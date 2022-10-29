20 NBA Players With The Most Personal Fouls In NBA History

Even in a contact sport like basketball, the foul is a fundamental gesture that can be used in various ways. The most popular tactic, frequently used in the tightest games, is to foul to force your opponent to take the free throw while hoping that they make a mistake from the stripe. Of course, the “Hack-a-Shaq” strategy has worked very well throughout NBA history because it has consistently stifled a host of dominant players on the court. But fouls are also committed by accident.

Offensive players are talented enough to force the referee to blow the whistle and get to the line consistently. Oftentimes, most of the best scorers, are excellent foul shooters and have the skill and confidence to step up and get free points. In the modern NBA, players drawing fouls might be the largest part of the game outside of taking three-pointers. Even though fouls in basketball are less dramatic than in other sports, it is still possible to track records for this statistic. Let's see who has committed the most personal fouls in a career in NBA history.

20. Shawn Kemp - 3,826 Personal Fouls

Shawn Kemp was known to be a ferocious dunker, which he absolutely was. The 6’10” big man was known to sky-high to catch lobs and throw down over helpless defenders, especially when on the receiving end of Gary Payton’s assists. Over his career, Kemp averaged 14.6 PPG while making 6 All-Star Teams.

But Kemp was not the most consistent defender, because he never made an All-Defensive Team and had career averages of 1.1 SPG and 1.2 BPG. He lacked the superstar defensive power that other players on this list had, a reason why he probably did not make the Hall of Fame. In terms of fouling, Kemp was an aggressive player at times, and at over 235 lbs, referees weren’t going to let him get away with it often.

19. Terry Cummings - 3,836 Personal Fouls

Terry Cummings was a force with the Milwaukee Bucks in his prime, making 2 All-Star Teams and 2 All-NBA Teams. He was a force as a versatile forward and helped place the Bucks on the map for years during the late 1980s. Cummings was also a competitor who committed a lot of fouls as well.

Terry averaged 3.2 personal fouls per game and committed close to 3,900 personal fouls in total over his career. Just like his Hall of Fame teammate Sidney Moncrief, Cummings was dedicated to playing elite defense and that meant getting called for fouls a lot of the time. Considering he played an 18-year-career, it should not matter too much.

18. Hal Greer - 3,855 Personal Fouls

A 10-time All-Star and Hall of Famer, Hal Greer averaged 19.2 PPG over his career while posting 5.0 RPG and 4.0 APG as well. The superstar shooting guard was a force during the 1960s, making 7 All-NBA Teams also winning the All-Star Game MVP in 1968.

Greer accomplished a lot over his 15-year career, through individual accolades and team achievements (winning the 1967 NBA championship). But he also committed a lot of fouls, averaging 3.4 personal fouls per game which is quite high for a perimeter player. Greer could defend the ball, but he was also prone to being overly aggressive as well.

17. Jack Sikma - 3,879 Personal Fouls

Jack Sikma made the Hall of Fame because he knew how to use his size and skill to be a factor in the post. The big man stood 6’11” and weighed 230 lbs, so he had the physical intimidation factor working to his favor. He also made 7 All-Star Teams and made the 1982 All-Defensive Team when he averaged 1.2 SPG and 1.3 BPG.

Sikma battled down low consistently over his career and was difficult to defend at times. On defense, Sikma used his size and often his aggression to force opposing players into precarious positions. But that also meant the big man fouled a lot, as he averaged 3.5 personal fouls per game over his 14-year-career.

16. Dwight Howard - 3,912 Personal Fouls

Dwight Howard is an interesting case when looking at how he committed fouls. He was the best center in the NBA in his prime and the most dominant, so the spotlight was always on him. That made it less likely for him to use his physicality to his favor. Secondly, Dwight was known to be clumsy because he lacked offensive moves. ‘

Swinging his arms normally resulted in Dwight receiving offensive fouls, and he was also so large that refs felt he was taking advantage on defense. We have seen Howard get frustrated on multiple occasions with the refereeing, and he suffered from the exact same problem that Shaquille O’Neal had in terms of not receiving fouls on him but getting called for fouling others.

15. John Stockton - 3,942 Personal Fouls

It is rare to see a point guard commit so many fouls, but John Stockton was no ordinary point guard. He was known to get dirty, play in a player’s space, and even cross the line at times. The point guard wanted to do whatever it took to win games, and there is no denying that it worked. Making 10 All-Star Teams, Stockton never missed the playoffs once in his career.

