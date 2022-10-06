2023 NBA Mock Draft: Victor Wembanyama Is Locked For The No. 1 Pick, The San Antonio Spurs Could Start A New Dynasty With Him

The 2023 NBA Draft is quite far away, although we are already seeing a ton of young talent showcasing their talents across the USA and especially in France. Draft Night is a moment of hope and optimism for NBA teams, especially in the modern NBA, where teams are either competing for a championship or tanking for elite prospects. There are many average or below-average teams across the NBA as a result, and each of them will be hoping for a top-3 pick, at the very least. Of course, the 2023 NBA Draft is shaping out to be an iconic one because of the number of elite prospects that could, in fact, become NBA All-Stars.

It is time to discover the predicted order of the 2023 NBA Draft, focusing on the most important factors that lend themselves to team and roster possibilities. While there are some very game-changing prospects that will be appearing on draft night, there will also be some hidden talents that not every scout or general manager will see right away. Without further ado, here is Fadeaway World’s 2023 Mock Draft to get an indication of which players will land on which teams.

30. Golden State Warriors - Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

Position: SG

Age: 18

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 220 lbs

Sidy Cissoko is more of a defensive specialist who will try to grow his offensive game with the G League Ignite. NBA scouts will be waiting to see the guard’s improvements over this year because it could be a make-or-break time for the 6’7” guard to be taken among the top 30. So far, his defensive tenacity is keeping him in the 2023 Draft.

He brings tenacious energy and passion to the defensive end, playing physical and suffocating defense on the perimeter. He has a good feel for the game offensively, he just needs time to develop as a shooter and scorer. At only 18 years old, he is still an excellent gamble right now, and he could actually rise up the ranks if he continues to show improvements on offense.

29. Memphis Grizzlies - Marcus Sasser, Houston

Position: SG

Age: 22

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 195 lbs

Sasser is the oldest player projected to be drafted in the first round at 22 years old. After having his season cut short due to a toe injury last year, the 22-year-old will be back leading the charge for a talented Houston squad in 2022. Sasser has improved every year in college, developing into a strong perimeter defender and improving 3-point shooter.

If his senior season looks anything like his pre-injury junior season, Sasser could be the type of experienced guard contenders are looking for in the late first round. At 6’2” and 195 lbs, he is not very tall but has the size to be a factor in terms of his two-way play. Hopefully, Sasser can stay healthy.

28. Phoenix Suns - Caleb Love, UNC

Position: SG

Age: 20

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 180 lbs

Caleb Love out of UNC had a breakthrough NCAA Tournament performance the previous year, contributing significantly to North Carolina's journey to the National Championship game. With all of the advanced pull-ups and stepbacks you see from some of the finest guards in the NBA, he is a pure scorer and shot creator who can follow that mold.

Love, at age 20, has yet to shoot better than 40% from the field in college, so his shot consistency will determine where he ends up in the draft. At the next level, he might develop into a scorer off the bench, which could be his best role. At 6’3” and 180 lbs, he might not have the size to be a star, but only time will tell.

27. Indiana Pacers - Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Position: SG

Age: 19

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 233 lbs

A rather oversized guard with a well-rounded skill set, Harrison has a strong grasp of the game and is able to grip the rock and shoot it from a distance. Playmaking abilities are on display, and he can run the point or score from the wing, meaning he can occupy both guard spots and even the small forward position. Not to mention, he is great at rebounding the basketball.

Ingram knows how to make the most of his large, solid build. Even though he is not a great athlete in terms of speed and explosiveness, he can still play above the rim. Harrison is a lot to handle when driving the ball to the basket because he has grown to be almost 6’8” and over 230 pounds.

26. Houston Rockets - Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Position: PF

Age: 18

Height: 6’10”

Weight: 220 lbs

It is expected the Houston Rockets will take two prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft, and the second one could very likely be Kyle Filipowski out of Duke. The 6’10” power forward shared the frontcourt with Dereck Lively, although he is more oriented towards perimeter shooting than banging in the paint. Seemingly, those days of being a go-to post scorer could be over for big men in the NBA.

Filipowski is a capable long-range shooter, a solid passer despite his stature, and a fluid scorer both inside and outside the arc. Kyle can still get buckets inside the paint, and his versatility will make him an attractive option for a team like the Rockets who will need big men depth following the departure of Christian Wood.

