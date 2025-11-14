Karl-Anthony Towns Torches Heat As Knicks Survive NBA Cup Shootout At MSG

The New York Knicks caught fire on Friday night at Madison Square Garden, torching the Miami Heat 140-126 in a high-scoring affair that turned into a statement win. Even without Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby (who left the game early), the Knicks put on a show in front of their home crowd, led by a vintage performance from Karl-Anthony Towns and a career night from Landry Shamet.

Towns was dominant from the start, finishing with 39 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists on 50 percent shooting. Shamet backed him up with a surprise scoring outburst of his own, dropping 36 points with two rebounds and three assists on 63.2 percent shooting off the bench. Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson added 24 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 46.2 percent shooting to help round out a balanced scoring attack for New York.

Karl-Anthony Towns scores 39 in NYK’s victory 👏 Knicks move to 1-1 in @emirates NBA Cup East Group C play! pic.twitter.com/641UZv5R2d — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2025

For the Heat, Norman Powell tried to keep things close with 38 points and five rebounds on 54.5 percent shooting in a losing effort. Jaime Jaquez Jr. filled up the box score with 23 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists on 45.0 percent shooting, while Kel’el Ware chipped in 15 points, 10 rebounds, and one assist on 62.5 percent shooting to record a double-double.

While both teams were short-handed tonight, the Knicks took a hit early on as OG Anunoby tweaked his hamstring just five minutes into the action. He left and never returned, leaving uncertainty about his availability for Monday’s rematch in Miami.

Anunoby’s setback aside, it was a great night for Knicks fans. At 8-4, the team ranks second in the standings and they are on track to get stronger as key players return to the fold.

“This game was an incredible team effort win for the Knicks. Prayers for OG,” wrote one fan after the game. “Did I count 75 bench points? Damn, Clarkson, Shamet, and Hart all in double digits. Shamet had 30-plus, a triple-double by Hart, and Towns was in beast mode. A needed Knicks win, they did it for OG and JB tonight.”

Shamet made a lot of noise tonight, but Towns was the hero for New York. He kept the offense flowing all night with consistent shot-making, continuing an excellent season with averages of 20.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on 42.9 percent shooting.

“[Brunson] was missing the game, we all had to step up. I just wanted to do my best to pick up the offense for the team,” said Towns. “Second half I wasn’t trying to force it. I didn’t want to force trying to get 60 and lose the game.”

Despite the individual scoring outbursts, the Knicks were moving the ball well tonight, totaling 32 assists as a team while going 21 of 53 from three. If there’s one thing they proved tonight, it’s that their offense can stand against anyone, even without their star point guard in the lineup.

“Tbh Knicks without Brunson is a completely different team but Shamet and Clarkson getting 60 is crazy,” wrote another fan. “I’m just not surprised because the Heat team is playing way better than I expected. Regardless, their process offensively is much improved. Just need guys to get healthy now.”

The Knicks are 1-1 in the NBA Cup this season, but their ambitions go beyond the in-season tournament. With Jalen Brunson due back soon, New York will be in a position to claim a top spot in the standings and once again secure home court advantage in the playoffs.

New York has just one day off to prepare for their upcoming road trip, which begins on Monday against the Heat. They head to Dallas on Wednesday before a game against the Magic on November 22. The Knicks will not return to Madison Square Garden for another two weeks, but it is an opportunity for them to prove their status as true title contenders.