Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Confirms Thunder Want All-Time Wins Record

The Thunder’s historic pace continues to raise questions about just how far this season could go. During NBA Cup media availability, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was asked directly whether the league’s all-time wins record (73 wins by the Warriors in 2015-2016) carries weight inside the locker room.

“Absolutely,” Gilgeous-Alexander said during his latest press conference. “Winning matters. And no matter what form it looks like to me. So absolutely.”

The response offered a glimpse into Oklahoma City’s mindset as the wins keep stacking up. Rather than dismissing the record as outside noise, the Thunder appear fully aware of the standard they are chasing and the significance that comes with it. They are embracing the pressure that accompanies greatness and the work required to sustain dominance.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, that mentality fits the tone he has set all season. As the reigning MVP, defending champion, and leader of one of the league’s most disciplined teams, he has emphasized winning above all else and has shown no interest in shying away from any challenge.

That mindset explains why, despite sitting atop the Western Conference with little left to prove, the Thunder are approaching the Emirates NBA Cup with full intensity. They want to win everything available to them and leave a mark that defines their legacy as champions.

With Oklahoma City continuing to dominate, the pursuit of history is no longer hypothetical. At 24-1, the Thunder are tied for the best start in NBA history, and a win on Saturday would officially set a new mark. That said, there is still a long road ahead before matching Golden State’s 73-9 record.

There will inevitably be setbacks as the season progresses, and maintaining this pace will become increasingly difficult. In 2016, the Warriors’ pursuit of 73 wins took a significant toll, and some believe it played a role in their Finals loss to LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

For the Thunder, reaching that level will be no easier. As dominant as they have been, a challenging stretch lies ahead, including matchups against the Spurs, Timberwolves, Grizzlies, and 76ers. How they navigate that stretch will reveal a great deal about their chances of sustaining a record-setting pace.

Based on their recent play (16 straight wins), the record feels more than attainable. If Oklahoma City can avoid major injuries, the path toward a historic season remains wide open.

Ultimately, the Thunder are not fixated on breaking records. Their focus remains where it has always been: stacking wins in every setting, whether in the regular season, the NBA Cup, or the playoffs.

For Oklahoma City, the conversation around records is simply a byproduct of doing everything the right way. The Thunder are not chasing history for headlines, but their approach makes it impossible to ignore. If they continue to play with this level of focus and discipline, the wins will keep coming, and the record may take care of itself.