Stockton also leads all players in steals and has averages of 2.2 SPG and 0.2 BPG. He was a very solid defender whether on the ball or off it, and that is why most pundits rank him among the top 5 to have ever done it at point guard. But Stockton was a serial fouler, and he often got underneath opposing players’ skins as a result of that.

14. Vince Carter - 3,995 Personal Fouls

Vince Carter had an insane 22-year career so it is only natural for the perimeter player to have committed a large number of fouls. At 6’6” and 220 lbs, Carter was built well for a player who could use his physical gifts to score the ball and scramble on defense. Carter never made a single All-Defensive Team, however, as he was not the greatest defender on his teams over his career.

Vince did have a temper at times during the competition and was prone to committing technical fouls. But he was not as bad as other players on this list and the main reason why he committed over 3,900 personal fouls was because he played so long at an average of 30.1 MPG. A superstar in his prime, Carter was also targeted by opposing teams on defense.

13. Patrick Ewing - 4,034 Personal Fouls

Patrick Ewing was just nasty, and that did not help his case in terms of gaining the referee’s favors. Ewing was aggressive on the block and that helped him become a Hall of Famer because he was not the most naturally skilled center. He certainly achieved a lot, making 11 All-Star Teams and 3 All-Defensive Teams.

Ewing averaged 1.0 SPG and 2.4 BPG over his career, very solid numbers, but that did not take away from the fact that he was overly aggressive at times. Patrick committed a ton of fouls, and he was not the most charming when it came to his ways either. Luckily, he did not foul enough to crack the top ten of this list.

12. James Edwards - 4,042 Personal Fouls

James Edwards committed a ton of fouls over his career, 4,042 of them to be exact. The 7’0” big man won 3 NBA titles with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls as a role player, so his aggression was used to slow down opposing players consistently. Having a backup big man who will do the dirty work and play hard is a coach’s dream because paint protection is a necessity.

Edwards averaged 3.5 personal fouls per game, a very high number considering he played 19 years in the NBA and was able to accumulate so many fouls in limited playing time. Over his career, Edwards averaged 24.3 MPG so his main role was to come in, defend, be aggressive, and foul when necessary.

11. Otis Thorpe - 4,146 Personal Fouls

Otis Thorpe was another old-school player who built his career on effort, toughness, and aggression. He was not the most skilled power forward in terms of being a superstar player, but he played hard and managed to make 1 All-Star Team and win an NBA championship in 1994 with the Houston Rockets.

Thorpe stood 6’9” and weighed 225 lbs, making him a factor inside the paint consistently. He defended hard, battled for rebounds, and did not want to give away easy buckets. Unfortunately for Thorpe, that also meant the whistle was called on him on both ends of the floor. Countless times, we saw Otis hacking players to prevent them from getting two points and that is why he is ranked 11th all-time in fouls made.

10. Shaquille O’Neal - 4,146 Personal Fouls

Obviously, at 7’1” and over 300 lbs, Shaquille O’Neal is a giant of a man and no matter what he does, it looks particularly violent. Shaq was a force inside the paint, averaging a career 23.7 PPG and winning 4 NBA titles, and he was capable of being a solid shot-blocker as well.

The Diesel averaged 2.3 BPG over his career and was a force defending the rim through sheer size. He lacked the natural defensive IQ and mobility to always defend at a superstar level, which is why he only made 3 All-Defensive Teams and committed a ton of fouls. But Shaq also committed a ton of offensive fouls because he was just violent when he had the ball down low.

9. Kevin Willis - 4,172 Personal Fouls

Kevin Willis played an incredible 21 years in the NBA, so it is only expected that he committed a lot of fouls. It is hard for any 7-footer to not give away easy fouls because of the size and intimidation these players bring. Willis was slender at only 220 lbs, but he was very long and that helped him average 0.5 BPG over his career.

Willis made 1 All-Star Team in 1992 by posting 18.3 PPG and 15.5 RPG, but he never quite made an All-Defensive Team. He was not a slacker on defense, just did not have the weight or shot-blocking ability to make a major impact on the stat sheet. But Willis committed a ton of fouls, mainly because he had to handle opposing bigs down low and played so long.

8. Clifford Robinson - 4,175 Personal Fouls

Clifford Robinson was an active big man who occupied both the power forward and center positions over his career. Standing 6’10” and weighing 225 lbs, Robinson was a large figure on the court and had solid length and athleticism as well. Over his career, he averaged 1.0 SPG and 1.0 BPG.

