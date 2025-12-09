Every NBA Team’s Worst Trade In Franchise History

Not every NBA trade works out in a franchise’s favor, and we have seen that time and time again. Every NBA franchise at one point or another has had to accept defeat in a trade, and until today, some are reeling from their decision. The latest example is the shocking Luka Doncic trade that has set the Mavericks back another handful of seasons at least. It doesn’t help that they have admitted their mistake by firing Nico Harrison, the man who got the deal done, less than a year later.

But that is not the only bad trade we have witnessed in the NBA. We name the single worst trade in each franchise’s history to get an idea of the circumstances that led to it, and the aftermath when looking back. Let’s dive into the rankings.

Atlanta Hawks – Trading No. 2 Overall Pick Bill Russell

The Hawks’ decision to trade Bill Russell’s rights to the Boston Celtics is one of the most uneven moves in league history. Obviously, Russell went on to win 11 championships and change what leadership meant in professional basketball.

St. Louis received Ed Macauley and Cliff Hagan, both solid players, but they could not match Russell’s impact. From the Hawks’ viewpoint, the trade seemed sensible at the time. They needed scoring and valued Macauley’s local ties. However, looking back, it has to be one of the worst trades in franchise history.

Boston Celtics – A Major Mistake With Joe Johnson

Boston was rebuilding when they sent Joe Johnson to Phoenix in exchange for Rodney Rogers and Tony Delk. While the veterans provided the Celtics with a short-term boost for the playoffs, the team ultimately fell short of reaching the Finals. This made the deal feel like a rushed gamble.

Johnson went on to become a seven-time All-Star and one of the best scorers in the league and one of the best offensive players of his generation. The Celtics spent the following years trying to find a dynamic perimeter scorer, but they had one all along. Luckily for the Celtics, they haven’t had too many mistakes of this magnitude.

Brooklyn Nets – Trading Four First-Round Picks For Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett

The Nets’ major trade with Boston was supposed to kickstart the Brooklyn era with a bang, but it turned into a warning for the decade and foreseeable future. By giving up unprotected first-round picks in 2014, 2016, and 2018, along with a 2017 swap, the Nets handed Boston control of their future.

The Nets hoped that Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett still had what it took to win a championship, but age caught up with them quickly. Brooklyn’s brief chance at success ended in under two seasons. Meanwhile, the Celtics used those picks to acquire Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who became the core of a championship team. No doubt, this was one of the worst trades in NBA history.

Charlotte Hornets – Trading Kobe Bryant For Vlade Divac

Charlotte’s decision to trade teenage Kobe Bryant for Vlade Divac was based on their desire for a center as soon as possible, not long-term potential. At that time, drafting high school players seemed risky, and the Hornets needed a starting big man. They never knew how wrong they would be.

They couldn’t have known that Bryant would become one of the greatest players ever. Divac had a solid career, but the Hornets never reached the heights that Kobe achieved with the Lakers. It’s a mistake that changed the franchise and still hurts decades later, because keeping Bryant could have put a forgotten franchise on the map for good.

Chicago Bulls – Trading LaMarcus Aldridge For Some Reason

Chicago drafted LaMarcus Aldridge with the No. 2 pick before sending him to Portland for Tyrus Thomas and Viktor Khryapa. The move was done because of Thomas’ athleticism, but he never became more than a streaky energy player.

Aldridge, meanwhile, became a perennial All-Star and one of the smoothest mid-range scorers of his generation. The Bulls spent years searching for a long-term frontcourt centerpiece, essentially the exact player they had drafted and traded away. This was more painful considering how well Aldridge would’ve paired with Derrick Rose during Chicago’s early-2010s rise.

Cleveland Cavaliers – Moving James Worthy To The Lakers

In one of the worst timing disasters in NBA history, the Cavaliers traded a future first-round pick to the Lakers. That pick turned out to be the No. 1 overall selection, and it became James Worthy. At the time, Cleveland was struggling with ownership issues during “the Stepien Era,” which led to so many horrible trades.

Obviously, Worthy became a Hall of Famer and a key player on the Showtime Lakers. Meanwhile, Cleveland had to deal with years of dysfunction before finding stability later in the ’80s and eventually, by drafting LeBron James over two decades later. This trade was an utter disaster, which isn’t a surprise considering the Cavs franchise hasn’t been the most savvy.

Dallas Mavericks – Shockingly Sending Luka Doncic To The Lakers

Out of all the bad trades that will appear on this list, the Mavericks might steal the headlines for the worst. Luka Doncic led them to the NBA Finals, but one season later, he was traded out of nowhere to the Lakers for a package of Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick. Why did the Mavs trade Luka? We will never know.

