Rockets Player Ratings: Durant’s 29 Points Against 76ers Leads To 8th Straight Win

The Houston Rockets are rolling right now, and this one felt like business as usual. Against the Philadelphia 76ers, they didn’t need to be perfect; they just kept the ball moving and did what they do on defense in a 113-102 victory.

Once they grabbed control, they never really gave it back. And, as has become a theme during this streak, Kevin Durant was right at the center of it all, setting the tone with a smooth, controlled scoring night that never felt forced. Here are the Rockets player ratings.

Kevin Durant: A

Game Stats: 29 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 3 TOV, 10-18 FG, 3-6 3PT, 6-8 FT, 38 MIN

Durant made this look easy – almost too easy. He picked his spots, let the game come to him, and still ended up leading all scorers. There was no rush, no wasted motion, just clean buckets and smart decisions. When he plays like this, it feels inevitable. You can defend it well and still get burned.

Amen Thompson: A-

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 5 TOV, 3 STL, 7-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 5-8 FT, 42 MIN

Electric, but a little chaotic. Amen Thompson’s athleticism and pace gave Philly problems all night, especially in transition. The turnovers were high, sure, but they came with aggression. When he’s attacking like this, the upside outweighs the mistakes.

Tari Eason: A-

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 5-10 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT, 27 MIN

Tari Eason brought that spark off the bench, scoring, rebounding, and defending. He plays like every possession matters, and it shows. Efficient shooting combined with activity on both ends made this a strong, well-rounded outing.

Jabari Smith Jr.: B+

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 5 REB, 3 TOV, 1 BLK, 7-15 FG, 1-7 3PT, 4-6 FT, 34 MIN

A bit streaky from deep, but he stayed aggressive and found other ways to contribute. Smith didn’t let the missed threes derail him – he attacked, got to the line, and kept applying pressure. That kind of resilience matters over four quarters.

Josh Okogie: B+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 4-8 FG, 1-2 3PT, 21 MIN

High-energy performance. Okogie was everywhere – crashing the boards, defending, making hustle plays. Eleven rebounds from his spot is no small thing. He brought edge and effort, which helped Houston stay in control.

Alperen Sengun: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST, 3 TOV, 4-14 FG, 0-1 3PT, 33 MIN

Not his most efficient scoring night, but Alperen Sengun still left his fingerprints all over the game. He battled on the glass, facilitated from the post, and helped control the tempo. Even when the shot isn’t falling, his impact doesn’t disappear.

Aaron Holiday: B+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 14 MIN

Holiday was one of the best players for Houston coming off the bench. Making simple and smart plays was the goal, and Holiday was able to do that really well. He did not make things more complicated than they should’ve and that is the aim of backup guard players.

Reed Sheppard: B-

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2-7 FG, 2-5 3PT, 19 MIN

Shooting was a little bit all over the place, but he was active on the defensive side of the court and hit a few big threes during the game. A little bit of a sloppy game, but he did have moments of opening the floor for his teammates.

Clint Capela: C+

Game Stats: 1 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0-2 FG, 1-2 FT, 12 MIN

Capela was a little bit absent in the offensive role, but he assisted the team in other ways. He protected the perimeter, moved the ball, and played some good defense. He did not have a large stat line, but he played quite well.