Celtics vs. Pistons Injury Report: Boston Has A Key Starter Out As Detroit Look To Extend 13-Game Winning Streak

The Boston Celtics head into their NBA Cup matchup with the Detroit Pistons missing a key piece, while Detroit arrives carrying the momentum of a stunning 13-game winning streak. With the Pistons going after a franchise record and the Celtics trying to keep their cup hopes alive, the matchup arrives with more weight than a typical November game.

Celtics’ injury report includes one big addition. Neemias Queta (ankle injury) is out, and Jayson Tatum (Achilles) remains sidelined as he has been all season long. Tatum’s absence has been a long-running storyline, but losing Queta has been quietly damaging.

The young center has been a key part of Joe Mazzulla’s plans, averaging 9.3 points and 7.9 rebounds, shooting 62.8% from the field. His size, rim protection, and rebounding are crucial on nights when Boston struggles with physical teams, and Detroit is one of those teams.

The Celtics are coming off a much-needed 138-129 win over the Orlando Magic, where their offense clicked. Jaylen Brown led the way with a strong 35-point, eight-assist night, showing the level of control the Celtics need from him with Tatum out. Payton Pritchard had one of his best games of the season with 19 points and eight assists, while Anfernee Simons continued to be an instant scoring boost off the bench with 23 points.

Even with the win, Boston’s 9-8 record has them sitting 10th in the East, and they are 1-2 in their NBA Cup group, placing them near the bottom. They cannot afford another slip here.

Detroit is the most surprising story of the league, as they sit on top of the Eastern Conference, with a 15-2 record. Their latest victory was a 122-117 win over the Indiana Pacers, where Cade Cunningham had 24 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. Caris LeVert was big off the bench, scoring 19 points and making his case for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Pistons’ injury report is similar. Bobi Klintman (ankle injury) remains out, along with Marcus Sasser (hip injury). The Pistons have handled these absences well, with Cade putting in his big performances. Their defense, intensity, and balanced scoring have turned them into one of the toughest teams in the league.

This matchup also carries big-time NBA cupp stakes. The Celtics sit 4th in the group with a 1-2 record, while the Pistons are second with a 2-0 record. A Pistons win would nearly secure their place in the knockout round, and they can set a franchise record for consecutive wins. For Boston, the task is steep: stop the hottest team in basketball without their best player and without a key rotation big.

The Pistons seem poised to chase history. The Celtics will try to stop them, but Detroit enters as the clear favorites.