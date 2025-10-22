Deandre Ayton Admits He’s A Confusing Pick-And-Roll Target In Lakers Debut

Deandre Ayton acknowledges the inherent fit issues in pick-and-roll sets that will need to be addressed in order for him to be effective for the Lakers.

Siddhant Gupta
6 Min Read
Oct 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) grabs a rebound against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) grabs a rebound against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton had a mediocre regular-season debut for the team. Coming up against the Golden State Warriors, Ayton looked tentative and often out of place, something the big man became aware of after the game.

Ayton’s role as a pick-and-roll partner for Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves has been established. While speaking with the media after the Lakers’ 119-109 loss to the Warriors, however, Ayton admitted that there were some adjustments that needed to be made from his end.

“Today I realized, I’m probably a confusing big, when I can roll and stand just in the pocket,” Ayton stated in reference to Reaves’ comment about missing the timing for passes with the Lakers center. “It’s probably a little difficult for them sometimes. I’m so used to the league having that low man on me, so sometimes I can’t even finish a roll.”

“A tiny bit linger around the free throw area, just to be available for him,” he suggested. “There’s times when I can finish my roll, and it’s just- we’ve got to play some more. Playing against some more great teams like how we did tonight, to really see what the common coverage is of these teams, really. Trying to put us on their personnel and what they’ve got on us.”

Deandre Ayton was a summer signing for the Lakers. Given that his experience with the players on this team has been limited to training camp and preseason, the center is simply experiencing some growing pains with his new teammates.

While there is optimism about his ability to build chemistry with Doncic and Reaves, the Lakers will be more interested in his individual production.

After some concerning stats early in the preseason, Deandre Ayton’s official Lakers debut was comparatively better, as he posted 10 points, six rebounds, and a block on 5-for-7 shooting from the field in 34 minutes. But as a starter and key rotation piece, the Lakers will have greater expectations for the 27-year-old.

 

Luka Doncic Focused On Getting Deandre Ayton Involved

Deandre Ayton’s struggles during his Lakers debut could be attributed to several factors. Instead, Luka Doncic shouldered the blame for his role in not getting Ayton more involved.

Doncic addressed Deandre Ayton’s statement about being “confusing” by acknowledging that the center prefers the pocket pass coming out of the pick-and-roll set, which could also be detrimental in its own right. Regardless, with the right adjustments, Doncic still aims to get Ayton more touches on the ball.

With nine assists to go with his 43 points, Doncic assumed the role of floor general. However, not getting enough production from his big men will need to be addressed if the team is to become a title contender.

At this point, judging the Lakers harshly in a game against an experienced team like the Warriors seems a little unfair. Given that everyone is still figuring out their role and place in the rotation, the Purple and Gold will need to get more reps in before they settle into a groove.

Aside from his contributions on offense, Deandre Ayton is also expected to be the team’s defensive anchor in the paint. Although he managed to stand his ground for the most part against the Warriors, the big man acknowledged his shortcomings, too.

“I feel like we responded pretty well to my communication out there,” he stated. “Obviously, some execution and closing possessions on the defensive end, and we got a little discombobulated… It was on me in some possessions, where I felt like I should have talked more or blitzed early, just doing my actual D’s on the defensive end. But I feel like my guards did a good job of just communicating and trusting me while I was back there calling out them coverages.”

Considering that the Warriors only scored 36 points in the paint, it is safe to say that the Lakers’ big man rotation was doing its job. Regardless, seeing more consistent contributions from Ayton will become a priority for the team moving forward.

A loss to Golden State does hurt their momentum, but the Lakers will have an opportunity to turn things around in their next game. Poised to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Oct. 24, at 10 p.m. ET, Los Angeles will aim to notch their first win of the 2025-26 season.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images Luka Doncic Shares Biggest Factor Behind Lakers’ Loss To Warriors; Explains What Went Wrong For Deandre Ayton
Next Article Sep 29, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Rui Hachimura Finds Perfect Excuse For Lakers’ Loss Against Warriors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like