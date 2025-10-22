Deandre Ayton Admits He’s A Confusing Pick-And-Roll Target In Lakers Debut

Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton had a mediocre regular-season debut for the team. Coming up against the Golden State Warriors, Ayton looked tentative and often out of place, something the big man became aware of after the game.

Ayton’s role as a pick-and-roll partner for Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves has been established. While speaking with the media after the Lakers’ 119-109 loss to the Warriors, however, Ayton admitted that there were some adjustments that needed to be made from his end.

“Today I realized, I’m probably a confusing big, when I can roll and stand just in the pocket,” Ayton stated in reference to Reaves’ comment about missing the timing for passes with the Lakers center. “It’s probably a little difficult for them sometimes. I’m so used to the league having that low man on me, so sometimes I can’t even finish a roll.”

“A tiny bit linger around the free throw area, just to be available for him,” he suggested. “There’s times when I can finish my roll, and it’s just- we’ve got to play some more. Playing against some more great teams like how we did tonight, to really see what the common coverage is of these teams, really. Trying to put us on their personnel and what they’ve got on us.”

Deandre Ayton was a summer signing for the Lakers. Given that his experience with the players on this team has been limited to training camp and preseason, the center is simply experiencing some growing pains with his new teammates.

While there is optimism about his ability to build chemistry with Doncic and Reaves, the Lakers will be more interested in his individual production.

After some concerning stats early in the preseason, Deandre Ayton’s official Lakers debut was comparatively better, as he posted 10 points, six rebounds, and a block on 5-for-7 shooting from the field in 34 minutes. But as a starter and key rotation piece, the Lakers will have greater expectations for the 27-year-old.

Luka Doncic Focused On Getting Deandre Ayton Involved

Deandre Ayton’s struggles during his Lakers debut could be attributed to several factors. Instead, Luka Doncic shouldered the blame for his role in not getting Ayton more involved.

Doncic addressed Deandre Ayton’s statement about being “confusing” by acknowledging that the center prefers the pocket pass coming out of the pick-and-roll set, which could also be detrimental in its own right. Regardless, with the right adjustments, Doncic still aims to get Ayton more touches on the ball.

With nine assists to go with his 43 points, Doncic assumed the role of floor general. However, not getting enough production from his big men will need to be addressed if the team is to become a title contender.

At this point, judging the Lakers harshly in a game against an experienced team like the Warriors seems a little unfair. Given that everyone is still figuring out their role and place in the rotation, the Purple and Gold will need to get more reps in before they settle into a groove.

Aside from his contributions on offense, Deandre Ayton is also expected to be the team’s defensive anchor in the paint. Although he managed to stand his ground for the most part against the Warriors, the big man acknowledged his shortcomings, too.

“I feel like we responded pretty well to my communication out there,” he stated. “Obviously, some execution and closing possessions on the defensive end, and we got a little discombobulated… It was on me in some possessions, where I felt like I should have talked more or blitzed early, just doing my actual D’s on the defensive end. But I feel like my guards did a good job of just communicating and trusting me while I was back there calling out them coverages.”

Considering that the Warriors only scored 36 points in the paint, it is safe to say that the Lakers’ big man rotation was doing its job. Regardless, seeing more consistent contributions from Ayton will become a priority for the team moving forward.

A loss to Golden State does hurt their momentum, but the Lakers will have an opportunity to turn things around in their next game. Poised to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Oct. 24, at 10 p.m. ET, Los Angeles will aim to notch their first win of the 2025-26 season.