NBA Fans In Disbelief As Jalen Johnson Drops 2nd Fastest Triple-Double In NBA History

Jalen Johnson just hit the second-quickest triple-double in NBA history after dropping 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in just 16 minutes and 35 seconds of playing time. Coincidentally, he had this performance against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, in the Hawks’ 133-134 loss in Atlanta.

Jokic holds the record for the quickest triple-double in NBA history after he recorded 30 points, 17 assists, and 15 rebounds against the Bucks in just 14 minutes and 33 seconds in 2018. Johnson finished tonight’s game with 21 points, 18 rebounds, 16 assists, and two steals while shooting 9-of-20 from the field (45%) as the Hawks there away a 23-point lead down the stretch.

NBA fans saw this coincidence on social media and expressed their opinions on how well Johnson has been playing recently.

“At what point do we admit he’s the best player on the Hawks?”

“Prime LeBron James with better defense.”

“Fastest in the shot-clock era besides Jokić… and he did it to Jokić’s team. Hawks might have a new franchise cornerstone cooking.”

“The Hawks need to trade Trae Young so badly. They’re better without him, and the numbers back it.”

“Trade Trae, it’s Jalen’s team now.”

“People wanted this demon out for Giannis.”

“Get Giannis on that team.”

“I don’t think they’ll trade him, but if I’m the Bucks, I’m demanding Jalen Johnson in a Giannis trade.”

Fans addressed several aspects of what this triple-double represents. On one hand, they are delighted to see that the Hawks are developing a star talent in Johnson; on the other, they feel he will become the catalyst for a potential trade to bring Giannis Antetokounmpo to Atlanta.

With Johnson as the potential new face of the team, the Hawks could look to make other major changes to build around him or use him in a trade. Either the Hawks could offer a package centred around Johnson, or if they plan to change the face of the franchise, then they could even offer Trae Young in a potential deal.

The Hawks are at a juncture where they need to decide on the long-term future of the team. It would seem like the more prudent thing to do at this time for the Hawks is to invest in their future with Johnson, who is in tremendous form, and try to use Trae Young’s veteran resume to entice a deal that brings Antetokounmpo to Atlanta.

So far, Johnson is averaging 23.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 53.9% from the field. He signed a five-year, $150 million extension with the team this summer, as it looks like the Hawks are investing fully in his big three with Young and Porzingis at the moment.

According to ESPN, a likely trade package from the Hawks centred around Young would also include the former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher and four first-round picks in return for Antetokounmpo and Cole Anthony.

While the Hawks may choose not to enter the race for Antetokounmpo if he demands a trade, Jalen Johnson could definitely dethrone Young as the face of the Hawks franchise if he continues to play like he is.

Therefore, the question remains: how long will the Hawks front office remain patient with Young, who could become a free agent at the end of this season if he declines his $48.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season?

Do you think the Hawks would consider offering a trade package around Young, who has given no indications of interest in signing an extension with the team? Let us know what you think in the comments section.