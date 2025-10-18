The 30 Heaviest NBA Players Right Now: Only One Above 300 Lbs

As the 2025-26 NBA season gets closer, the league is once again packed with giants ready to dominate the paint. Even in the pace-and-space era, size and strength remain crucial assets in today’s fast-paced, physically demanding game. Even today, having a powerful interior presence can still make all the difference, especially in the postseason.

This year’s list of the 30 heaviest players showcases just how much bulk some of these athletes bring to the court, with only one tipping the scales at over 300 pounds. These players might not all be superstars, but their sheer size means they have to be relevant in any basketball-related conversation.

1. Zach Edey – 305 lbs

At 7’4″ and tipping the scales at 305 pounds, Zach Edey stands as the lone 300-pounder in the NBA today. His size gives him an almost old-school Shaq-like presence in the paint with a true throwback to when dominant centers controlled both ends of the floor. His massive frame allows him to carve out deep post position, overwhelm defenders, and crash the boards with brute strength. Even at 23 years old, Edey is one of the toughest physical matchups in the league, and the Grizzlies will try to use him in the frontcourt alongside Jaren Jackson Jr.

2. Jusuf Nurkic – 290 lbs

Jusuf Nurkic‘s 290-pound frame has always been central to his identity as a bruising big man. The Bosnian Beast uses his body to create space for rebounds and screens, thriving in physical half-court sets. While not the most explosive athlete, Nurkic’s combination of strength and touch allows him to anchor the paint and serve as a steady presence on the glass, even if he is slow-footed and isn’t the best defensively. As long as Nurkic stands straight, he is almost immovable due to his size.

3T. Nikola Jokic – 284 lbs

Nikola Jokic isn’t just big; he’s one of the most efficient uses of size the game has ever seen. His 284-pound frame helps him absorb contact, hold ground in the post, and deliver pinpoint passes over defenders. Jokic’s bulk is deceptive; he’s not flashy athletically, but he uses his weight to dictate pace and create angles that smaller defenders can’t counter, making him a nightmare matchup on any possession. Averaging a triple-double last season wouldn’t have been possible without Jokic’s raw size, which helps him rebound, shoot over opponents, and see the court at a higher level.

3T. Zion Williamson – 284 lbs

Few players have ever combined Zion Williamson‘s raw power with explosive athleticism. At 284 pounds and only 6’6″, he’s built like a linebacker but moves like a guard. His weight fuels his game, helping him bulldoze through defenders, absorb hits midair, and still finish with ferocity around the rim. When healthy, his strength-to-speed ratio is virtually unmatched in the NBA. Unfortunately, it might be his weight that prevents Zion from being on the court because he might need to drop 20 lbs to prevent damage to his joints.

4. Brook Lopez – 282 lbs

Brook Lopez uses his 282-pound build differently than most centers. Once known for his post scoring, he’s now one of the league’s best stretch bigs, but that frame still helps him hold his own against the NBA’s strongest big men. His size remains critical to his rim protection and shot-blocking, giving him a dual identity as both a floor-spacer and interior enforcer. In terms of floor spacing, blocking shots, and being a factor in the post, Lopez is one of the few “perfect” centers today, even as he approaches 38 years old.

5T. Donovan Clingan – 280 lbs

Donovan Clingan’s 7’2″, 280-pound frame gives him an immediate edge as a second-year big man. His sheer mass allows him to dominate the paint defensively and control the boards. He’s not just tall, but he’s sturdy, which makes him a tough screen-setter and a reliable rim protector who can physically battle with veteran centers from day one. Hopefully, Clingan can hold down the center spot long enough until Damian Lillard returns in the 2026-27 campaign.

5T. Joel Embiid – 280 lbs

Joel Embiid uses his 280-pound physique like a weapon. Every post move, fadeaway, and pump fake is enhanced by the fact that he can overpower virtually anyone on the block. His blend of bulk and agility is rare, which is why the player is a former MVP and two-time scoring champion. Embiid can body up defenders one moment and hit a silky jumper the next, making his size not just an advantage, but a cornerstone of his MVP-level dominance. We are praying Embiid can stay healthy because his mix of size and skill is almost alien in the game of basketball, but he hasn’t been able to stay available. Perhaps the big man should drop a few lbs, even if it takes away his dominance, because being on the court is far more important than anything else.

6. Andre Drummond – 279 lbs

Andre Drummond‘s 279 pounds of muscle have made him one of the NBA’s premier rebounders for over a decade. His physicality allows him to clean the glass and body of opposing centers with ease. While the modern game has shifted away from traditional big men, Drummond’s strength still makes him a valuable interior force off the bench, and there aren’t many better players who can swallow up rebounds in limited minutes like him.

