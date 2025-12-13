Jalen Williams Believes Thunder Would Beat 2016-17 Warriors And 1995-96 Bulls

Jalen Williams thinks the Thunder are in the conversation now with the greatest teams ever.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) reacts after a dunk against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) reacts after a dunk against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been simply spectacular this season, and Jalen Williams believes they can beat any team put in front of them. Streamer Agent 00 asked Williams to pick between the Thunder and two of the greatest teams ever assembled, the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors and the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls, and he backed himself and his teammates to take them down.

Agent 00: “Current OKC or 2017 Warriors?”

Jalen Williams: “Oh, my team?”

Agent: “Yeah.”

Williams: “Oh yeah, I’m always going to say my team.”

Agent: “Current OKC [or] ’95 Bulls?”

Williams: “I’m gonna say our team again.”

 

Agent 00 also brought up the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors, and Williams went with the Thunder again. The Canadian-American streamer feigned being a bit upset about the selection at first, but that was easily the least controversial one.

Williams pointed out that this Thunder team is in the same conversations as those Bulls and Warriors teams now, so it would be insane for him not to back them. They are indeed on a kind of run that those teams would be proud of.

The Thunder went 68-14 last season and won the NBA championship by beating the Indiana Pacers in seven games in the NBA Finals. Improving on that would have been very difficult, but they are on track.

The Thunder are currently 24-1 in this 2025-26 season. They are consistently blowing teams away, and you wouldn’t bet against them breaking the record for the most regular-season wins set by the Warriors in 2015-16 (73-9).

While that was a great Warriors team, the one that came after it was better thanks to a certain Kevin Durant. Adding a player of Durant’s caliber to a team that had Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green seemed unfair, and they demolished the competition.

The 2016-17 Warriors went 67-15 in the regular season and then set an NBA record by going 16-1 in the playoffs. It took an outstanding performance from the LeBron JamesKyrie Irving-led Cleveland Cavaliers to win Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals to prevent them from having a perfect postseason.

As great as this Thunder team is, with Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Chet Holmgren, you find it hard to imagine that even they would be able to take down that Warriors team in a playoff series. You’re up against two MVPs, one of the greatest shooters of all time, and one of the best defensive players of this generation.

As for that Bulls team, they previously held the record for most wins in the regular season after going 72-10. Unlike the Warriors, who lost in seven games to the Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, they got the job done in the postseason. The Bulls went 15-3 in the playoffs, beating the Seattle SuperSonics in six games in the Finals to clinch the title.

Those Bulls are regarded as the greatest team of all time for following up their regular-season dominance with the championship. They were, of course, led by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman. All three were still in their primes and would go on to make the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Again, you’d have a hard time betting against these Bulls in a matchup with the present-day Thunder, but you can’t be too hard on Williams for being confident. When you’re on a team that great, you have to believe in yourself. Gilgeous-Alexander also made it clear recently that they want to break the Warriors’ regular-season wins record, and confidence is sky-high at the moment for this group.

We’ll see the Thunder in action next against the San Antonio Spurs at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 9 PM ET in the semifinals of the NBA Cup.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. 6 Pistons Trade Ideas To Pair Cade Cunningham With Another Superstar
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like