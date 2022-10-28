Tyronn Lue Explains Why The Clippers Will Be Competing For A Title This Year: "If You Don't Have A Team That's Willing To Sacrifice, It's Hard To Win."

Skip to main content

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking right at the NBA Finals this season, hoping to make their first appearance on that stage and win in their inaugural try. The Clippers have one of the deepest rosters in the league, with a lot of 3-and-D wings being able to make up for each other, depending on how Lue is playing the lineup.

Clippers' head coach Tyronn Lue was on JJ Redick's podcast where he spoke about his goals for the team this season, saying that team sacrifice is going to lead them all the way to the NBA Championship. 

"We don't wanna take shortcuts and rely on Kawhi being back, PG being back, adding John Wall and that requires sacrifice because we got a lot of players. We have 11 players that really deserve to play and you can't play 11 guys. There's gonna be a lot of sacrifice and there's going to be a lot of everything. We have the team to do it, it's kinda been my model since I came in. You saw it my first year here with Pat Beverley and Zu, we got to the Dallas series and we didn't play them the last few games of the series and what do they do? They're cheering their teammates on in every huddle. In practice and shootarounds, they were great. The next series, Pat Beverley and Zubac were huge for us... What comes with winning is sacrifice. If you don’t have a team that’s willing to sacrifice, it’s hard to win.”

The Clippers have been viewed as championship favorites since the start of the year. While they haven't had a perfect start to the season, anyone who's seen them play knows that they are going to be a problem this season.

Is This The Year For The Clippers?

We are heading into one of the most open-ended title races in a long time and the Clippers are among the frontrunners. They are widely expected to battle the Golden State Warriors to see which one of them will come out of the Western Conference and go onto the NBA Finals.

The Clippers have a varied roster that can do everything on the court. While their only big man is Ivica Zubac, their versatility across the front court makes them incredibly dangerous for most teams. If the Clippers can capitalize on their roster this season, it might be a title-winning year for them despite the load management of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. 