25. Oklahoma City Thunder - Baba Miller, Florida State

Position: SF

Age: 18

Height: 6’11”

Weight: 204 lbs

Baba Miller, a dynamic wing from Spain, is one of the finest international players this season to enroll in college. He experienced a significant growth spurt, which gave rise to his distinctive skill set. Miller used to be a 6’2” guard but has since grown to 6’11”. He gained over eight inches in height, in addition to retaining his guard abilities. No doubt, that is exciting for some NBA scouts.

Miller isn't a great shooter, but he has made significant progress in that area. This season at Florida State, his ability to make 3-pointers will unquestionably be his strongest swing ability. Where he gets selected in the draft will be greatly influenced by his shooting statistics. As a result, Baba will fall out of the top 20, although he can climb back in.

24. Philadelphia 76ers - Kris Murray, Iowa

Position: PF

Age: 22

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 225 lbs

The sibling of the top-five draft selection Keegan Murray in 2022 is Kris Murray. Last season, Murray considered entering the draft, but he decided to go back to Iowa for his junior year. He shares almost exactly the same physical characteristics as his brother and is a reliable outside shooter with 3-and-D potential at the next level.

It will be intriguing to watch how he performs in a bigger position, stepping in for Keegan at Iowa. No doubt, Kris will have a ton of eyes on him because Keegan looks to be a terrific prospect and hopefully, Kris will follow suit. So far, Murray will likely be selected among the top 25 in the 2023 NBA Draft.

23. New York Knicks - Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

Position: SG

Age: 20

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 190 lbs

With a 6’7” frame, a long, rangy build, and nearly exceptional physical attributes, Matthew Cleveland is a shooting guard with perfect NBA size. Cleveland seems to be the next rising star for Florida State, a school that has recently excelled at finding and nurturing talent. No doubt, Matthew is one of those on the list.

Cleveland has skills in multiple areas on the offensive side of the floor. He has the ability to score, and he often finds his chances when the attack is in motion, so his offensive game has a lot of potential. He has the footwork and handling for a great step-back jumper, which could end up being a major weapon for him in the future.

22. Los Angeles Clippers - Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

Position: SF

Age: 18

Height: 6’10”

Weight: 211 lbs

Leonard Miller tested the waters at the NBA Draft Combine last season but elected to take his talents to the G League Ignite for an extra season of development. That could prove to be a good move because he is showing signs of promise as a perimeter player. Even at 6’10”, Miller seems to be more of a perimeter player than someone who patrols the paint.

The G League Ignite’s forward can handle the ball, shoot from three, and even create his own shot. Miller has raw playmaking ability and he can defend multiple positions, making him a project that teams would be worth rolling the dice on. No doubt about it, Miller is an easy choice as one of the top 25 prospects because he can be molded under a great coach, including Ty Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers.

21. Toronto Raptors - Amari Bailey, UCLA

Position: SG

Age: 18

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 185 lbs

A muscular guard, Amari Bailey, invites contact when he approaches the basket and does not seem to back down. He attacks the basket aggressively and is explosive off the bounce, great signs for a 6’5” guard that weighs 185 lbs. Overall, Bailey has shown the ability to finish through or past defenders by controlling his body and maintaining balance.

Bailey is a pure scorer with a good handle who should have plenty of chances at UCLA this season to improve his draft stock. He could rise to the top 15 in the 2023 draft, or he could stay where he is. His physique and toughness are positive attributes and a great start toward a promising career.

20. Denver Nuggets - Dereck Lively, Duke

Position: C

Age: 18

Height: 7’1”

Weight: 210 lbs

For the Class of 2022, Lively was the top-ranked recruit in the nation. Although he performs like a typical center at over 7 feet tall, his quickness and movement make him a unique prospect. He is a strong dunker, an agile rim runner, a long rim protector, and a dominant rebounder with a great motor. He has even displayed brief flashes of shooting skill, which is always a positive.

But Lively is still quite raw, and if he continues to add a jumper over the next year, he could see his stock greatly increase. While it is unlikely that Dereck will crack the top-ten list, he could move up somewhere into the top 15. Again, at 7’1” and 210 lbs, his size will always be a factor in the NBA game.

19. Orlando Magic - Terquavion Smith, NC State

Position: PG

Age: 19

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 165 lbs

Terquavion Smith made a splash at the NBA Draft Combine the previous year, displaying his lightning-fast speed and fierce competitiveness. Defenders attempting to stop him from blowing by are in for a nightmare due to his speed, agility, and quick first step. Clearly, the 6’3” point guard has the mental and physical fortitude to be a factor in the NBA.