7. Wendell Carter Jr. – 270 lbs

At 270 pounds, Wendell Carter Jr. brings the ideal balance of strength and mobility for a modern big man. His sturdy frame allows him to hold position defensively against true centers while still being quick enough to switch onto forwards. That physical foundation helps him set hard screens, battle for rebounds, and provide steady two-way production for Orlando. Even if he is somewhat underrated, the Magic are happy to have Carter Jr holding down the fort for them in the paint.

8T. Jonas Valanciunas – 265 lbs

Jonas Valanciunas is an old-school center in a modern game, and his 265-pound body helps him stay effective. He thrives on physicality, particularly by bullying smaller defenders, sealing deep for easy buckets, and grabbing contested boards. While the league has gotten faster, Valanciunas’s size keeps him relevant as a steady interior anchor who makes teams feel his presence every possession. He aims to bring his raw size as Nikola Jokic’s backup for the Denver Nuggets.

8T. Steven Adams – 265 lbs

Steven Adams’265 pounds might be the hardest in the league since it is pure strength from top to bottom. His size and toughness are legendary, giving him the ability to set bone-crushing screens and clear out entire areas under the rim. Adams doesn’t need flashy numbers to impact a game; his physicality alone changes the way teams attack the paint. The Rockets couldn’t wait to bring Adams back for this upcoming campaign because there isn’t a physically stronger player in the league right now.

8T. Day’Ron Sharpe – 265 lbs

Day’Ron Sharpe makes full use of his 265-pound build, playing with a brawler’s mentality inside. He’s one of the better offensive rebounders among young bigs, using his size and motor to create second-chance points. While still refining his polish offensively, his weight gives him a natural edge in physical matchups. Sharpe is still unsigned, but he should get a backup role soon, considering his raw size and athleticism will be a plus for most NBA teams right now.

8T. Guerschon Yabusele – 265 lbs

Known for his stocky build and brute strength, Guerschon Yabusele’s 265-pound frame gives him a low center of gravity and a strong base, ideal for holding position in the post. Though not the tallest forward, his size allows him to play bigger than he is, using leverage and power to bully his way inside or absorb contact on drives. The New York Knicks will hope to utilize Yabusele’s size as a backup for Karl-Anthony Towns because Mitchell Robinson struggles to stay healthy for them.

9. Naz Reid – 264 lbs

Naz Reid‘s 264 pounds come with surprising agility. He’s one of the most versatile heavy bigs in the league since he is capable of hitting threes, driving past slower defenders, and protecting the rim. His frame helps him bang inside, but his game shows how modern bigs can blend bulk with finesse. It might seem surprising to see how much Reid weighs because of his thin frame, but he is extremely long and almost immovable when he is defending in the post.

10T. Jakob Poeltl – 260 lbs

Jakob Poeltl‘s 260-pound frame is all about functionality, and we are surprised he doesn’t weigh more than he does. He’s not flashy or overpowering, but his weight helps him anchor Toronto’s defense, wall off drives, and box out effectively. That physical strength allows him to play within his role, which is setting solid screens and finishing efficiently near the basket. Coming off a career year, Poeltl has a chance to use his raw size for the improved Toronto Raptors in 2025-26.

10T. Nikola Vucevic – 260 lbs

Nikola Vucevic uses his 260-pound build to quietly dominate in the post, even if he opts for a finesse style of play. He’s strong enough to hold his ground against elite centers, yet soft-handed enough to score with finesse. His combination of bulk and touch makes him one of the more technically polished bigs in the league, even if he doesn’t rely solely on physicality at times. In terms of weight and skill ratio, Vucevic is one of the best players on this list.

10T. Trey Jemison III – 260 lbs

A rugged interior presence, Trey Jemison’s 260 pounds give him the tools to be a physical force on defense and the boards. He’s the kind of big man who thrives in hustle plays such as setting hard screens, boxing out with authority, and protecting the rim with strength rather than speed. Now with the Knicks, Jemison hopes to shore up the frontcourt with plenty of bigger players around him, headlined by Karl-Anthony Towns.

These players hit the 260 lbs mark, but who are the other giants in the league? Let’s go through the next list of players who weigh far more than the average human.

11. Rudy Gobert – 258 lbs

Rudy Gobert‘s 258-pound frame complements his incredible wingspan perfectly. His weight helps him hold his ground against stronger centers while staying agile enough to contest shots all over the paint. His build represents the balance between bulk and mobility that’s essential for elite rim protection, which is why he is a four-time Defensive Player of the Year. Even as he ages and lacks a go-to offensive game, his raw size makes him an impact player in the paint and especially on the defensive end.

