NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks Have Engaged In Trade Talks For Jae Crowder

One year after winning their first NBA championship in 50 years, the Milwaukee Bucks are ready to compete once again. Following a heartbreaking loss against the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA playoffs, the Bucks are ready to return to the Finals and show people that they're anything but done right now.

Giannis Antetokounmpo started the season in a great way, dominating rivals and showing why so many consider him the best player in the world right now. Even without Khris Middleton on the team, the Bucks look dangerous right now, and that is not even the end for this team.

You can never be too sure, especially when it comes to winning the NBA championship. That's why the Bucks are looking for additions to strengthen their roster and have a bigger chance to compete for the title.

Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks Have Engaged In Trade Talks For Jae Crowder

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks have engaged in trade talks regarding Jae Crowder, who's been away from the Suns since the offseason. A key piece for the team that reached the 2021 NBA Finals, Crowder is no longer sold on the Suns and is looking for a new team.

In addition to the Hawks, the Suns have recently been engaged in talks with the Bucks on a potential Jae Crowder trade, sources said. Milwaukee has registered interest in the veteran forward who has remained away from the Suns’ organization as both sides work toward a trade. Miami is also believed to be among the current suitors for Crowder, according to league sources.

Jae could be a terrific addition to the Bucks, but it seems like they're really covered when it comes to shooting big men. Well, this still would be a nice move to make for them, but as Charania reports, more teams will be ready to lure Crowder away from Phoenix at any moment.