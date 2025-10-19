The Best NBA Player At Every Age In 2025-26

They say age is nothing but a number, and in the NBA, that isn’t the case normally. Every year, the mix of veterans holding onto greatness and young stars rewriting the future makes for one of the most fascinating dynamics in sports. The 2025–26 season is no different. From teenagers already making waves to legends in their late 30s and 40s still defying time, the league’s talent spans generations like never before. So who stands out as the best player at every age this season? Here’s a look across the NBA to find out.

18 Years Old: Cooper Flagg (Dallas Mavericks)

At just 18, Cooper Flagg has to live up to the hype that has surrounded him for years. The No. 1 pick will have to step into Dallas’ rotation alongside Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, showing off elite defensive instincts and immediate maturity for a teenager. His shot-making, hustle, and fearlessness make him one of the league’s most exciting young prospects, and he is ready to prove that the Mavericks didn’t just draft potential; they drafted production. We expect Flagg to run away with the Rookie of the Year award if he stays healthy, and that’s why he is the best teenager in the world right now.

19 Years Old: Ace Bailey (Utah Jazz)

Ace Bailey’s combination of size, athleticism, and natural scoring touch gives Utah its most dynamic wing since the days of Gordon Hayward. Still just 19, the rookie forward plays with veteran confidence, using his length and handle to create mismatches on both ends. The Utah Jazz will likely give him the freedom to learn on the fly, and early flashes suggest Bailey could be the next face of the franchise. That means Bailey is a 19-year-old already ready for the spotlight, and we are all for it. He’s the best 19-year-old in the NBA right now.

20 Years Old: Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)

After a strong rookie debut en route to Rookie of the Year, Stephon Castle looks poised for a breakout sophomore season alongside Victor Wembanyama. His physical defense, improved shooting, and downhill playmaking make him an ideal backcourt partner in San Antonio’s rebuild. At just 20, Castle has already earned the trust of the esteemed Spurs franchise, a sign that he’s not just talented, but wired the right way for long-term success. There is no discussion on who the best 20-year-old in the NBA is, and interestingly, the next age up is another Spurs talent.

21 Years Old: Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

At 21, Victor Wembanyama is already one of the NBA’s most dominant two-way players. Coming off a near–MVP-caliber sophomore year that was cut short due to blood clots in his shoulder, the Spurs’ superstar continues to redefine what’s possible for a 7-foot-4 athlete; protecting the rim, creating offense, and knocking down threes with ease. Entering 2025-26, Wemby’s focus is clear: translating his individual brilliance into team success and putting San Antonio back in the playoff picture. We need Wemby to stay healthy because he could be looking at a perennial MVP-strong season as soon as this upcoming season.

22 Years Old: Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

Fresh off an All-Star campaign, Paolo Banchero enters his age-22 season as the cornerstone of Orlando’s rise. His blend of power and finesse makes him nearly unguardable one-on-one, and his growing playmaking has elevated the entire Magic offense. Banchero’s leadership and consistency are catching up to his talent, and this season could mark his full arrival as one of the league’s premier young superstars. We have high expectations for the Magic as a team, and that is because Banchero should be in the MVP discussion as early as 22 years old.

23 Years Old: Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Chet Holmgren enters 2025-26 as a proven two-way weapon and reigning NBA champion. His length, rim protection, and three-point shooting perfectly complement Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams’ offensive engines. At 23, Holmgren has the tools and mentality to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, helping the OKC Thunder embrace their path in back-to-back fashion. We were tempted to put Alperen Sengun at 23, but the edge goes to Holmgren since he just won an NBA title and had some elite performances in the playoffs.

24 Years Old: Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Anthony Edwards has been in superstar territory for two seasons now, but in the upcoming season, he has to be an MVP candidate. At 24, he’s fresh off a dominant playoff run (second-straight Western Conference Finals) and looks ready to compete for MVP-level recognition. His scoring ability and leadership have turned Minnesota into a Western Conference powerhouse, and this season could mark his full arrival as the next face of the league. We can’t wait to see Edwards’ all-around growth as he enters his sixth campaign in the NBA.

25 Years Old: Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

Tyrese Haliburton’s court vision and efficiency make him the best 25-year-old in basketball, even as he nurses an Achilles injury. After guiding Indiana to the NBA Finals last season, there is no doubt he is a perennial All-NBA guard. His leadership and unselfish style set the tone for a Pacers team built on pace and creativity, and we hope he can make a return sooner rather than later. We expect Hali to make a quick recovery because, at his age, he might be able to bounce back a little quicker than those older than him.

26 Years Old: Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers)

With the iconic Lakers, Luka Doncic begins a new chapter at age 26, and it could be his most electrifying yet. The generational playmaker continues to elevate his game each year, combining elite scoring with unmatched vision. Surrounded by veterans like LeBron James, Doncic is primed to chase his first NBA title while redefining what a “superstar prime” looks like. It’s about time Doncic makes a serious run for the MVP trophy because he is the star of the biggest market in the world right now.

27 Years Old: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

The reigning MVP and Finals MVP enters his age-27 season as one of the top-five players in the world. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s ability to dominate on both ends, lead with poise, and consistently deliver in clutch moments makes him the gold standard for his age group. With OKC emerging as a powerhouse and the favorite for back-to-back titles, Shai’s next goal is clear: repeat an iconic campaign with another one. He has the skills and the players around him to accomplish this, so we can’t deny him.

28 Years Old: Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Devin Booker is one of the league’s smoothest scorers, but his evolution into a complete leader defines his 2025-26 outlook. At 28, he’s in his prime, capable of carrying Phoenix offensively while maintaining his improved playmaking. The Suns’ success hinges on Booker’s ability to push his game from elite to transcendent, and this could be the year he does it. He won’t win a title with the team, but he has the skills to be in the MVP conversation, which is why he ranks as the best player among 28-year-olds.

