Sydney Sweeney Goes Through Emotional Rollercoaster During Knicks Game 5 Comeback

Sydney Sweeney may have been one of the biggest celebrities inside the arena for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but during the New York Knicks‘ championship-clinching comeback, she looked exactly like every other stressed-out Knicks fan.

A viral video making the rounds on social media captured Sweeney experiencing every emotion imaginable as New York fought back from yet another double-digit deficit against the San Antonio Spurs.

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At first, the mood was far from celebratory. With the Knicks trailing and struggling offensively, Sweeney could be seen visibly frustrated during several possessions. Every missed shot seemed to bring another nervous reaction. Every near miss drew a look of tension and disbelief. At times, she could even be seen yelling and reacting emotionally as the game slipped further away from New York.

For anyone who has ever watched their favorite team play in a championship game, the reactions felt instantly relatable.

The tension only grew as the Spurs continued to hold the lead. After all, New York was trying to complete a comeback that would end a 53-year championship drought. One bad stretch could have forced the series back to Madison Square Garden for Game 6.

Then everything started to change. As the Knicks slowly chipped away at the deficit, Sweeney’s reactions shifted from concern to hope. And once New York finally took control, the emotions completely flipped. The same fan who had been nervously watching every possession earlier in the night was suddenly smiling, cheering, and celebrating alongside the rest of the Knicks supporters inside Frost Bank Center.

By the final moments, the stress had completely disappeared. As the Knicks closed out a 94-90 victory and officially secured their first NBA championship since 1973, Sweeney was all smiles. She even pulled out her phone to record the historic celebration as confetti, cheers, and pure joy took over the arena.

The moment became even more memorable because it mirrored the entire series.

The Knicks had spent the Finals constantly battling back from deficits. San Antonio led by double digits in all five games. They held leads of 14, 12, 12, 29, and 16 points throughout the series. Yet New York repeatedly found a way to come back.

Game 5 followed the exact same script. The Spurs built another comfortable lead but the Knicks fought back again. Jalen Brunson delivered a legendary 45-point performance. And New York completed another comeback to capture the franchise’s first championship in more than five decades.

For Sweeney, it was the ultimate rollercoaster ride with every emotion a sports fan can experience happening in the span of a few hours. And when the final buzzer sounded, the Hollywood star looked no different than millions of Knicks fans around the world who had waited 53 years to finally see their team become champions again.