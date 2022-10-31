Skip to main content

NBA Fans Slam The Los Angeles Clippers After Losing 4 Consecutive Games

The Los Angeles Clippers started the 2022-23 NBA season with two consecutive wins, and it felt like the predictions about the team being one of the frontrunners for winning the NBA title were correct. But since then, the franchise has been unable to get even a single win.

They have lost the last four games and currently have a record of 2-4. So much so that the Clippers are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for having the worst offensive rating in the NBA at the moment.

A huge reason behind this underwhelming start is that Kawhi Leonard is still recovering from his ACL injury. As a result, he has only played two games this season. Seeing Kawhi miss many games again, NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith crowned the 2x NBA champion as a pro at missing games.

NBA Fans Are Disappointed With The Los Angeles Clippers

Most of the regular season is yet to be played, but for a team that was labeled one of the frontrunners for the NBA title this season, the current record of the Clippers is certainly concerning.

The team is currently looking for ways to snap this 4-game losing streak. But that didn't stop NBA fans from calling out the franchise for giving false hope to the fanbase.

Despite the Clippers being on a 4-game losing streak, head coach Tyronn Lue has remained optimistic about the team. He still believes that the Clippers can win the NBA Championship this season. Lue may be right, but that cannot happen without the presence of Kawhi Leonard on the roster.

Leonard is undoubtedly the best player on the Clippers' current roster. But he has a tendency to miss many games during the regular season. As we mentioned earlier, he's still resting and missing games to focus on his rehab from ACL injury.

