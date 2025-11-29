Draymond Green vs. Kenyon Martin Career Comparison: Who Is Better?

The beef between Draymond Green and Kenyon Martin has been brewing, and it is almost at a boiling point. Draymond has spoken about Kenyon’s inability to impact the New Jersey Nets in an NBA Finals series, particularly after his Nets went 0-2 in two straight Finals appearances. It doesn’t help that Draymond called Kenyon an “underachiever” despite being a No. 1 overall pick.

Kenyon has clapped back, stating how his impact was far more important than Draymond’s for the Warriors, and calling the current defensive star a “fake tough guy”. Keyon has also mentioned how leading his team in scoring at times and being a former No. 1 overall pick have come into the equation in terms of being respected in terms of legacy.

No doubt, both NBA power forwards are legends in their own right and contributed to their teams in their respective eras. But if we could narrow down the career stats, career trajectory, and resumes, which player has the greater run in the league? Both stars had different paths in the NBA, but let’s dig into the details to see who comes out on top.

NBA Championships

Draymond Green: 4

Kenyon Martin: 0

Draymond Green’s championships are what define his career. Winning four NBA titles places him in very high regard, particularly for a non-superstar scorer. His fingerprints are all over the Warriors dynasty as the undisputed vocal leader, enforcer, and playmaker. Green made Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson better players on the court by covering their weaknesses, making him invaluable throughout Golden State’s championship runs.

Kenyon Martin, meanwhile, never captured an NBA championship during his 15-year career, but that lack of rings shouldn’t diminish his contributions. Martin was a tone-setter everywhere he played, especially for the early-2000s New Jersey Nets. Even without a title, he was a vital building block for a franchise that had plenty of success that has never been replicated since. Still, when it comes to rings, Draymond wins this one.

Advantage: Draymond Green

NBA Finals Appearances

Draymond Green: 6 (33 Games)

Kenyon Martin: 2 (10 Games)

With six NBA Finals appearances and 33 games played, Green has performed on the biggest stage more frequently than almost any forward of his era. To his credit, when the games mattered most, the Warriors trusted Draymond to organize their offense and spearhead their defense. Did it work? Yes, because the Warriors won four titles with him in that role. Going 4-2 in the Finals isn’t the worst record either.

Martin reached the NBA Finals twice, playing 10 games as part of the back-to-back Nets teams in 2002 and 2003. During those runs, he was arguably the second-best player on the roster behind Jason Kidd. While he didn’t have the luxury of sharing the floor with multiple future Hall of Famers, Martin’s playoff contributions were essential to the team, albeit in fewer appearances than Green.

Advantage: Draymond Green

NBA Finals Statistics

Draymond Green: 11.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 6.6 APG, 1.8 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Kenyon Martin: 17.6 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.6 SPG, 1.8 BPG

Green’s Finals averages prove how multidimensional he can be in the biggest games. Though the Warriors’ system didn’t require him to be an elite scorer, he consistently elevated his playmaking, rebounding, and defensive activity when it mattered most. In many ways, Green was often the catalyst for their momentum on and off the court. His Finals stats, as a third or even fourth option, were always valuable.

Martin’s Finals production was more traditional during his era: 17.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and elite defensive numbers. He served as a primary scoring threat inside, and his rim protection and intensity gave the Nets a defensive backbone. Considering he was the second option, Martin posted very strong Finals numbers, which were expected considering the load he had to carry.

Advantage: Kenyon Martin

Individual Accolades

Draymond Green: 4x All-Star, 2x All-NBA Team Selection, 9x All-Defensive Team Selection, 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year, 2016-17 Steals Champion

Kenyon Martin: 2003-04 All-Star, 2000-01 All-Rookie Team Selection

Green’s individual resume is stacked with accolades few role-players, let alone power forwards, ever achieved: four All-Star selections, two All-NBA nods, nine All-Defensive selections, a Defensive Player of the Year award, and a steals title. Of course, his DPOY season in 2016-17 remains one of the most impactful defensive seasons of the century. People tend to overlook Draymond’s contributions, but one thing is for sure: his individual awards scream Hall of Fame.

Martin made just one All-Star appearance and earned an All-Rookie selection, but counting accolades alone undersells his value. He played in an era dominated by all-time great big men, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, and Shaquille O’Neal, to name a few, which limited the opportunity for recognition. That’s why Martin had to have an identity, and he did it through toughness, physicality, and heart.

Advantage: Draymond Green

Regular Season Statistics

Draymond Green: 8.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.6 APG, 1.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Kenyon Martin: 12.3 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.2 SPG, 1.1 BPG

Green’s regular-season numbers don’t jump off the page, but they show all-around ability in a support role. He is easily one of the most important “non-stars” of the modern era, and his box score was never designed to reflect his true value. You had to watch basketball or understand it on a deeper level to know just how valuable Green was.

Martin’s regular-season averages reflect a more traditional power forward during his time. A physical, above-the-rim finisher, Martin thrived as a pick-and-roll partner and a rugged defender who could guard two or three positions. His athleticism made him a highlight-regular early in his career, and even after injuries, he remained a steady scoring and rebounding presence. Martin has the edge in scoring because he was a better scorer, but wasn’t quite the same passer, so we call it even.

Advantage: Even

Playoff Statistics

Draymond Green: 11.4 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.5 SPG, 1.3 BPG

Kenyon Martin: 12.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 1.2 BPG

Green’s playoff production proves he was always better in the playoffs. His postseason resume is filled with signature defensive plays, timely three-pointers, and moments that changed outcomes. Few players of his generation were as consistently impactful in the postseason without being a primary scorer, but the fact that his numbers went up is truly impressive.

Martin’s playoff numbers show he was indispensable, but they didn’t go up or down. Whether providing energy, physicality, or secondary scoring, Martin brought a stable presence to postseason battles. Many might not remember too much of K-Mart’s postseason battles, but he held his own and his stats show it. Still, Draymond has the edge in all stats except scoring, but we still give him the advantage.

Advantage: Draymond Green

Player Impact

Draymond Green: Defense-First, Vocal Leader

Kenyon Martin: Physicality, Paint Merchant

Green impacts the game from more than the box score. He is a defense-first player and the vocal leader of one of the greatest dynasties of the modern era. On offense, he was the primary playmaker and made sure everyone was in their place. Defensively, he led the charge with a no-nonsense approach and was critical on that end.

Martin’s player impact came from raw physicality. Sure, his ability to finish around the rim was needed, and the occasional mid-range shot had to be respected. On defense, Martin was the classic enforcer in terms of being someone who changed games by sheer physicality. Who had the better edge? We will call it even.

Advantage: Even

Who Is The Better All-Time Player?

When looking at a player’s career as a whole (taking into account stats, resume, and the eye test), the answer is very clear. Draymond Green has had a better career. Without a doubt, Kenyon Martin was a strong competitor, a good defender, and a key role player on a lot of strong teams. Having said that, Martin’s career is incomparable to Green’s.

Green has had a superstar impact on one of the NBA’s all-time great teams, and his role was very important. He was the best defender on the team and the one who made the offense work in the halfcourt. When looking at the impact on a team’s success, Green’s impact is on another level. He was the best player on a championship-level defense, the quarterback of a top-tier offense (without All-Star-level scoring), and played at a superstar level in the playoffs.

All of that, along with his four championship titles, Finals MVP, and 9 All-Defense team selections, shows his impact on the game. Martin was a very strong player and enforcer, but was never on a team as winning as Green’s. All in all, with all his accolades, Green has to be a tier above Martin.