloRilla was wearing Ingram’s Raptors jersey for the game.

Although several X users also shared some jealous reactions, primarily GloRilla’s fans asking Ingram to step away from the rapper, addressing his recent water bottle incident, the tone remained lighthearted.

Rumors about the two dating started floating on social media after they were spotted in a car in Mexico this summer. With a public appearance fueling the rumors further, the relationship between the two was confirmed when they shared a courtside kiss in October this year.

Brandon Ingram Is Thriving In Toronto

Brandon Ingram joined the Toronto Raptors earlier this summer. After a relatively quiet 2024-25 season with the New Orleans Pelicans, marked by injuries, Ingram has been in tremendous form to start the new campaign with Toronto.

In 11 appearances thus far, he is averaging 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game on 50.6% shooting from the field, making him one of Toronto’s highest scorers. Given his impact on the game as one of the primary scoring options, the Raptors have looked more competitive this season.

The 28-year-old is coming off a solid performance against the Brooklyn Nets. Having posted a game-high 25 points to go with five rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block on 8-for-17 shooting, Brandon Ingram delivered another efficient performance.

Having built up a three-game streak of outings with 20+ points, Ingram appears to be playing some of the best basketball of his career. Given how valuable he will be to Toronto’s plans this season, the Raptors will hope to have him healthy and available.