Robinson was also a hound when it came to committing fouls because he averaged 3.0 personal fouls per game and committed over 4,100 personal fouls in 18 years. Just like other big men from the 1990s, Robinson took pride in defending the rim and if that meant committing fouls, so be it.

7. Elvin Hayes - 4,193 Personal Fouls

Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes had one of the best careers by a superstar big man, ever. He won an NBA title, a scoring title, and made 12 All-Star Teams while making 6 All-NBA Teams. The superstar big man had the knack for competing on defense at all costs, whether it meant making fouls or blocking shots.

Hayes averaged a career 1.0 SPG and 2.0 BPG over his career, making 2 All-Defensive Teams as well. The big man was forceful inside, committed, and dedicated to preventing easy buckets. That also meant Hayes fouled a lot, averaging 3.2 fouls per game over his career. It did not matter in the end, because Elvin has the respect of his peers and his defense was a major reason why.

6. Buck Williams - 4,267 Personal Fouls

Buck Williams is another big man that appears on this list, standing 6’8” and weighing 215 lbs. Williams made an impressive 4 All-Defensive Teams in his career and held career averages of 0.8 SPG and 0.8 BPG, so he could defend very well. But that did not mean he did not foul players often, either. At his retirement, Williams committed over 4,200 personal fouls.

The 1981 No. 3 overall pick was selected due to his size and ability in the paint, and he did end up having a solid career by making 3 All-Star Teams and even winning Rookie of the Year. But he used his length to swat at players often, resulting in him getting called for fouls. Williams was also a tough competitor, so being aggressive was part of his game and he was a serial offender when it came to doing whatever it took to defend the rim.

5. Hakeem Olajuwon - 4,383 Personal Fouls

Hakeem Olajuwon is considered one of the ten greatest defensive players of all time, regardless of position. Known as “The Dream”, the Houston Rockets legend captivated fans and media audiences with his post-skills and championship-winning intangibles. On defense, he was dominant by winning 2 Defensive Player of the Year awards while making 9 All-Defensive Teams.

Hakeem led the NBA in blocks 3 times as well, showcasing his entire arsenal when it came to locking down opposing players. Olajuwon was also a big man, standing 7’0” and 255 lbs, so many times his sheer size worked in his favor. But it must be mentioned that Hakeem was aggressive on defense, and could cross the line when he felt disrespected or he was at risk of giving away easy points.

4. Charles Barkley - 4,421 Personal Fouls

Charles Barkley was forced to commit a ton of fouls, for two major reasons. Firstly, he was incredibly undersized at 6’6” when battling against other Hall of Fame big men in his era. Barkley was forced to play bigger than he was, be tough, and even be overly aggressive at times. Charles was also a strong player at over 250 lbs.

Secondly, Barkley was never a great defender. He was excellent at getting rebounds, scoring paint points, and even committing fouls. But he lacked the mobility to be a solid defender and that is why he never made an All-Defensive Team. Barkley accomplished nearly everything in the NBA beyond a championship, so committing a ton of fouls did not hurt his Hall of Fame legacy.

3. Robert Parish - 4,443 Personal Fouls

Robert Parish is another player on this list that played at least 20 years in the NBA. The Hall of Famer had one of the most impressive resumes in NBA history, capturing 4 NBA titles to go along with 9 All-Star Team appearances and 2 All-NBA appearances. Parish played for the iconic Boston Celtics franchise that was so dominant during the 1980s.

At 7’1” and 230 lbs, Parish was also a large figure on the court and did not allow easy buckets to go in at his expense. This was a championship-winning center who played hard, rebounded and protected the rim at all times. Naturally, he committed a ton of fouls in doing so and ranks 3rd all-time in fouls behind two other Hall of Fame big men.

2. Karl Malone - 4,578 Personal Fouls

Anytime a player is built like Karl Malone, attaining personal fouls will naturally occur. Sometimes, Malone did not even mean to commit fouls but his raw strength and power seemed to throw opposing players off guard.

The Mailman was an aggressive defender regardless, and his size did not help him in favor of convincing refs he was playing fairly. Malone made 4 All-Defensive Teams so he could play solid on-ball defense, but he was also prone to fouling the opponent more often than not.

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - 4,657 Personal Fouls

Kareem ranks 1st in a host of statistics but personal fouls are one of them. The big man played an extremely long career that spanned 20 years, a major reason why he placed himself in a position to commit fouls consistently.

But Kareem was known to commit personal fouls, and he has fouled out on multiple occasions. That is not because the Hall of Famer did not know how to defend, because he made 11 All-Defensive Teams, but because he often competed on that end and was known to get aggressive when necessary.

