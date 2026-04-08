Clippers vs. Thunder Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Clippers host the Thunder at Intuit Dome on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. The Clippers are 41-38 and eighth in the West, while the Thunder are 63-16 and first.

The Clippers are 22-17 at home, the Thunder are 29-9 on the road, and both teams come in on the second night of a back-to-back. The Clippers beat the Mavericks 116-103 on Tuesday, while the Thunder rolled past the Lakers 123-87 for their sixth straight win and their 18th in the last 19 games.

The season series has gone one way so far. The Thunder beat the Clippers 126-107 in the first meeting, then won again 122-101 in the second. So this is not just about the standings. The Clippers have to prove they can solve a matchup that has already tilted hard toward the Thunder twice this season.

Kawhi Leonard is still the headliner for the Clippers. He is averaging 28.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 50.6% from the field and 38.9% from three. Bennedict Mathurin has also become a big scoring piece, with 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is putting up 31.3 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds, while Chet Holmgren is at 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks.

The simple tension in this game is easy to see. The Clippers have enough half-court talent to hang around if Leonard controls the rhythm and the role players make shots. The problem is that the Thunder have been the league’s cleanest, most reliable two-way machine all season, and they have already shown that this specific matchup can become uncomfortable for the Clippers very quickly.

Injury Report

Clippers

Bradley Beal: Out (left hip fracture)

Darius Garland: Out (left toe injury management)

Isaiah Jackson: Out (right ankle sprain)

Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Out (right Lisfranc ligament tear)

Thunder

Thomas Sorber: Out (right ACL surgical recovery)

Why The Clippers Have The Advantage

The Clippers’ best case starts with shot quality and offensive efficiency. They have a 117.5 offensive rating, and they are shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.8% from three as a team. That matters in this matchup because they are not built to outrun the Thunder. They have to win with execution, spacing, and efficient half-court possessions. If Leonard gets to his spots and the Clippers keep the floor spaced around him, they at least have the kind of offense that can survive long enough to make this game competitive.

There is also a real argument that the Clippers can make this more physical than the first two meetings. John Collins has given them 13.7 points and 5.3 rebounds with strong efficiency, and Mathurin brings another downhill scorer on the wing. That does not make them bigger than the Thunder overall, but it does give them more ways to attack mismatches and avoid becoming a one-man offense around Leonard. If the Clippers are going to stay in this, they need production from those secondary scorers because the Thunder are too disciplined to let Leonard carry everything by himself for 48 minutes.

And there is the urgency angle. The Clippers are still fighting for play-in positioning, and Tuesday’s win over the Mavericks mattered because it moved them a full game ahead of the Trail Blazers in the race for eighth. They are not drifting into this one. They have something to protect, and Leonard is playing like someone who knows it. He just dropped 34 on the Mavericks after scoring 26 against the Kings two games earlier. If there is a path to an upset, it starts with him setting the tone and dragging the game into crunch-time possessions.

Why The Thunder Have The Advantage

The Thunder have the stronger statistical case almost everywhere. They own a 119.1 offensive rating, a 107.1 defensive rating, and a league-best 12.0 net rating. That is the profile of a team that is not just winning games, but controlling them. They score efficiently, they defend at the highest level, and they rarely beat themselves. Against most teams, that is enough. Against a Clippers team missing Garland, it becomes even more important because the margin for offensive slippage on the home side gets much smaller.

The turnover battle is probably the biggest pressure point in the game. The Thunder are averaging just 12.6 turnovers per game, and they are also at 9.7 steals per game. That combination is nasty. They protect their own possessions and then go take yours. In the second meeting with the Clippers, they won 122-101 while committing only nine turnovers. In the first two meetings combined, the Clippers coughed the ball up too much and let the Thunder turn defensive pressure into easy offense. If that pattern repeats, the game can get away from the Clippers fast.

The Thunder are also more dynamic offensively than their reputation sometimes gets credit for. They are putting up 119.3 points per game on 48.4% shooting, and their 36.5% mark from three keeps defenses honest even when Gilgeous-Alexander is the main engine. Holmgren adds vertical spacing and rim pressure, and the depth around those two keeps the offense from stalling. That showed again against the Lakers, when Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 in only 28 minutes, Holmgren had 15 and 10, and Isaiah Joe hit six threes off the bench. This team does not need a monster game from one player to bury you.

X-Factors

John Collins is the first Clippers swing piece. He is averaging 13.7 points and 5.3 rebounds, and he has already shown lately that he can flip a quarter with quick scoring. He had 25 against the Kings and gave the Clippers 15 off the bench against the Spurs. Against the Thunder, Collins matters because he can score without needing a perfect set. The Clippers will need that. When the Thunder blow up first actions, Collins has to be the guy who keeps the possession alive with a cut, a putback, or a quick finish against a rotating defense.

Kris Dunn is the other one. He is at 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals. That stat line is modest, but his role is not. With Garland out, the Clippers need another guard who can survive the Thunder’s pressure, get them into sets, and defend at the point of attack. If Dunn gives them clean minutes and keeps the offense from dissolving into pure Leonard bailout possessions, the Clippers have a better shot at making this the kind of slow, ugly game they want.

For the Thunder, Cason Wallace is a huge one. He is averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.0 steals. The steals number is the key. Wallace is one of the players who turns the Thunder’s defense from solid into suffocating. Against a Clippers backcourt missing Garland, his pressure can distort the whole game. A couple of live-ball takeaways from him can erase good Clippers stretches in a hurry.

Isaiah Joe is the other Thunder x-factor I like here. He is averaging 10.9 points and shooting 42.0% from three. He just went 6-for-9 from deep against the Lakers, and he is exactly the kind of bench spacer that punishes late help against Gilgeous-Alexander drives. The Clippers can live with some tough Shai buckets. What they cannot afford is over-helping, rotating late, and then watching Joe flip the math of the game in six minutes.

Prediction

The Clippers have a path here. Leonard is good enough to force a real game, and the home side can absolutely make this more competitive than the first two meetings if Collins, Mathurin, and Dunn all give them something. But I still lean clearly toward the Thunder. They are first in the West, first in net rating, first in defensive rating, and they have already beaten the Clippers twice by double digits. Add in Garland’s absence, and the matchup just looks too steep for the Clippers over a full 48 minutes.

Prediction: Thunder 117, Clippers 108