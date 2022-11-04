Skip to main content

Nikola Jokic Shows Teammates Where To Run In An Incredible 5D Chess Play

Nikola Jokic is easily one of the most gifted passers in NBA history. While there are some strong passers currently around him in the likes of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Chris Paul, and others, Jokic seems to tower above them all. Quite literally.

LeBron's playmaking prowess at 6'9" has always been appreciated greatly because of how rare it is in players that size. We have never seen a passer like Jokic at his size. He is indisputably the best big-man passer of all time and that's thanks to his one-of-a-kind court vision.

In the Nuggets' win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic called a Bruce Brown move to the basket perfectly, calling Brown out of the corner and into the passing lane as he received the ball and quickly passed it over to Brown for an easy layup.

This game also saw Jokic cross Wilt Chamberlain for all-time triple-doubles, with all players ahead of him now either being guards or LeBron James. The man looking to win his third consecutive MVP will be dishing out a lot more passes like this if he hopes to lead the Nuggets to a possible championship. 

Can Nikola Jokic Catapult The Denver Nuggets To The Top Of The Western Conference?  

Nikola Jokic is building on a wonderful NBA career this year. His quest for a third MVP may be squashed by other European superstars in Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but that doesn't mean his impact on the Nuggets is any different, even after the returns of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. 

Even after a slow start to the season, the Nuggets are building momentum and are currently 5-3 on the season. Considering how teams like the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers have started the season, the Nuggets will hope to challenge the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies at the top of the Western Conference standings. 

