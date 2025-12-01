NBA Veteran Criticized For Hinting Nikola Jokic Is Fat, Issues Clarification

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets recently beat the Suns in a 130-112 win at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. During the game, the Suns’ veteran analyst, Eddie A. Johnson, made a comment on Jokic that raised eyebrows on social media. An interpretation of what he said made fans believe that he is essentially calling Jokic fat, but some recognized what Johnson was really trying to say.

“It’s hard to tell how tall Joker is, because he’s so wide,” said Johnson on the live broadcast during the game.

This comment went viral on social media, and before the damage got out of hand, the veteran issued a clarification on social media to simplify what he really meant with his take.

“I did not call Jokic Fat, you did. He is in excellent shape for his size. Wide is an athletic term. Stoopy. It was a compliment to how deceiving his height is. You water boys make me laugh,” wrote the former NBA veteran on X when his comment went viral.

I did not call Jokic Fat you did. He is in excellent shape for his size. Wide is an athletic term. Stoopy. It was a compliment to how decieving his height is. You water boys make me laugh. https://t.co/Y71uBOI6nW — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) November 30, 2025

Nikola Jokic had an incredibly efficient game against the Suns as he torched them with 26 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds while taking just seven shots. He did not miss a single attempt (shooting 100% from the field) and missed only one of his 11 free throws.

The 6’11’ forward from Serbia is currently listed at 284 lbs, tying with Zion Williamson in third place for being the heaviest player in the NBA at the moment. Only Zach Edey (305 lbs) and Jusuf Nurkic (290 lbs) currently weigh more than Jokic and Williamson.

Jokic does not have the conventional body of an athlete, and yet, no player on the list of the NBA’s top 30 heaviest players right now is performing at an elite level like Jokic, thus making him a dark horse on the list.

Johnson, who has himself played in the NBA for 17 seasons before 1999, claims he was simply trying to compliment the former MVP for his ability to deceive his opponents with his size, while the internet twisted his words. Johnson was simply trying to highlight how being wide is beneficial for a player like Jokic.

The Serbian superstar is currently averaging 28.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 10.9 assists while shooting an incredible 63.7% from the field. The Nuggets (14-5 record for the regular season) are now set to face the Mavericks (6-15) in Denver. Meanwhile, the Suns (12-9) move on to face the Lakers (15-4) in Los Angeles on Monday night.