76ers vs. Cavaliers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday, January 14, at 7:00 PM ET.

The 76ers enter at 22-16 as the No. 5 seed in the East, while the Cavaliers are 22-19 as the No. 7 seed.

Last time out, the 76ers handled the Raptors 115-102, while the Cavaliers dropped a 123-112 game to the Jazz.

These teams have already seen each other once, with the Cavaliers taking a 132-121 win back on November 5 to grab a 1-0 edge in the season series.

Tyrese Maxey has been on a heater at 30.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.7 assists this season, and Joel Embiid is at 23.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

On the other side, Donovan Mitchell is putting up 29.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, with Darius Garland adding 17.9 points and 6.9 assists.

This one’s spicy because it’s a direct standings fight, and it comes down to who looks healthier when the ball goes up.

Injury Report

76ers

VJ Edgecombe: Probable (left adductor contusion)

Joel Embiid: Probable (left knee injury management, left adductor soreness)

Paul George: Probable (left knee injury management)

Kelly Oubre Jr: Available (left knee injury recovery)

Cavaliers

Max Strus: Out (left foot surgery)

Dean Wade: Out (left knee contusion)

Why The 76ers Have The Advantage

They’re the cleaner defensive profile right now, and it shows in the basic numbers. The 76ers are allowing 115.16 points per game, which matters a lot against a Cavaliers team that plays fast and can get loose with the ball when pressured.

The other big thing is how this team scores. The 76ers sit at 117.1 points per game and they’re not doing it with gimmicks. They’re getting real creation from Maxey, and if Embiid plays, it changes the geometry of the entire floor.

Even the “shape” stats lean their way in a tight game: 35.8% from three, plus a positive team profile in the advanced snapshot (115.8 ORTG, 113.9 DRTG). That’s a team that can win ugly if it has to.

Why The Cavaliers Have The Advantage

If you want to talk about pure volume offense, the Cavaliers can absolutely overwhelm you. They’re scoring 119.8 points per game, they shoot 47.0% from the field, and they move it at a high level with 28.3 assists per game.

Mitchell is also playing like a top-tier closer. He’s at 29.5 points per night with 49.2% from the field and 38.6% from three, and that’s the kind of shot-making that travels.

The main swing, though, is whether they can keep the scoring pace high enough to drag the 76ers into a track meet. If the Cavaliers are living in transition and getting quick threes, they can flip this matchup from “half-court grind” into “first to 120 wins.”

X-Factors

For the 76ers, Kelly Oubre Jr is a real tone-setter in this matchup. He’s at 14.4 points and 5.0 rebounds, and his whole job is to turn defense into chaos, crash the glass, and make the Cavaliers feel him in the first six minutes. If he wins the energy battle on the wing, it takes pressure off Maxey having to do everything.

VJ Edgecombe matters too, even as a rookie, because he’s already carrying a heavy load: 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. If he hits early threes and keeps the ball moving, the 76ers can survive the non-Maxey minutes without the offense falling apart.

For the Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen is the “quiet game-changer.” He’s at 13.7 points and 8.0 rebounds, and if he controls the paint, it can blunt the Embiid minutes or punish small lineups if the 76ers go speed-heavy.

And keep an eye on Sam Merrill. He’s at 14.3 points with 45.7% from three, and he’s exactly the kind of bench flamethrower that can swing a road game. If he gets clean looks off Mitchell drives, the Cavaliers can steal a quarter and steal the game with it.

Prediction

I’m leaning 76ers, mainly because the defensive baseline is sturdier and the home spot matters in a matchup this close. If Embiid suits up, I think the 76ers dictate tempo and win the possession game.

Prediction: 76ers 118, Cavaliers 112