Lakers Player Ratings: Deandre Ayton And Rui Hachimura Step Up In Massive Victory

Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 123-115 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, helping the team extend its winning streak to four games. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined after a heavy workload over the past few games, Ayton’s dominant inside presence and Hachimura’s scoring efficiency proved crucial, while bench spark Nick Smith Jr. provided a timely boost to secure the win in the final minutes.

This article breaks down every Lakers player’s performance and assigns grades to highlight who excelled and who struggled in the short-handed matchup. Nobody expected the Lakers to come through without their stars, but the role players stepped up, and four wins in a row is the result of that.

Deandre Ayton: A+

Game Stats: 29 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3 BLK, 14-19 FG, 0-0 3PT, 1-2 FT, 31 MIN

Ayton was the driving force behind the Lakers’ victory, dominating the paint with 29 points on 14-of-19 shooting while securing 10 rebounds and three blocks. He imposed his will offensively, scoring efficiently around the rim, crashing the boards, and drawing defensive attention that opened up opportunities for teammates.

On defense, Ayton’s three blocks and presence inside altered Portland’s shot selection and prevented easy baskets. Despite the team being short-handed, Ayton’s leadership and physicality ensured the Lakers stayed in control late, making him the unquestioned star of the night.

Rui Hachimura: A+

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 10-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 6-6 FT, 38 MIN

Rui Hachimura showcased his scoring versatility, pouring in 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including two timely threes and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. He attacked mismatches aggressively, consistently finishing around the rim while providing spacing for the team with his outside shooting.

Hachimura also contributed defensively with four rebounds, a steal, and a block, helping stabilize a short-handed Lakers lineup. His efficiency and ability to score at all three levels were key to keeping the Lakers competitive when Doncic and Reaves were out.

Nick Smith Jr.: A+

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 10-15 FG, 5-6 3PT, 0-0 FT, 27 MIN

Nick Smith Jr. was the star off the bench, exploding for 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including five of six from deep. His scoring came at exactly the right time, hitting clutch threes and stabilizing the offense when the Lakers were short-handed.

Smith also added six assists, showing improved playmaking, and two steals on defense, impacting both ends of the floor. His +9 plus-minus reflected his overall influence, and his confident, aggressive style provided a much-needed spark to close out the Blazers.

Jake LaRavia: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 5-10 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-2 FT, 36 MIN

Jake LaRavia had a solid all-around performance with 11 points, five rebounds, six assists, and three steals, showing his ability to impact the game beyond scoring. While he struggled with three-point accuracy (0-of-3), he contributed in multiple ways, including timely passes, defensive rotations, and hustle plays.

LaRavia’s +14 plus-minus highlighted his overall effectiveness on both ends, especially in keeping the second unit productive. He continues to demonstrate that he can be a reliable secondary playmaker and defensive presence for the Lakers.

Bronny James: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 19 MIN

Bronny James played 19 minutes and contributed five points, six assists, and a steal while providing energy and activity on both ends. His passing and defensive awareness helped facilitate the offense and generate turnovers, while his scoring, though limited, came at critical moments.

Bronny’s composure and ability to make plays under pressure highlighted his growth, and he contributed meaningfully in a supporting role for a veteran-heavy team. His performance reinforced his potential as a reliable rotational guard.

Marcus Smart: B-

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 3-11 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 32 MIN

Marcus Smart provided energy, leadership, and defensive intensity, finishing with nine points, five assists, and three steals. He constantly pressured Portland’s ball-handlers and helped generate fast-break opportunities, though he struggled with shooting efficiency (3-of-11 from the field, 1-of-5 from deep).

Smart’s five turnovers slightly offset his impact, but his defensive tenacity, ability to initiate the offense, and floor management were crucial in a game where the Lakers were short-handed. Even on a night when his scoring wasn’t efficient, he influenced the game in multiple facets.

Dalton Knecht: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 4-7 FG, 0-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 23 MIN

Dalton Knecht contributed eight points, four rebounds, and one assist in 23 minutes, showing flashes of potential but limited overall impact. He shot efficiently from the field (4-of-7) but struggled from three (0-of-3) and wasn’t able to consistently influence the game defensively.

His presence provided the Lakers with depth while giving key starters rest, though he still needs to improve his overall consistency and defensive awareness to make a bigger impact in high-leverage moments.

Jarred Vanderbilt: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3PT, 2-2 FT, 21 MIN

Jarred Vanderbilt played 21 minutes, contributing four points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block. His impact was mostly defensive, contesting shots, boxing out, and maintaining hustle on both ends of the court.

Offensively, his scoring was minimal, but his presence on the boards and ability to rotate defensively helped the Lakers stay competitive in a short-handed matchup. Vanderbilt’s steady effort, energy, and defensive awareness made him a valuable rotational piece for this victory.

Jaxson Hayes: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2-3 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 13 MIN

Hayes had a limited role, playing 13 minutes and contributing four points and three rebounds on 2-of-3 shooting. While he didn’t make a huge impact defensively or in playmaking, his scoring was efficient in the minutes he received.

Hayes provided some athletic energy and rim protection off the bench, but with a short-handed roster, his contribution was largely supportive rather than transformative. He showed glimpses of potential but wasn’t a primary factor in the win.