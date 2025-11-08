Brandon Ingram Slams Water Bottle In Frustration And Hits Towel Guy During Raptors-76ers Game

Brandon Ingram’s temper got the better of him in the third quarter of Saturday’s game between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. With 6:25 left in the quarter, the Raptors got a delay-of-game violation, and to say Ingram was frustrated by it would be an understatement.

Ingram slammed a water bottle in frustration while sitting on the bench, and it ended up hitting a towel guy right in the face.

Ingram appeared to be in a bit of pain after committing a foul on Trendon Watford on the prior possession. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic decided to sub out the 28-year-old as a result, but he was slow to get off the court, which led to the violation. It was the second one on visitors on the night, and so, the 76ers got to shoot a technical free throw.

The violation and getting banged up a bit might have contributed to Ingram’s frustration there. You’d hope the one-time All-Star apologized to the individual once he cooled down a bit.

Ingram also splashed water on Scottie Barnes, who got out of there as quickly as he could. Barnes appeared to tweak his back earlier in the game and had been lying down next to the bench.

Fortunately, both Barnes and Ingram were able to get back into the game, but the 76ers still ended up winning 130-120. Ingram put up 21 points (7-17 FG), eight rebounds, and five assists on the night, but it wasn’t enough.

The Raptors had won four in a row coming into this clash and looked headed to another victory when they went up by as many as 14 points in the second quarter. The 76ers, however, managed to turn the tide quickly and were up 68-63 at the break. They then went up by 13 points, and while the Raptors got back within touching distance on multiple occasions, they were unable to get the win.

The Raptors have now dropped to 5-5 with this loss and will be in action next against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.