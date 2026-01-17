Kyrie Irving Helps Build School In Congo For Community Bombarded By Rebel Groups

Kyrie Irving earns praise for compassion and humanity.

Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) runs back up the court during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has always shown a willingness to help those less fortunate than him, and one of his latest philanthropic acts took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Future Of Congo, a non-profit organization, has revealed that Irving joined forces with them to build a school in eastern Congo.

“Just last month, December 2025, we gave this school back to the community in eastern Congo (SAKE NORTH KIVU). In just one month, with the support of Kyrie Irving, we completely built from scratch and reopened a school for a community that had been bombarded by armed rebel groups. New classrooms. New desks. Everything brand new and fully furnished.

“Today, this school is impacting more than 600+ students, restoring dignity, safety, and the right to learn for children who had lost everything. In a world that often forgets Congo, Kyrie Irving chose to remember. His compassion and humanity speak louder than words. He is a true example of a real hero leading with faith, humility, and action. Education is healing. Hope is rebuilt.”

That is a wonderful gesture. Education is the backbone of a nation, and kudos to Irving for the role he played here. The list of his generous deeds just continues to grow.

Back in 2023, Irving made a $45,000 donation to the children of Ghana and Nigeria. When asked about this, he stated that he likes to do little acts of kindness every day. Not long after, Irving donated $38,000 to the families of accident victims to cover funeral and medical expenses.

Irving also contributed $65,000 to fundraisers helping the less fortunate, and we can go on and on here. The 33-year-old has his flaws, but he has done a lot of good as well.

As for Irving’s actions on the court, we haven’t seen him suit up for the Mavericks for close to a year now. The nine-time All-Star tore his ACL in March 2025 during a game against the Sacramento Kings. There was hope at one point that he’d be back this month, but that’s not happening. A return isn’t too far away, though.

Dallas Hoops Journal’s Grant Afseth reports Irving could return after the All-Star break. With how late he’s potentially coming back, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be seeing the best of him this season. It will take Irving, who averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game in 2024-25, some time to get his feet under him.

