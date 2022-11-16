Skip to main content

Beautiful Kay Adams Flirted With NBA Insider Shams Charania On Live TV: "So When We Have Kids..."

NBA players are often the ones getting a lot of attention, especially from women, but it seems like more people involved in the competition can take advantage of their status and catch the attention of females every now and then. 

This is what happened with Shams Charania, one of the two best insiders in the league for a while now. Shams has always kept his personal life private, only speaking about it when he really feels like it, leaving fans with some questions about him and what he does in his everyday life. 

Recently, we had the chance to know a little more about Charania and his personal life, while also seeing how he deals with a woman hitting on him. He's a true professional and has apparently learned how to handle these situations from players. 

Beautiful Kay Adams Flirted With NBA Insider Shams Charania On Live TV

Charania was recently interviewed on "Up & Adams", a FanDuel show. Shams is a part of this family now, joining the likes of Michelle Beadle and Chandler Parsons in a new show, but this time, he was the one getting the questions. Former NFL Network talent Kay Adams sat down with Shams, asking some juicy questions that the analyst replied to very well. 

This would be something normal, but given the development of the interview, many fans thought Adams was flirting with Charania. At some point, she asked Shams about the biggest risk of his life and when the journalist talked about chasing his dreams and not paying much attention to school, Adams joked suggesting that Charania would do the same to the children they'd have together. 

"So when we have kids... When you have kids, you're gonna encourage them to follow their dreams," Adams said. 

Their conversation was really cool and it flowed really well. You could see that they have chemistry and enjoy each other's company. Perhaps we're witnessing the beginning of a romantic relationship between one of the most entertaining voices in the NFL and sports in general and one of the best insiders in the NBA right now. 

Adams is very beautiful, and she knows a lot about sports, and her personality is really fun. The girl knows how to get attention from fans and it seemed like she was trying to get Shams' this time. We can find players shooting their shot with hosts, like Shaquille O'Neal, but this time it was the other way around. 

Meanwhile, the young journalist keeps doing his thing in the NBA, bringing fans the latest updates around the association, trying to beat the competition and keep building something good on The Athletic, Stadium and now FanDuel. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

