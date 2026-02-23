Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Tries To Recruit Devin Booker: “I’ll Fight For You”

Giannis Antetokounmpo has never been shy about competing. Apparently, he is not shy about recruiting either.

During All-Star Weekend, Devin Booker shared a lighthearted moment in his vlog that quickly caught attention across the league. In between practice clips and locker room banter, Giannis walked up to Booker with a grin and delivered his pitch.

“You make everything look cool man. But you wear a different jersey than me. You could wear the same jersey as me. I’m like Isaiah Stewart, I’ll fight for you.”

The reference to Isaiah Stewart, known for his on-court intensity, made the moment even funnier. Booker laughed and walked away, brushing it off as playful All-Star chatter. On the surface, it was nothing more than two stars joking around. Underneath, though, it touched on very real tension surrounding Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee’s season has not gone according to plan. The Bucks sit 11th in the Eastern Conference at 24-31, 1.5 games behind the 10th seed. Giannis remains sidelined with a calf injury and does not have a firm return timeline. Even if Milwaukee sneaks into the playoffs, they do not look like a serious contender.

Since winning the 2021 title, the franchise has endured a second-round exit followed by three straight first-round eliminations. Missing the playoffs entirely would be another massive step backward.

Giannis has been heavily linked in trade rumors this season, with three teams reportedly submitting offers before the deadline. None went through, as the Bucks opted to wait and reassess in the offseason. Publicly, Giannis has reiterated his desire to stay in Milwaukee, but he has also made it clear that he wants a competitive roster around him. Five years removed from a championship, patience naturally has limits.

As for the idea of Booker joining Milwaukee, it is difficult to see a realistic pathway. The Bucks lack additional All-Star-level talent and do not possess the draft capital required to pry Booker from the Phoenix Suns. Booker remains under contract for four more years and is the face of the franchise.

The reverse scenario is far more plausible.

Phoenix has young talent in Jalen Green and Collin Gillespie, established role players like Dillon Brooks and Grayson Allen, and at least a couple of first-round picks available in the offseason, along with potential pick swaps. It might not be the most overwhelming package Milwaukee could receive, but it would qualify as a serious offer if the Bucks decide to pivot.

For now, Giannis’ comment was delivered with a smile. Still, moments like these reflect the modern NBA reality. All-Star Weekend has quietly become a networking convention for the league’s elite.

The irony is hard to ignore. Giannis and the Bucks denied Booker and the Suns a championship in the 2021 Finals, a series that still lingers in Phoenix’s memory. Seeing them in the same uniform would feel surreal.

Yet in a player-driven era, laughter sometimes precedes movement. Whether Giannis remains loyal to Milwaukee or eventually explores his options, one thing is clear. He is not afraid to make his pitch, even if it comes wrapped in a joke about throwing punches for a potential teammate.