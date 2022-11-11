Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic was never known as a man who chased after ladies. In fact, Jokic has been in a long-term relationship with his wife, whom he has a baby with. The Joker has always been passionate about a couple of things, including basketball and his favorite sport, horse racing.

Still, it seems like his back-to-back MVP status has earned him some attention recently, and one female has shown her interest in the Serbian superstar. Being really good at basketball and showing the confidence Jokic shows on the court can be attractive to women and this is the best example of that.

A Mexican OnlyFans star recently attended a Denver Nuggets game, where she made it clear she was trying to get Jokic's attention. The center doesn't seem to care much about what's happening on the sidelines when he's playing, but this girl shot her shot regardless.

OnlyFans Star Shoots Her Shot With Nikola Jokic At A Nuggets Game

Vianey Frias recently shared an interesting TikTok video where she describes her purpose during a Nuggets game. She says that she's there for Jokic and will try to get him to look at her.

"Me trying to get Nikola Jokic's MVP attention," the video reads at the beginning.

Jokic was getting ready to take a free throw and Frias was almost in front of him. However, as he got the ball, he didn't look anywhere else and the girl couldn't reach her goal.

"No luck!!" she then wrote.

This girl appears to be a pretty big deal on social media, as she has a lot of followers on both TikTok and Instagram. Unfortunately for her, that's not enough for Jokic to recognize her or even acknowledge her.

The Serbian big man has a happy life at home with his wife and kid, who made headlines when the baby was born and Jokic admitted he was tired even though his wife took care of everything regarding the baby.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets are having a sweet start to the 2022-23 NBA season, posting an 8-3 record to rank 4th in the Western Conference. They face a big challenge tonight against the Boston Celtics, with both teams trying to get the 9th W of the young season.