When he attacks and shoots the ball with assurance, he is fearless. Smith's chances of winning the jackpot could improve if he puts some weight on his rather frail 165-pound body. But his light build is what makes him incredibly quick, so NBA teams looking to take him should be careful not to get in the way of what could make NC State’s guard a special player.

18. Utah Jazz - Kel’el Ware, Oregon

Position: C

Age: 18

Height: 7’0”

Weight: 210 lbs

In the modern NBA, Kel’el Ware is a stretch-five who fits the prototype template in many areas. He is tall and long enough to defend the rim and has a nice shooting touch from outside the arc. The 18-year-old already appears to have acquired some weight and muscle heading into his freshman year, which is good news for his draft stock. So far, he should go in the top 20 among the prospects.

However, it could be mentioned that Ware could still be more aggressive with his finishes around the basket. He tends to not forcefully score in the post, but that might come with time as he ages and continues to add muscle. Or it could manifest itself in making Ware a stretch five, which should not be an issue in the modern NBA.

17. Los Angeles Lakers - Chris Livingston, Kentucky

Position: SF

Age: 18

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 190 lbs

Chris Livingston out of Kentucky is a large, long-wing player who plays above the rim. He has a powerful leap and performs best when attacking the rim, going up for dunks, or making difficult layups in tight spaces. That is a major plus, but it does not stop there. Livingston, at 6’4” and 190 lbs, also has the skills to be an all-around offensive player.

Livingston has fluid jump shot mechanics, a strong frame that crashes the glass, and all the attributes necessary to be a dynamic defender. It will be intriguing to watch to see whether he can hone his abilities during his first season at Kentucky. At only 18 years old, Livingston is an excellent selection within the top 20 prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft.

16. Atlanta Hawks - Dillon Mitchell, Texas

Position: SF

Age: 18

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 195 lbs

Dillon Mitchell out of Texas offers vigor and intensity to the defensive end, locking down his defensive assignments and deflecting shots toward the basket with his long arms and athleticism. At 6’7” and 195 lbs, he has the base to become a very capable defensive player, no matter the type of player he comes up against.

Mitchell has shown flashes of a growing post-game and pull-up jumper, and he has a nose for the ball on the glass. The 6’7” forward will likely be a stout defender in the NBA, because height, length, and athleticism are not things Mitchell will struggle with. It remains to be seen if his offensive game will follow.

15. Brooklyn Nets - Jordan Walsh, Arkansas

Position: SF

Age: 18

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 190 lbs

The third of three freshmen from Arkansas expected to be selected in the first round is Jordan Walsh. At 6’7”, Walsh is lanky and vivacious, and he makes havoc on defense with his 7’3” wingspan. No doubt, his length will make him an extremely intriguing prospect in the NBA. If he falls to the Brooklyn Nets, the franchise will be very happy to select him among the top 15 prospects.

Walsh attacks off the dribble with explosiveness, inviting contact on the way to the hoop before standing up to contest anyone at the rim. His draft potential will be limited by how consistently he shoots outside the arc during his freshman year. So far, that will be what NBA scouts will focus on because he must knock down his outside shots in the pros.

14. New Orleans Pelicans - Arthur Kaluma, Creighton

Position: SF

Age: 20

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 220 lbs

Last year, Arthur Kaluma made a good finish to the season, demonstrating that he can be the kind of 3-and-D prospect that NBA teams are looking for constantly. He is a versatile defender who is 6’7”, 220 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan, and possesses both the speed and strength to keep up with perimeter players. Those are all exciting attributes for NBA scouts.

Although Kaluma will need to make 3-pointers more frequently this season, the framework is already in place for him to be selected in the first round among the top 15 prospects. Kaluma can be molded into a very good player by a great coaching staff, and if the New Orleans Pelicans end up with him, he could be in a very good situation.

13. Indiana Pacers - Jarace Walker, Houston

Position: PF

Age: 19

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 235 lbs

It is widely believed that Jarace Walker is a prospect who merits further consideration. The 6’8” forward glides easily despite having an outside linebacker's build. He is massively built at 6’8” and 235 lbs at 19 years old, an incredible base to build a two-way game on. If Indiana gets a chance to take him, Walker will be a perfect piece alongside Tyrese Haliburton for the Pacers.

Although he has a strong physical presence, his mobility lets him defend a variety of positions. He has a developing offensive game by being able to attack off the bounce and having trust in his handle. No doubt, Walker is one of the brightest prospects out of Houston, and by 2023, his stock will likely rise.

