The Golden State Warriors Could Lose All Three Stars Next Summer: Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, And Jordan Poole Could Leave San Francisco

The Golden State Warriors are a team that has recently been in the news due to a physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Though the altercation ended without any player getting seriously injured, it is clear that violence in the locker room isn't good for the franchise. This situation within the locker room has increased speculation about some of the Golden State Warriors core players potentially moving on to other teams in next year's free agency.

There were already rumblings about the Golden State Warriors potentially not being able to keep their entire 2022 championship core, even prior to this situation, in the locker room. Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green will all be free agents in 2023, meaning that they could end up leaving the franchise. Warriors GM Bob Myers has stated that while the team wants to keep all three players, everything might depend on how much money each of them asks for. There's no doubt that all three of those players will likely warrant a max contract or close to it, with all of them likely getting some sort of interest from other teams if they were to hit the free agency market.

Klay Thompson will be a free agent in 2024, and if he gets re-signed alongside those three players, the Golden State Warriors will have an astronomical salary bill along with huge luxury tax penalties. They would likely have 5 players on near-max or higher contracts, and that is simply financially unsustainable. The Golden State Warriors will also have to pay their other young players, such as James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody down the line, further complicating things for the team and front office financially.

It was noted that the Golden State Warriors payroll could end up being above $400 million if the Golden State Warriors end up paying Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green, which is an obscene amount for one team, and that's without the inclusion of luxury tax penalties. Though there have been some suggestions that the Warriors should let Thompson go in 2024 to pay Poole, Wiggins, and Green, it seems unlikely that the team would break up the Splash Brothers, as they are the duo behind a lot of the franchise's success.

The situation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole could also end up contributing to the uncertainty around the Golden State Warriors right now. We have seen fights happen in locker rooms before, and the situation can quickly get toxic. Though it is likely that the Golden State Warriors as a whole will end up moving on from this situation and focusing on winning basketball games due to their culture and desire to win, it's hard to see Jordan Poole getting over being punched by one of his teammates.

If the Golden State Warriors are not careful, there is a "doomsday" scenario where the team could end up losing all three of Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins in free agency next year. Here is how this hypothetical scenario would pan out.

Jordan Poole Wants A Long-Term Contract And Touches

Over the course of last season, Jordan Poole has shown that he can be a great shot-creator and finisher at the rim, while also having a great off-ball game that can get him easy perimeter looks. On top of his scoring ability, Jordan Poole has shown flashes of playmaking, and he could potentially develop that side of the game on another team where he has more handling responsibility. This past season, Jordan Poole averaged 18.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 4.0 APG. Overall, it seems as though the combo guard is ready for a bigger role, wherever it may be.

Jordan Poole will be a restricted free agent at the end of this season, which means that the Golden State Warriors could match any deal he receives in free agency. However, despite his status as an RFA, there is still a chance that he could end up leaving the Golden State Warriors.

Within the league, there are a lot of developing teams that would love to add a young guard like Jordan Poole to their roster. A team such as the Orlando Magic could try and offer him a max contract offer sheet, hoping that the Golden State Warriors won't match it. We have seen the Indiana Pacers try to acquire Deandre Ayton that way, though obviously, it didn't work out for them as the Phoenix Suns matched Ayton's contract. However, in this situation, it could end up working out for the team that gives Poole the contract, as the Golden State Warriors could elect to let him go to lower their tax bill and salary. Jordan Poole is also likely prioritizing getting his first payday, making this scenario even more likely.

Jordan Poole leaving the Golden State Warriors for a bigger role and a lucrative contract makes sense. He will likely never be able to have an extremely high usage rate on the Warriors due to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson being present on the roster, starting at the PG and SG positions. Though the Golden State Warriors would have the opportunity to match a deal, they would presumably not be willing to keep a disgruntled player who would also increase their luxury tax payments. There is no reason for the Golden State Warriors to keep a player who doesn't want to be there, and they would likely be able to work out a sign-and-trade with the franchise that ends up acquiring Poole.

It is clear that Jordan Poole is likely looking for a team that will be willing to give him a lot of money, while also providing plenty of opportunity on the court. The Golden State Warriors might not be able to do either of things, thus creating a scenario where Jordan Poole leaves the franchise.

