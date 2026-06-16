Jason Whitlock Turns On Caitlin Clark, Says Angel Reese Has Shown More Maturity In 2026

Jason Whitlock has spent most of the 2026 WNBA season as one of Caitlin Clark’s loudest defenders in media. He has repeatedly called her the biggest star in American sports and hammered the league for not fully capitalizing on her rise. That made his latest comments all the more striking.

Whitlock is now saying Caitlin Clark needs to grow up, and that Angel Reese is outpacing her in maturity. The shift started after Clark’s animated exchanges with officials went viral again, this time drawing fan criticism about body language and double standards. Rather than defend her, Whitlock went the other way.

“When you treat the refs like you walk on water, don’t be surprised when they p–s on you,” Whitlock wrote on X. “The refs are humans. Caitlin abuses them and shows them up at every turn. Has done it for 3 seasons. You get the energy you give. I like CC. She needs to grow up.”

He went further when a follower argued that Caitlin Clark’s frustration was a product of unfair treatment and outside pressure. Whitlock rejected that framing entirely and pointed to a pattern that predates the WNBA.

“This would make sense if she hadn’t exhibited the exact same behavior at Iowa, her rookie year, her second year, and now her third year,” he wrote.

He referenced a college incident where Clark fell to the ground during a court rush, her father shouting at her from the stands during the NCAA Tournament, and reports from people in Iowa who say the behavior goes back to high school.

The Reese comparison was the line that caught the most attention. “I don’t like Angel Reese,” Whitlock wrote. “But, so far this year, she’s shown more maturity growth than Caitlin Clark. It’s a fact. Caitlin is not a leader. She’s spoiled. Fun to watch drain threes and pass the ball. But her inability to control her emotions creates problems.”

A separate post extended the argument further. Responding to a fan who used a 2022 Arike Ogunbowale clip to push back on Caitlin Clark criticism, Whitlock did not dispute that other players have had emotional moments. He simply argued Clark was held to a different standard because her fanbase signed on expecting something different.

“If we thought CC was gonna behave like everyone else in the WNBA, we wouldn’t have jumped on board,” he wrote. “We thought CC was gonna bring a classier style, be a role model for young girls. Angel Reese is maturing. CC isn’t. Sad.”

Caitlin Clark’s Numbers Are Elite, But the Officiating Friction Keeps Piling Up

The on-court case for Clark remains strong. She is averaging 20.3 points, 7.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds through 12 games, numbers that rank her among the most productive players in the league. She sits second in assists per game, behind only Alyssa Thomas. The Fever have also won three straight after a rocky start. Clark leads the league with four technical fouls this season, a number she currently shares with Reese.

Several of those technicals have come in moments Clark herself has pushed back on. After Indiana’s win over the Connecticut Sun, she was direct about a delay-of-game call she received for accidentally kicking the ball while trying to return it to the referee. “The delay of game made no sense,” she said. “It felt like Tyler wanted to insert himself into the game, and that was ridiculous.” On a separate technical, she was more honest: “I didn’t need an explanation. I deserved it, but it was worth it.”

Whitlock’s critique cuts deeper than one bad call or one viral clip. He is arguing that Clark’s relationship with officials has become a self-reinforcing problem, one she has not adjusted despite three seasons of the same friction. Whether fans agree with that or not, the pattern he is describing is real and documented. Clark is one of the most gifted players the WNBA has ever had. But if a commentator who has built a reputation defending her is now saying she needs to mature, that is a harder argument for her supporters to simply wave off.