12. Portland Trail Blazers - Brandon Miller

Position: SF

Age: 19

Height: 6’9”

Weight: 200 lbs

Brandon Miller might not have shown the skills of a top-15 prospect just yet, but his raw offensive skill set is indeed very intriguing. Miller is a genuine attacking threat who can score in multiple ways. He has a silky jumper in the midrange and out of the post and is an above-average shot creator for his stature. Not to mention, Brandon is a capable ball handler and a versatile four-man who fits in well in the modern NBA, which is becoming less and less position-specific.

Because he stands 6’9”, Miller will be tasked with scoring the ball in the NBA because he has shown perimeter skills at around 200 lbs. No doubt, the Portland Trail Blazers will be hoping that Miller can be a long-term answer for them alongside Damian Lillard.

11. Charlotte Hornets - Anthony Black, Arkansas

Position: PG

Age: 18

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 185 lbs

Anthony Black, one of three expected first-round picks out of Arkansas, should prosper if he can play off another talented guard. He is a slasher in every meaning of the term, cutting hard into open spaces for easy baskets or slicing past defenses to reach the rim. At 6’7”, he has the height and length to get the ball in the basket around the paint.

A two-way talent, he has quick hands and strong defensive instincts, which is another big plus. Charlotte would be the best landing spot for Anthony Black because he can play off another offensive guard who will create space for him. Overall, Black could be a threat to go in the top 10, although he is just outside of it right now.

10. New York Knicks - Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Position: PG/SG

Age: 18

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 185 lbs

Cason Wallace ought to be among the top playmaking guards selected in the 2023 draft class. The 6’4” guard is particularly talented despite having decent but unspectacular athleticism. Despite not being particularly explosive, he plays with outstanding pace to get to his areas and has good positional size.

Wallace has precise shot mechanics and the ability to create shots off the bounce. He is a stout perimeter defender with quick hands, and he will arrive at Kentucky prepared to contribute right away on both ends of the floor. In the NBA, Cason will likely translate quite well because his consistency as a player is what stands out most.

9. Sacramento Kings - Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

Position: SG/SF

Age: 20

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 190 lbs

Ausar Thompson is the other half of the talented Thompson twins, who will both be selected in the top 10 of the 2023 NBA Draft. Ausar has the same kind of dazzling athleticism as his brother but prefers to play off the ball rather than on it. He attacks with a sure grip and has a nice finish around the hoop. Offensively, he looks very clean and does not force anything from what scouts are seeing.

He is an above-average shot blocker for a wing and has the ability to lock down guys on the perimeter. Defensively, he seems to know how to be a factor and again, at 6’7” and 207 lbs, his athleticism gives him a ton of room to develop his game on both ends of the floor. Versatility also won’t be an issue for Ausar because he can occupy both shooting guard and small forward spots.

8. Washington Wizards - Keyonte George, Baylor

Position: SG

Age: 18

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 205 lbs

Keyonte George out of Baylor has the speed, size, and athleticism to defend anyone on the perimeter, making him a model shooting guard prospect for the modern NBA. He uses a variety of gathers, euro steps, and hop steps along with outstanding body control to score in the paint.

When George is running the lanes in transition, he is at his finest. He also has a crisp jump shot, which will keep teams on their toes, and is always looking to score the ball. Keyonte is also decently sized at 6’5” and 205 lbs, meaning his base to grow and add muscle will be yet another positive attribute for a top-10 prospect in the 2023 Draft.

7. Indiana Pacers - Gregory Jackson, South Carolina

Position: PF

Age: 18

Height: 6’9”

Weight: 210 lbs

After reclassifying in the middle of the summer, Gregory “G.G.” Jackson is the most gifted prospect to play at South Carolina in documented history and is most certainly a one-and-done lottery pick. The 6’9” power forward is a powerhouse on offense and can do any task while holding the ball. His explosiveness, power, speed, and agility are simply too much for the opposing forwards to handle.

Specifically, Jackson can take his man off the dribble, is deadly from mid-range, and can shoot the three-point shot. Although he may not be particularly large for his position, his mix of size, length, and explosiveness makes him a serious threat on the floor. At 6’9” and 210 lbs, Jackson is a very intriguing prospect, and expect one of the NBA teams to grab him in the top ten as a result.

