“I’m About To Start Crying”: What Tyrese Maxey Told Kyle Lowry After His Special Moment In Toronto

The Philadelphia 76ers notched a 115-102 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, but the game was significant for other reasons. With Kyle Lowry appearing in what could be his final game in Toronto, Tyrese Maxey was on the verge of tears after witnessing the kind of love his teammate received.

After the game, Tyrese Maxey was asked about the applause from the crowd when Kyle Lowry checked into the game and what it was like to be a part of that.

“Unbelievable,” Maxey responded. “He [Lowry] deserved every bit of that. He brought this franchise a title. What he did for this franchise is bigger than just bringing the title, though. Like, they still play with that same culture and toughness, and I’m just happy for him. I told him I’m about to start crying.”

Kyle Lowry only checked into the game with under two minutes left on the clock. However, the crowd was chanting his name long before he eventually went to the scorer’s table.

While speaking with the media, Maxey also revealed that he promised Kyle Lowry that the 76ers would do everything possible to ensure that he makes an appearance on Monday night.

“I told him, ‘Listen, we’re going to do everything to make sure you get in tonight. No matter what circumstances, especially if we’re winning.’ We was able to do that. But like, he’s a legend, man. He’s legendary. You can only dream of moments like that. What he’s done for this organization, what he’s done for this franchise, it’s bigger than just basketball.”

The veteran guard entered the game and promptly missed three consecutive attempts from beyond the arc, but it was evident that the only thing that mattered was having him on the floor.

Lowry hasn’t had a significant role to play in the 76ers’ rotation, averaging only 1.2 points and 1.4 assists per game in five appearances this season. But considering that Philadelphia was enjoying a 16-point lead at the time, the decision to bring him in was evidently a sentimental one.

For the Raptors, Kyle Lowry is nothing short of a franchise legend. In the nine years he spent with the Toronto Raptors, Lowry quietly established himself as a star, forming a strong duo with DeMar DeRozan.

After DeRozan was traded to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard ahead of the 20018-19 season, Lowry played a vital role in helping the Raptors secure their first-ever NBA title, firmly securing his place in franchise history.

As a Raptor, Lowry averaged 17.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. With six All-Star appearances and one All-NBA selection to go with his NBA title, Lowry is undeniably a legend.