12. Rocco Zikarsky – 257 lbs

At just 19 years old, Rocco Zikarsky’s 257-pound, 7’4″ frame already makes him a physical anomaly. His size gives him instant defensive impact potential, allowing him to alter shots with ease. As he matures, his ability to control that massive frame could turn him into one of the most imposing big men of the next generation. We hope the Timberwolves can maximize Zikarsky’s talents even if he is behind on the depth chart behind Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, and Naz Reid.

13. Clint Capela – 256 lbs

Clint Capela and his 256 pounds give him the perfect combination of strength and bounce. He uses his size to control the boards and finish lobs over defenders, while still moving fluidly enough to defend pick-and-rolls. His frame allows him to thrive in the dirty work, which is why the Rockets decided to bring him to shore up the center spot behind Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams. In terms of being heavy and still mobile, Capela is one of the most unique bigs in the league right now.

14T. Hunter Dickinson – 255 lbs

Hunter Dickinson’s 255-pound frame helps him play a classic inside-out big man game. He uses his size to seal defenders deep in the paint, but also steps out for jumpers when needed. His weight gives him the presence to handle physical NBA centers, despite being a newcomer to the league, and we have to wait and see how the big man performs without the weight of high expectations on him.

14T. Danny Wolf – 255 lbs

Danny Wolf’s 255-pound build gives him the base to battle inside but also the versatility to stretch the floor. His combination of size and shooting touch lets him space defenses, while his frame ensures he can still bang down low when necessary. Similar to the other rookies on this list, we aren’t sure what to expect from the youngster once he hits the NBA court with other experienced and physically imposing players.

14T. Jock Landale – 255 lbs

Jock Landale’s 255 pounds help him serve as a dependable, physical center off the bench in the upcoming season for the Grizzlies. He sets hard screens, uses his body to create space on rolls, and plays with high effort on the glass. His weight makes him a rugged option for the Grizzlies, who are looking for toughness in the paint behind Jaren Jackson Jr and Zach Edey.

14T. Dylan Cardwell – 255 lbs

Dylan Cardwell’s size is one of his biggest assets, giving him the strength to protect the rim and finish through contact. His 255-pound frame allows him to handle NBA-level physicality, even if his game still revolves around hustle and energy plays. The Sacramento Kings might be looking for their long-term replacement for Domantas Sabonis, and they are hoping their rookie big man could be one to compete for that spot.

14T. Thomas Bryant – 255 lbs

Thomas Bryant combines his heavy frame with a high-energy motor. His size helps him finish strong inside and box out opponents for key rebounds. When healthy, Bryant’s blend of bulk and mobility makes him an ideal complementary big. It is slightly surprising to see how Bryant has been somewhat of a journeyman despite his size and athleticism, although that might come down to his lack of defensive mobility.

14T. Thomas Sorber – 255 lbs

A powerful interior player, Thomas Sorber’s 255-pound body gives him the toughness needed to absorb contact and bang with larger centers. His physicality stands out in pick-and-roll defense, where his strength lets him hold his ground against strong drives. The OKC Thunder have enough talented bigs, including Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, but they might be able to groom Sorber in that same sense on a talent level.

14T. Bam Adebayo – 255 lbs

Bam Adebayo uniquely uses his 255-pound frame as a defensive switch weapon. His strength lets him guard centers, while his quickness allows him to switch onto guards seamlessly. That balance of bulk and mobility makes him one of the most complete defenders in basketball, even if he looks particularly slender. Make no mistake, Bam is powerful on a physical level and still has the elite athleticism that places him among the elite in that sense.

14T. Oscar Tshiebwe – 255 lbs

Oscar Tshiebwe’s 255 pounds are pure rebounding muscle. He thrives on contact, fights for every board, and uses his physical strength to dominate inside. His size has translated perfectly from college to the pros as a relentless interior presence, even if he occupies a bench role without major playing time. In terms of size, the Utah Jazz have a host of bigs to throw at opposing paint players for the upcoming season.

15T. Mason Plumlee – 254 lbs

Mason Plumlee’s muscular frame and major weight provide the foundation for his physical, blue-collar style of play. He’s known for his screens, rebounding, and smart passing, using his sturdy frame to create opportunities for teammates rather than himself. The Charlotte Hornets don’t have many impact players in the paint, particularly since trading Mark Williams, and Plumlee will be one of the few options to hold down the paint.

15T. Nigel Hayes-Davis – 254 lbs

Nigel Hayes-Davis uses his 254-pound build to his advantage as a strong, undersized forward. He’s got the body to guard multiple positions and the strength to finish through contact, making his weight a key part of his versatility on both ends. The Phoenix Suns will have the chance to develop their youngsters, and Hayes-Davis will likely get some playing time on and off during the regular season.