Andrew Wiggins Could Get Another Max Contract

Andrew Wiggins has shown that he is an elite two-way player, gaining a lot of notoriety around the league after his defensive performance guarding Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in the Finals. He also hit some big buckets for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA playoffs and showed that he can be an elite rebounder in the biggest games. Andrew Wiggins is without a doubt an extremely versatile two-way player who has proved his worth on the highest stage in the NBA.

There was a time when Andrew Wiggins was considered overpaid while getting max money. The Minnesota Timberwolves notably gave him a max contract at the end of the 2017-18 season, but Wiggins' performance after getting the extension was not deemed max contract worthy by the franchise. At the time, he was viewed as an inefficient volume scorer who didn't have a knack for much else. Thus, the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to trade Andrew Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors as part of a deal to get D'Angelo Russell. Ever since he got to the Warriors though, his reputation changed, and Andrew Wiggins is now viewed as an impactful player who drives winning for a team.

As of right now, it is possible that Andrew Wiggins will get a max contract from another team in 2023 free agency. He is 28 years old currently, and Wiggins is an elite slasher to the rim, who is also in the middle of his athletic prime. Andrew Wiggins has also developed as a 3PT shooter during his time with the Golden State Warriors, shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc over the course of the last two seasons. There is a lot to like about his offensive skill set, and when one combines that with his elite defense and rebounding ability, it is easy to see how a team could convince themselves to give Andrew Wiggins a max contract. His skill set suggests that he will be able to fit into any system and thrive going forward.

If Andrew Wiggins gets a max contract from another team and doesn't get the same amount or more from the Golden State Warriors, it is easy to see him leaving in next year's free agency. He is an unrestricted free agent, which means that the Golden State Warriors won't even have the option of matching his contract and keeping him if another team gives him a good offer. The Golden State Warriors have not gotten an extension done with Andrew Wiggins thus far.

Obviously, Andrew Wiggins has clearly valued his time with the Golden State Warriors and the winning he has done with the franchise: he has had the best years of his career thus far with the team, winning a championship and making his first All-Star appearance. However, there are times when a player has to look at the business side of the NBA, and do what is best for them and their family. Though winning is obviously an important factor in any player's decision in free agency, the financial side matters as well.

Andrew Wiggins could get paid handsomely for his two-way play in next year's free agency, and the option to leave to get more touches could end up being appealing as well. We will see what ends up happening: while one could see him staying with the Golden State Warriors due to him having a lot of success with the team, Andrew Wiggins leaving in free agency is also relatively realistic.

Draymond Green Wants His Respect From The Warriors

Draymond Green is without a doubt the most underrated player on the Golden State Warriors as of right now and throughout their dynastic run. He generally sets the tone for the team defensively, and his leadership, communication, and knowledge on that end of the floor are remarkable. Draymond Green is the quarterback of their offense, taking on a lot of playmaking duties, and setting timely screens to get players like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson open for a 3PT shot. Though his contributions don't always stand out on the box score, there's no doubt that Green is integral to the Golden State Warriors' system due to his unique combination of skills. Within the Warriors' context, Draymond Green is almost irreplaceable.

However, despite his value to the Golden State Warriors, the team has not given him a contract extension thus far. Draymond Green previously stated that he expects to enter the season without getting an extension from the Warriors, meaning that this could theoretically be his last year with the franchise. He has a player option for the 2023-24 season, but it is unclear if he will end up picking it up, as he could potentially end up getting a long-term deal from another franchise.

It should be noted that there have been reports suggesting that Draymond Green is open to the idea of potentially leaving the Golden State Warriors to get another max contract with a different organization. From his standpoint, that point of view makes sense, as he likely wants to secure another big payday prior to his future athletic decline. Draymond Green is obviously a player who doesn't rely on athleticism offensively, but him losing some athletic ability could impact how active he is n the defensive end.

There are teams that have already been linked to Draymond Green. The Detroit Pistons could reportedly be intrigued with the idea of adding him to their young core, and the Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned in connection to him as well. Both teams have avenues to get him, as they will both have a lot of cap space in 2023 free agency (Russell Westbrook's contract with the Lakers will expire at the end of the 2022-23 season).

