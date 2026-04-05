Nikola Jokic’s Brother Strahinja Spotted Yelling At Spurs Fan For Laughing At Nuggets Star

A tense moment off the court nearly stole the spotlight from an instant classic between the Denver Nuggets and the San Antonio Spurs. A viral video showed Strahinja Jokic, the older brother of Nikola Jokic, angrily confronting a Spurs fan who appeared to laugh after Jokic was fouled during the game.

🚨JUST IN: Video leaked of Nikola Jokic’s brother screaming at a Spurs fan who laughed at Jokic Jokic’s brother is 6’11, 350 lbspic.twitter.com/FybF6F5XHZ — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) April 5, 2026

The clip quickly spread across social media. Strahinja, visibly heated, stood up and yelled toward the fan, gesturing for him to sit down. The caption circulating with the video summed it up bluntly: do not laugh when Nikola gets fouled. It was a raw courtside moment, one that showed how personal the game can get for those closest to the players.

Strahinja’s presence alone draws attention. Nikola Jokic stands at 6-foot-11 and around 284 pounds, already one of the most physically imposing stars in the league. His brother is even more intimidating in appearance, reportedly around 6-foot-11 and close to 350 pounds. When he stands up and reacts like that, people notice.

This all unfolded during a high-stakes matchup that lived up to expectations. The Nuggets edged the Spurs 136-134 in overtime, in what felt like a playoff game. The focus was on the MVP-level duel between Jokic and Victor Wembanyama, and both delivered.

Jokic controlled the game with another masterclass performance. He finished with 40 points, eight rebounds, and 13 assists, shooting 13-of-25 from the field while committing zero turnovers in 43 minutes. He dictated the tempo, created for others, and took over when it mattered most, including a tough fadeaway over Wembanyama in overtime that sealed the win.

On the other side, Wembanyama matched him possession for possession. The Spurs star put up 34 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and five blocks. He impacted both ends of the floor, protecting the rim while stretching the defense with his scoring. It was the kind of performance that reinforces why he is already in the MVP conversation.

Strahinja Jokic has long been known as a passionate supporter of his younger brother. Both he and Nemanja Jokic played key roles in shaping Nikola’s toughness growing up. Stories of physical backyard battles and relentless competition are well documented, and moments like this reflect that same intensity.

For Nikola, the focus never shifted. He praised Wembanyama after the game, calling him one of the most unique players in the league and acknowledging the challenge he presents on both ends. On the court, Jokic remained composed, clinical, and in control. Off the court, his brother was anything but.

The incident did not escalate further, and security did not need to intervene. Still, it added another layer to an already electric night. It served as a reminder that while players compete between the lines, emotions often extend beyond them.

In the end, the Nuggets got the win. Jokic added another statement performance to his MVP case. And Strahinja Jokic reminded everyone that when it comes to family, the intensity runs just as deep in the stands as it does on the court.