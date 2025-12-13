Jalen Williams Believes Thunder Would Beat 2016-17 Warriors And 1995-96 Bulls

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been simply spectacular this season, and Jalen Williams believes they can beat any team put in front of them. Streamer Agent 00 asked Williams to pick between the Thunder and two of the greatest teams ever assembled, the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors and the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls, and he backed himself and his teammates to take them down.

Agent 00: “Current OKC or 2017 Warriors?”

Jalen Williams: “Oh, my team?”

Agent: “Yeah.”

Williams: “Oh yeah, I’m always going to say my team.”

Agent: “Current OKC [or] ’95 Bulls?”

Williams: “I’m gonna say our team again.”

Jalen Williams believes the Thunder would beat the following teams 👀 – 2017 Warriors

– 1995 Bulls

– 2019 Raptors (h/t @NBA__Courtside)pic.twitter.com/es6Lgrj0M2 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) December 13, 2025

Agent 00 also brought up the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors, and Williams went with the Thunder again. The Canadian-American streamer feigned being a bit upset about the selection at first, but that was easily the least controversial one.

Williams pointed out that this Thunder team is in the same conversations as those Bulls and Warriors teams now, so it would be insane for him not to back them. They are indeed on a kind of run that those teams would be proud of.

The Thunder went 68-14 last season and won the NBA championship by beating the Indiana Pacers in seven games in the NBA Finals. Improving on that would have been very difficult, but they are on track.

The Thunder are currently 24-1 in this 2025-26 season. They are consistently blowing teams away, and you wouldn’t bet against them breaking the record for the most regular-season wins set by the Warriors in 2015-16 (73-9).

While that was a great Warriors team, the one that came after it was better thanks to a certain Kevin Durant. Adding a player of Durant’s caliber to a team that had Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green seemed unfair, and they demolished the competition.

The 2016-17 Warriors went 67-15 in the regular season and then set an NBA record by going 16-1 in the playoffs. It took an outstanding performance from the LeBron James–Kyrie Irving-led Cleveland Cavaliers to win Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals to prevent them from having a perfect postseason.

As great as this Thunder team is, with Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Chet Holmgren, you find it hard to imagine that even they would be able to take down that Warriors team in a playoff series. You’re up against two MVPs, one of the greatest shooters of all time, and one of the best defensive players of this generation.

As for that Bulls team, they previously held the record for most wins in the regular season after going 72-10. Unlike the Warriors, who lost in seven games to the Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, they got the job done in the postseason. The Bulls went 15-3 in the playoffs, beating the Seattle SuperSonics in six games in the Finals to clinch the title.

Those Bulls are regarded as the greatest team of all time for following up their regular-season dominance with the championship. They were, of course, led by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman. All three were still in their primes and would go on to make the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Again, you’d have a hard time betting against these Bulls in a matchup with the present-day Thunder, but you can’t be too hard on Williams for being confident. When you’re on a team that great, you have to believe in yourself. Gilgeous-Alexander also made it clear recently that they want to break the Warriors’ regular-season wins record, and confidence is sky-high at the moment for this group.

We’ll see the Thunder in action next against the San Antonio Spurs at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 9 PM ET in the semifinals of the NBA Cup.