Dirk Nowitzki Trolls Luka Doncic As Austin Reaves Dominates Against Mavericks

Dirk Nowitzki had some fun with Luka Doncic after the Lakers beat the Mavericks.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a foul on Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a foul on Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks 129-119 at Crypto.com Arena on Friday in the NBA Cup. Luka Doncic impressed against his former team, but Austin Reaves just about managed to outshine him on the night. It was Reaves whom the NBA on Prime crew interviewed after the game, and Dirk Nowitzki trolled Doncic for it on FaceTime.

“Hey, you weren’t good enough tonight, so we had to take Austin Reaves for the interview,” Nowitzki said. “Sorry, my friend.”

Doncic had 35 points (10-18 FG), five rebounds, 11 assists, and one block against the Mavericks. The Slovenian had his way with that defense for much of the night, but went a little bit cold in the fourth quarter. Doncic was 0-3 from the field in the period, but it didn’t matter as the Lakers got plenty of contributions from elsewhere.

Reaves had 10 points in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 38 points (12-15 FG), eight rebounds, and three assists. He was ridiculously efficient, and you wouldn’t have thought watching that game that he was up against one of the better defenses in the NBA.

Reaves was so good on the night that even Doncic had no choice but to praise him in his courtside interview postgame.

“I mean, amazing game,” Doncic said. “He’s been amazing the whole season. He’s been helping me a lot. Just great to have him on my team. Together we can do a lot of things, so happy to be his teammate.”

Doncic hilariously added that this was the last time he was going to praise Reaves. The vibes are great right now when it comes to the Lakers.

There was this belief that Reaves might not be quite as effective once LeBron James returns, but all that talk can now be put to bed. This was his second straight 30-point game, and this offense is rolling at the moment.

The Lakers went 45-76 (59.2%) from the field against the Mavericks. They have now scored over 125 points in three of the four games that Reaves, Doncic, and James have played together.

A big reason why the offense is running smoothly is that James has seamlessly slotted in as the third option. The 40-year-old had 13 points (5-13 FG), five rebounds, seven assists, and one steal against the Mavericks. James is content to let the two guards go berserk and get his points within the flow of the offense.

This latest win was the Lakers’ sixth in a row and saw them improve to 14-4 this season and 4-0 in the NBA Cup. They had already advanced to the knockouts prior to this game, and victory here ensured they would host their quarterfinal clash. The Lakers will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 10 at Crypto.com Arena.

That game is still some ways away, though, and the Lakers’ focus at the moment will be on their upcoming clash with the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET. They beat the Pelicans 118-104 in the Cup back on Nov. 14, and you’d back them to repeat that feat.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks back during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Strong Message To Bucks Teammates Following Seventh Straight Defeat
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like