It is quite possible that Draymond Green will simply leave to join the team that gives him a max-level contract. Though he has been a loyal player to the Golden State Warriors franchise throughout his career, Green has often been underrated even by members of their own fanbase.

Perhaps Draymond Green would want a new challenge and show that he can be the driving force that helps a team turn things around. There is no doubt that Draymond Green deserves more recognition, and he could get it by showing that he can win at the highest level outside of the Warriors. Moving to the Detroit Pistons and helping a solid young core compete or teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Los Angeles Lakers could both be appealing prospects for Draymond Green.

Of course, it is quite possible that the Golden State Warriors could face pressure from franchise stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson demanding that the team give Draymond Green a long-term contract extension. However, it is unclear if the two-star guards would be willing to put that sort of pressure on the front office at this moment.

Out of all three of the mentioned stars, it is quite likely that Draymond Green will be the one to leave. A lot of Warriors fans have debated about which of their non-Stephen Curry players they would let go if in the front office's position, with a lot of them picking Draymond Green due to his age and decline offensively. It is clear that a lot of fans see that Draymond Green isn't quite the same player as he was in his prime, even if he is still one of the best, if not the best, defensive player in the league. He was notably leading the race for the DPOY award prior to his back injury during the 2022-23 season.

It would definitely hurt the Golden State Warriors' fanbase to see one of their original Big Three leave. Draymond Green has been the "heart and soul" of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, and there's no question that he has been a valuable and impactful contributor to the franchise. Without Draymond Green, there is no chance that the Golden State Warriors end up winning four championships and becoming a dynasty.

However, at one point both the franchise and the player have to do what's best for themselves, and it seems as if Draymond Green leaving in free agency to get a big deal could have benefits for both parties. Draymond Green would obviously be getting a big deal from a different team and securing his future financially, while the Warriors would be able to avoid signing an aging defender who relies on physicality to a long-term deal that could hurt them in the future. We don't know what sort of deal Draymond Green will end up getting offered by the Warriors, but it seems unlikely that he ends up getting a max-level contract from the team.

Based on the factors mentioned in this section, it seems possible that Draymond Green will end up leaving the franchise. Though his preference is likely to be a Warrior for life, there is a non-zero chance that he might leave to chase one last payday elsewhere.

The Golden State Warriors Could Lose All Three Of Their Stars

As mentioned in this scenario, there's a chance that the Golden State Warriors could end up losing all three of their star-level players. While they would likely still be a solid enough team simply due to Stephen Curry's presence, they would not be able to be a top-tier contender in the Western Conference. Thus, they must do everything in their power to keep Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green, and retain the talent that helped them win the 2022 NBA championship. All three of those players provided key contributions during the regular season and the playoffs, and each is valuable in their role. The Golden State Warriors are a finely tuned machine, and each player plays a part in their system.

While the Golden State Warriors front office may desire to keep all three of their stars, that may not end up happening due to the franchise facing financial constraints. The team already has the highest payroll in the league and increasing their payroll by too much is something that the front office and ownership probably want to avoid. This upcoming year could end up as the Golden State Warriors' "Last Dance" so to speak. Eventually, all the luxury tax penalties will add up and it seems almost inevitable that at least one of the team's best players will have to end up leaving due to that issue. While obviously, the team has the ability to go over the cap to keep their best players, the frequent messaging from the front office about financial constraints seems to indicate that they have a limit to how much they will spend on the team.

This uncertainty with their contract situations could end up making players play in a different manner to try and secure new contracts with the Golden State Warriors franchise. If all three of Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Jordan Poole were extended today, then the Warriors would have no issues whatsoever in the locker room. However, that clearly seems like an unrealistic scenario as of this moment: if it was going to happen, then it likely would have happened earlier in the summer.

As of right now, though, it is quite likely that everyone in the franchise is focused on defending the team's championship during this upcoming season. Though the contract issues of all three players will be a talking point throughout the season, the team is mostly composed of experienced players who know how to be professionals. Hopefully, the Golden State Warriors are able to have a successful season despite all the noise stemming from the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, and they still project to be a top-tier team in the Western Conference.

