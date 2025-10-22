Rui Hachimura Finds Perfect Excuse For Lakers’ Loss Against Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers start the 2025-26 season on a low note after suffering a crushing 119-109 loss against the Golden State Warriors. While the team’s performance itself was concerning, garnering heated reactions from fans, Lakers forward Rui Hachimura appeared to be undeterred by the result.

When asked to address the team’s struggles against the Warriors during his post-game availability, Rui Hachimura responded, “You guys know this. We just started. This is probably our second game we actually played together, like everybody. We’re still trying to figure out the rhythm.”

“We had a lot of practices, but also in the game, somebody was out, somebody was in,” he continued. “Especially against Golden State, they’ve been playing together for four or five years, probably. I think that was the difference. Other than that, I think we did a lot of things that we were supposed to and, yeah, it’s a process. We’re going to be better.”

Rui Hachimura reiterated what many Lakers players felt during the course of the game. After making some solid signings in the summer, the Purple and Gold simply haven’t had enough time to gel as a unit.

Deandre Ayton, who is expected to be a key rotation player, has struggled to get his feet set in pick-and-roll sets with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Given how valuable his presence will be on the court moving forward, the Purple and Gold will hope that he can build chemistry with the main unit and become more effective.

Rui Hachimura’s statement could paint a promising picture for the team’s performance once they settle into a groove. But it may be viewed as an excuse to some extent, too.

Given the limited time the Lakers had to become familiar with each other, seeing key players sit out training camp and games during the preseason didn’t help their approach. Hence, Los Angeles will need to make the appropriate adjustments if they are to follow through on their intentions of competing for a title.

Rui Hachimura Addresses The Lakers’ Third-Quarter Woes

The Los Angeles Lakers saw a relatively strong start in the first half, helping them stay within striking distance of the Warriors with a one-point deficit. Unfortunately, much like the preseason, the Lakers’ poor form in the second half, specifically the third quarter, continues to plague the team.

Being outscored 35-25 in a quarter is a clear indication of poor performance, and Rui Hachimura addressed this while speaking with the media.

“It’s been like this since I got here, too. It’s something that we’ve been having a problem with, the third quarter,” Hachimura stated. “I think it’s a mind thing. We’ve got to lock in as a team, and we’ve got to be ready to play basketball from the start of the third quarter.”

“I think as a team, we have to lock in. We have to meet other players, talk before the game, before the third quarter or something, so we can figure it out.”

The Lakers’ offense completely deteriorated in the third quarter. Barring Luka Doncic, none of the Lakers players could find the bottom of the net as their shooting crumbled. With poor defensive effort to go with mistakes while handling the ball, the Purple and Gold saw the game slip away.

On this note, Rui Hachimura was among the many underperforming players on the night. With nine points, four rebounds, and three assists on 3-for-6 shooting overall, the forward appeared tentative. In many ways, he was virtually a non-factor.

A loss like this may not bode well for the Lakers. With their continued struggles in the third quarter, Los Angeles may be forming some bad habits that could be detrimental to their title aspirations.

Thus, Lakers head coach JJ Redick will hope to address this as soon as possible. With their next game slated to be against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Oct. 24, the Lakers will hope to turn things around and get back some momentum.