The Mavs did end up with Cooper Flagg in the following season’s draft, but it remains to be seen if they made the right decision in case they somehow win a title before Luka does in Los Angeles. Frankly, we cannot understand a trade of this magnitude, and based on what we have seen since, this is the worst trade ever.

Denver Nuggets – Acquiring T.R. Dunn And Missing Out On Clyde Drexler

The Nuggets traded a pick that became Clyde Drexler and chose T.R. Dunn instead. Dunn was a strong defender but didn’t contribute much on offense. At that time, the Nuggets were playing fast under Doug Moe and didn’t focus on the potential that Drexler had.

Drexler later became a Hall of Famer and a franchise icon in Portland before winning an NBA title in Houston. Meanwhile, Denver kept looking for a superstar wing throughout the ’80s and ’90s, and could have certainly used a generational talent to keep them competitive. At least Denver hit the mark with the surprising Jokic draft decision that was a major win.

Detroit Pistons – Trading A Finals MVP For An Old Allen Iverson

Detroit’s choice to trade Finals MVP Chauncey Billups for an aging Allen Iverson was a risky move that almost immediately failed. The front office wanted Iverson’s scoring to boost the offense, but the chemistry never developed. Iverson had problems with the coaching staff, and the Pistons’ long stretch of deep playoff runs ended abruptly.

Billups went on to stabilize Denver and guide them to the Western Conference Finals, showing he still had a lot to give. Detroit fell into years of obscurity, and the trade marked a significant decline for the franchise. Had this trade been done for a prime Iverson, things would have been different, but that simply wasn’t the case.

Golden State Warriors – Trading Wilt Chamberlain (!) For Spare Parts

The dominant Wilt Chamberlain was very much at the peak of his powers when the Warriors dealt him to the 76ers for Connie Dierking, Paul Neumann, and Lee Shaffer, none of whom became star players. The franchise cited financial reasons, but the decision stole the roster of its most dominant force.

Chamberlain went on to win three more MVPs and a championship after the move, while the Warriors slipped into mediocrity for years. In a nutshell, the franchise traded a once-in-a-lifetime superstar and larger-than-life athlete for spare parts instead of doing anything possible to keep him on board until his retirement.

Houston Rockets – Making A Mistake With Moses Malone

After a contract dispute, the Rockets traded reigning MVP Moses Malone to Philadelphia in exchange for Caldwell Jones and a first-round pick. This decision made little sense from a basketball point of view, and Houston never found a suitable replacement for Malone for a very long time.

Malone led the 76ers to a championship and had one of the most memorable postseason runs ever, solidifying his place as an all-time great. Houston wouldn’t become a serious contender again until Hakeem Olajuwon joined the team three years later (eventually winning a ring 13 years later), but we don’t understand that decision to trade Malone until today.

Indiana Pacers – Trading No. 15 Overall Pick (Kawhi Leonard) For George Hill

Indiana wanted a point guard and thought George Hill, a local favorite, could be a long-term answer, and was happy to deal the No. 15 overall pick. He provided solid minutes and helped in the playoffs at times, but the Pacers never reached a championship level while he was with the team.

Kawhi Leonard, on the other hand, became a two-time Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. Leonard would have been the undisputed face of the Pacers for the foreseeable future, and even with the issues that swarmed him at times, he is a once-in-a-generation talent.

Los Angeles Clippers – Swapping SGA And 5 Picks For Paul George

The Clippers acquired Paul George to help them land Kawhi Leonard, making it a necessary deal at the time to keep Leonard happy. However, the cost, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, along with five first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps, turned out to be enormous once SGA became an MVP, scoring champion, NBA champion, and Finals MVP.

Although George performed well with three All-Star appearances, the team never made it to the Finals. To many Clippers fans, George’s stint in Los Angeles was a disappointment. If the Clippers had kept SGA, they would have been in a far better position than they ever could have imagined.

Los Angeles Lakers – Trading Adrian Dantley For Spencer Haywood

The Lakers have been on the positive end of bad trades, as they have historically won most deals throughout their history. That is why they are the most recognized franchise in NBA history. However, even they are not prone to errors. They traded away young scoring star Adrian Dantley too soon, sending him to the Jazz for veteran Spencer Haywood.

They hoped to add toughness, but Haywood was past his prime and played just one more season with the team. Dantley went on to become a two-time scoring champion, and the Lakers could have benefited from him in the early days of Magic Johnson. Although the Lakers still built a dynasty, this was a major mistake.