6. Utah Jazz - Dariq Whitehead, Duke

Position: SG/SF

Age: 18

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 196 lbs

Dariq Whitehead has an ankle ailment to begin his rookie season, but it is not anticipated that he will miss much, if any, of the action. He is an extremely talented athlete who can put on a show when he has a clear path to the hoop. Dariq is incredibly quick and explosive and seems to get fans off their seats when he has space to attack. At 6’5”, he has the height to get up and finish.

Perhaps most importantly, Whitehead has the skills to be the dynamic and switch defender that every NBA team is striving for. He is a capable scorer with a fluid jumper that will only get better with age and experience. The Utah Jazz could finish with a chance to grab Whitehead with the No. 6 overall pick, and he could kick-start the new generation after the departure of Donovan Mitchell.

5. Detroit Pistons - Cam Whitmore, Villanova

Position: SF

Age: 18

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 220 lbs

Cam Whitmore is a strong athlete who combines strength and stature to be a force around the hoop. A versatile forward, Whitmore can score at the rim with ease by either slamming the rim off the dribble or by throwing down lobs with his powerful leaping abilities. So far, he is becoming a fan favorite, and teams are looking to possibly select him in order to sell out seats in the future.

Whitmore has the potential to be one of the top players in this class after a year in Villanova's system, which has a recent track record of generating NBA-ready talent. At 6’7” and 220 lbs, he is NBA-ready and has a ton of room to grow as an all-around scorer and defensive player. Whitmore is already a powerful athlete at 18 years old, so imagine what he can become in 4 or 5 years.

4. Orlando Magic - Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

Position: PG/SG

Age: 19

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 202 lbs

Amen is one of the Thompson twins who are both expected to go in the top 10, and both are currently playing for Overtime Elite in their second seasons. At 6’7”, Amen Thompson is a giant guard who frequently causes mismatches on the wing. A seemingly perfect player in the modern NBA, his breakaway speed and tremendous hops make him a threat in transition.

He can also score easily near the rim while moving quickly with the ball in his hands, ready to put any defender standing in his way on a poster. At this time, the only thing separating him from his brother is his ability as a playmaker, although that could come in time because his athleticism and seemingly high basketball IQ look off the charts right now.

3. Houston Rockets - Nick Smith, Arkansas

Position: PG

Age: 18

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 185 lbs

With a 6’9” wingspan at 6’5” tall, Smith is a long and agile guard with a lightning-fast first step. In many ways, he seems to be the second coming of Gilbert Arenas in terms of his build and length. He is a true three-level scorer due to his shifty style, tight handle, and silky shooting from the perimeter and midrange. Of course, Smith has very good confidence and wants to be a star someday.

His wiry energy ought to translate to the defensive end of the court since he is already comfortable using his floaters when attacking the basket. He has a broad skill set that includes perimeter shooting, and as he continues to grow and get acclimated to professional basketball, he could be a two-way star. It is likely the Houston Rockets will acquire their point guard for the future and possibly relegate Kevin Porter Jr to shooting guard or as 6th man.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder - Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Position: PG

Age: 18

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 195 lbs

In his debut G League season at the age of 17, Henderson was able to average 14 PPG against other professionals who were grown men. The G League Ignite’s guard already possesses the height, strength, and quickness of an NBA player at only 18 years old. No doubt, the 6’2” point guard has exceptional athleticism and could be a long-term answer for any NBA team needed better guard play.

Scoot Henderson can halt in an instant and draw up with a lethal midrange jumper, but when he's heading downhill toward the hoop, he's an explosive-wrecking ball. He still has a full pro season left before the draft, and he is as NBA-ready as they come. Amazingly, Scoot is drawing comparisons to Russell Westbrook, which could be a legitimate comparison from what we have seen.

1. San Antonio Spurs - Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92

Position: PF/C

Age: 18

Height: 7’4”

Weight: 180 lbs

No doubt about it, teams are focused on tanking for the No. 1 overall pick. The reason? Victor Wembanyama. The center is unlike any player we have ever seen, because of his incredible size and skill. Wembanyama can create shots and handle the ball like a wing while still possessing the rim protection skills of a dominant center. Right now, Victor is playing for Metropolitans 92 in France.

Wembanyama, who stands 7’4” tall and possesses an 8-foot wingspan, makes every other player ever described as a "unicorn" feel mischaracterized. Kristaps Porzingis was labeled as “The Unicorn”, but injuries and a somewhat limited ceiling prevented him from reaching stardom. Victor could be a bona fide superstar, and he will go No. 1 overall no matter which team ends up with the No. 1 pick.

