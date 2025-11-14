Lakers Player Grades: Deandre Ayton Fantastic Against Pelicans

The Los Angeles Lakers had a perfect night to start the weekend in a 118-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, a game that is headlined by Deandre Ayton‘s breakout performance that was allowed for by Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic‘s elite playmaking. With the Lakers improving to 2-0 in NBA Cup play without LeBron James, this matchup offered a clear look at who stepped up when they really needed to against an opponent they should have defeated when looking at the talent on the court.

Let’s provide individual player grades for every Laker who hit the floor to see who performed at high levels in a convincing team victory. The Lakers have a long road ahead to contend in a difficult Western Conference, but if their performances continue at his level, they will be more than fine moving forward.

Deandre Ayton: A+

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 16 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 10–11 FG, 0–0 3PT, 0–0 FT, 36 MIN, +35

This was Ayton’s breakout game as a Laker. He controlled the paint from start to finish, scoring efficiently while finishing 10-of-11 from the field. His work on the glass, 13 defensive rebounds alone, limited New Orleans to one possession in most instances. He was active on defense and played with the force that we all wanted to see. If the Lakers get this version of Ayton consistently, their potential in the Western Conference is very promising.

Austin Reaves: A+

Game Stats: 31 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 9–16 FG, 2–6 3PT, 11–13 FT, 39 MIN, +16

Reaves was the game’s closer, scoring from all three levels and acting as the major offensive threat throughout the game. His pressure in attacking the basket earned him 13 free-throw attempts, and he controlled the fourth quarter with his shot-making. Reaves also contributed on the glass (7 rebounds) and moved the ball well, giving L.A. a steady secondary creator behind Doncic. Another highly impressive performance from a player who seems destined for the All-Star Team.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 7 REB, 12 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 6–16 FG, 3–8 3PT, 9–13 FT, 40 MIN, +30

Doncic didn’t shoot particularly well by his standards, but he completely orchestrated the Lakers’ offense and dictated the pace of the game. His 12 assists included multiple easy dunks for Ayton and clean catch-and-shoot looks for Reaves and Smart. He responded to New Orleans’ comeback attempt with key baskets and controlled the tempo all night. A strong all-around game highlighted by playmaking and complete dictation of how the game would go. Beyond stats, Doncic’s impact deserves an A+.

Rui Hachimura: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 6–10 FG, 2–5 3PT, 0–0 FT, 35 MIN, +30

Rui Hachimura provided the complementary offense the Lakers needed when their three best players were firing on all cylinders. He knocked down two threes, attacked the rim, and finished efficiently with a 60% field-goal clip for the game. His defense wasn’t always flashy, but it was steady, and his +30 reflects how smoothly the team operated with him on the floor. A dependable, efficient night from a very good role player.

Marcus Smart: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 6–15 FG, 1–10 3PT, 0–0 FT, 34 MIN, +7

Marcus Smart’s three-point shooting was rough (1-for-10), but everything else he did contributed. We are used to this, since Smart impacts winning beyond the box score. He defended the ball well, forced turnovers, and made several key passes in the early offense to set the tone. His physicality on Herb Jones and Jeremiah Fears knocked off the opponent’s rhythm, but if he shoots even slightly better, this is an A performance.

Jake LaRavia: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 3–4 FG, 0–0 3PT, 0–0 FT, 22 MIN, +4

Jake LaRavia gave the Lakers a nice jolt off the bench with smart offense and some sneaky defensive plays. His three steals were particularly timely, and he avoided mistakes despite limited touches. Solid, useful minutes from one of the promising players this season for the team.

Jarred Vanderbilt: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 1–4 FG, 1–2 3PT, 0–0 FT, 11 MIN, –19

Jarred Vanderbilt’s energy was there, and he generated two steals with his desire to compete, but he struggled with fouls and never quite found a rhythm in the flow of the game. His lone made three was a positive, but his minutes were mostly uneven, especially compared to the starting group. A C grade is fair considering his limited time on the court.

Jaxson Hayes: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1–3 FG, 0–0 3PT, 0–0 FT, 12 MIN, –21

Jaxson Hayes logged some early backup center minutes but never found his footing compared to Ayton. He had a couple of nice rebounds, but his defense against New Orleans’ bench bigs was shaky, and the Lakers were outscored heavily during his time on the court. Regardless, Hayes wasn’t really needed with Ayton dominating inside.

Dalton Knecht: N/A

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2–5 FG, 1–3 3PT, 0–0 FT, 10 MIN, –12

Knecht showed flashes with his shooting, but his minutes were brief and inconsistent. He didn’t impact the glass and never got into the rhythm of the game because the starters were so on point. A learning experience, more than anything.

Maxi Kleber: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0–4 FG, 0–2 3PT, 0–0 FT, 8 MIN, +6

Maxi Kleber played only eight minutes and didn’t register a bucket or any other offensive contribution beyond an assist, but his defensive positioning was solid. Not enough floor time for a real grade, so an N/A is warranted.