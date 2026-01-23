Cavaliers Player Ratings: Mitchell And Mobley Combine For 62 Points To Down Kings 123-118

Cleveland didn’t ease into this one, they had to earn it the hard way. Every time Sacramento made a push, the Cavaliers answered behind the steady force of Evan Mobley and the shot-making firepower of Donovan Mitchell. The duo combined for 62 points, and it never felt like empty scoring. Their buckets came in pressure moments, late in clocks, and during stretches when the offense desperately needed direction.

What stood out just as much was how Cleveland controlled the interior. The Cavs punished the Kings in the paint and on the glass, turning second chances into backbreakers and forcing Sacramento to defend for full possessions. It wasn’t always pretty, and the Kings had their runs, but Cleveland stayed composed when it mattered and closed with authority.

Donovan Mitchell: A+

Game Stats: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 11-25 FG, 5-12 3-PT FG, 6-7 FT, 34 MIN

Mitchell did more than just score; he dominated the game. Sacramento kept getting within a point or two, and he would respond with a pull-up, a drive, or a kick-out to a wide-open shooter (who he did a good job of collapsing the defense to find). No, it wasn’t a good shooting percentage, but the buckets were timely. You could sense the pressure of the King’s defense every time he touched the ball late in the game.

Evan Mobley: A+

Game Stats: 29 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST, 4 BLK, 13-24 FG, 0-4 3-PT FG, 3-5 FT, 35 MIN

Mobley played like a guy who realized early nobody on the floor could really deal with him inside. Hooks, quick finishes, second-chance tips, he kept piling it on without forcing anything. Then on defense, he just erased stuff. Sacramento guards would turn the corner and suddenly rethink their life choices. The passing was the bonus; he didn’t just finish plays, he kept them flowing.

Jarrett Allen: A-

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 3-6 FG, 9-10 FT, 34 MIN

Jarrett Allen did the hard but necessary things that build winning teams. He ran the floor, battled for position and kept the offensive and defensive possessions alive. The free-throw attempts say it all, he was active enough to draw the contact on a shot inside. Defensively, he was the paint’s traffic cop, stepping in when guards got beat and making would-be drivers look to pass.

Jaylon Tyson: A-

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 3 TOV, 6-14 FG, 3-5 3-PT FG, 2-3 FT, 36 MIN

Tyson appeared to be very comfortable playing important minutes. He spaced the floor, hit some clutch threes, and also drove into the lane on some defenders who closed out too aggressively. He had some strong rebounds which helped Cleveland win some extra possessions, although he had some turnovers which shows he’s still learning.

Dean Wade: B+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 2-4 3-PT FG, 28 MIN

Wade’s impact went beyond the scoring. He hit a pair of threes that kept the floor spaced and defended multiple positions without giving up easy lanes. His activity on the boards helped Cleveland maintain control during second-chance battles.

Larry Nance Jr.: B

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 3 REB, 1 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-3 3-PT FG, 14 MIN

Nance’s role was small, but he brought energy. He defended with effort, helped on the glass, and kept the ball moving offensively. The shots didn’t fall, yet his presence didn’t stall lineups.

De’Andre Hunter: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 3-9 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 19 MIN

Hunter had a tough time finding rhythm. He got decent looks but couldn’t string together makes to build momentum. Defensively he held his own, though Cleveland needed a bit more punch from his minutes.

Craig Porter Jr.: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 2-5 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 21 MIN

Porter gave solid backup guard minutes. He pushed the tempo, found teammates in transition, and rebounded. Nothing special, but the offense didn’t stall with him running it.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2-4 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 15 MIN

Tomlin did show length, and good defensive rotation. Offensively stayed around the rim and didn’t force things. That helped avoid mistakes.

Tyrese Proctor: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 4 MIN

Proctor didn’t play a lot of minutes, but he knocked down an open J. Short sample, solid execution.