29 Years Old: Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Donovan Mitchell has to be a shout-out for the best 29-year-old, but Jalen Brunson has to take this ranking. Brunson’s meteoric rise continues into his age-29 season, where he’s become the unquestioned heartbeat of the Knicks. His relentless work ethic and scoring versatility have made him one of the NBA’s toughest competitors. With New York now built around him, Brunson’s next step is leading the franchise to its first Finals run in decades.

30 Years Old: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

At 30, Nikola Jokic remains the most complete player in basketball and the best talent in the world. The three-time MVP’s dominance as a scorer, passer, and rebounder makes him the league’s ultimate matchup nightmare. With his game built on IQ and precision rather than athleticism, the Serbian’s prime could extend far beyond 30, and Denver’s title hopes depend on it. Amazingly, Giannis Antetokounmpo is also 30 years old, but even he can’t usurp Jokic for the top spot for the upcoming season.

31 Years Old: Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

When healthy, no one imposes their will like Joel Embiid. Entering his age-31 season, the reigning scoring champion continues to be an unstoppable force on both ends. With Tyrese Maxey already an All-Star, Embiid’s focus will be on staying healthy and pushing Philadelphia past its playoff disappointments once and for all. Do we have confidence that Embiid will be available for the bulk of the season? No. But we aren’t going to throw him off his status at 31 years old just yet.

32 Years Old: Anthony Davis (Dallas Mavericks)

With the Mavericks, Anthony Davis at 32 is redefining his career arc. Still one of the league’s premier defenders and interior scorers, his return to where it all began gives him a chance to mentor Cooper Flagg while anchoring an elite frontcourt. If Davis stays healthy, he remains one of the NBA’s most dominant big men. It is interesting to see that the Mavs have two frontcourt players who are the best at their age, and there is another player in the backcourt who is yet to come.

33 Years Old: Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks)

At 33, Kyrie Irving is still one of the most gifted shot creators the game has ever seen. His presence has turned Dallas into one of the league’s most dangerous offensive teams, as long as the player can stay healthy. Entering 2025-26, Kyrie’s experience and artistry give the Mavericks the perfect secondary star for another deep playoff push. If Irving can return from a major ACL injury, he has the tools around him to prove he can be a championship-level player at 33 years old.

34 Years Old: Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

Kawhi Leonard enters his age-34 season still among the game’s most efficient and composed two-way players. While load management and constant injury issues remain key, Leonard’s defensive instincts and midrange precision make him the Clippers’ steady hand in high-stakes moments. His challenge this season: keep the Clippers relevant in an increasingly young and fast Western Conference. Oh, and stay healthy. Leonard is constantly dealing with some physical ailment, and he might have one more chance to prove he can be the All-NBA star who once captured two Finals MVPs.

35 Years Old: Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Damian Lillard’s loyalty to Portland continues to define his career, as he wanted to go back to the franchise that drafted him. At 35, he’s transitioned from franchise savior to mentor, still capable of erupting for 40 on any night once he gets back to the court after his unfortunate Achilles injury. As he helps develop the next generation of Trail Blazers talent and returns to his rightful place in Portland, Lillard remains the star of the show for his team and the best current 35-year-old in the NBA.

36 Years Old: James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers)

At 36, James Harden has fully embraced his role as a veteran playmaker, and he might be the best player on the Clippers right now. While his explosiveness has waned, his basketball IQ and passing brilliance remain elite. For the Clippers, Harden’s value lies in orchestrating the offense and giving stars like Kawhi Leonard and Bradley Beal easier scoring opportunities. At 36, Harden is still an All-Star-caliber player, and that won’t change as the new season approaches.

37 Years Old: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Stephen Curry’s shooting still bends defenses like no one else’s. At 37, he remains the engine of Golden State’s offense, defying age with conditioning and still elite sharpshooting. As the Warriors continue to go all-in for an NBA championship, Curry’s leadership and unshakable confidence keep the franchise competitive and dangerous every single night. Will Curry start showing decline as he nears 38 years of age? Possibly, but it won’t be enough to knock him out of the conversations of the top players in the world.

38 Years Old: Mike Conley (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Mike Conley’s game has aged quite well, although the decline is evident. At 38, his leadership, decision-making, and calm presence continue to guide Minnesota’s young core. Though his scoring has dipped and he can’t play heavy minutes too often, his steady hand as a floor general remains invaluable for a Timberwolves team with championship aspirations. Conley is holding down the point guard spot for now, but the Timberwolves have to start thinking about the future of that position.

39 Years Old: Al Horford (Golden State Warriors)

Al Horford’s longevity is a testament to professionalism and adaptability. At 39, he’s still a reliable defender and stretch big man capable of impacting games in limited minutes. For Golden State, his experience and basketball IQ provide mentorship for a roster that is going all-in while adding valuable depth to the frontcourt. Horford doesn’t need to play heavy minutes; just move the ball well, defend, and be reliable in spurts of 20-25 minutes per game. We think Steve Kerr will be more than happy with the veteran big man holding down the fort for them next season.

40 Years Old: LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

At 40 years old and nearly 41, LeBron James continues to redefine aging, even if he is dealing with sciatica that could sideline him for a handful of weeks to start the new campaign. Entering his 23rd season, he’s still producing All-NBA numbers while mentoring his son, Bronny, an unprecedented chapter in basketball history. The 2025-26 season may not just be about chasing another title, but about adding one more remarkable layer to the greatest longevity story the league has ever seen. We hope The King can stay healthy because he has the chance to do even more amazing things at 40 years old that only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar could understand.