Memphis Grizzlies – Gift-Wrapping Pau Gasol For The Lakers

Memphis traded Pau Gasol to the Lakers in exchange for a package that included Kwame Brown and draft picks. At the time, it seemed like a one-sided deal, and the Grizzlies faced a lot of criticism for not getting fair value for their franchise player. Looking back many years later, it was a disaster.

Even if the trade looked somewhat better over time, when Marc Gasol, whose rights were part of the deal, developed into a strong player, the situation was tough for Memphis. Pau helped the Lakers reach championship status, winning two rings alongside Kobe Bryant, and the Grizzlies continued to be laughed at for giving L.A. a championship player.

Miami Heat – Trading Steve Smith For A Package Involving Kevin Willis

The Heat haven’t committed major trades on the level of other franchises, but they made a distinct one that we can’t forget. Miami thought they were ready to compete right away, but trading young Steve Smith for Kevin Willis was not the right move. Smith developed into a strong scorer and playmaker, while Willis’ best years were coming to an end.

The Heat spent a lot of the ’90s trying to find the top-level perimeter creation that Smith could have offered. Smith’s later All-Star season in Atlanta highlighted how expensive that impatience was.

Milwaukee Bucks – Trading Dirk Nowitzki For Robert Taylor On Draft Night

Milwaukee drafted Dirk Nowitzki and then traded him to Dallas for Robert Traylor. The Bucks thought they were getting a more ready big man, but Traylor had a hard time making a consistent impact.

Nowitzki, on the other hand, became an icon in the league, winning an MVP and a championship with the Mavericks. This decision stands out as one of the most painful draft-night choices in NBA history because the big German could have been the greatest player in Bucks history rather than being the face of the Mavs.

Minnesota Timberwolves – Trading Franchise Legend Kevin Garnett

Minnesota’s decision to trade its greatest player ever was somewhat expected, but the return, which included Al Jefferson, Gerald Green, and some role players, did not spark a meaningful rebuild. The Timberwolves then faced a long period of mediocrity that lasted almost a decade until Anthony Edwards came along.

Garnett, on the other hand, helped Boston win a championship immediately. Minnesota fans still wonder what might have happened if the franchise had built better around KG during his prime instead of trading him too late. In terms of emotional pain, this has to be up there with the Doncic trade.

New Orleans Pelicans – Not Getting Nearly Enough For Chris Paul

The Pelicans (Hornets at the time) were dealing with some ownership uncertainty when they traded Chris Paul to the Clippers (after David Stern vetoed a trade involving the Lakers). The return package included Eric Gordon, Chris Kaman, Al-Farouq Aminu, and a pick. This lacked the star talent usually expected for one of the greatest floor generals of all time.

Paul led Los Angeles to its most successful period ever, while New Orleans had difficulty turning the assets into key players. They were almost forced to trade CP3 at the time, but perhaps rushed too soon instead of asking for far more draft assets.

New York Knicks – The Ridiculous Eddy Curry Trade In 2005

The New York Knicks traded several unprotected first-round picks to the Bulls for Eddy Curry, betting on his raw size. However, Curry faced challenges with conditioning (speaking of size), consistency, and injuries, and he never became the center that New York hoped for.

Meanwhile, Chicago used the Knicks’ picks to acquire Joakim Noah and LaMarcus Aldridge (who was later traded), kicking off a new and exciting era. For the Knicks, this was another case of a franchise that often sacrificed the future for short-term risk, time and time again.

Oklahoma City Thunder – Making The Infamous James Harden Mistake

OKC’s decision to trade James Harden over a relatively small contract dispute was one of the most significant “what if” moments in NBA history. Harden went on to become an MVP and one of the most unstoppable scorers ever with the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder received Kevin Martin and Jeremy Lamb, who were decent players but nowhere near star quality. This choice stopped the Durant-Westbrook-Harden trio from reaching its full potential because they had made the NBA Finals together and didn’t return. Luckily for the Thunder, they eventually captured an NBA title in the SGA era.

Orlando Magic – Not Believing In Aaron Gordon Enough

After many average seasons, Orlando decided it was time to make a change. They traded Aaron Gordon to Denver in exchange for Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton, and a protected pick. While it wasn’t the worst deal on the list, they clearly misunderstood Gordon’s true role as a starting-caliber forward.

Gordon has excelled in Denver as a defensive anchor and a perfect fit alongside Nikola Jokic for a championship-winning Nuggets team. Meanwhile, Orlando watched him become the player they always wanted him to be, just not in a Magic uniform.

Philadelphia 76ers – Another Bad Moses Malone Decision

The Sixers traded Moses Malone, Terry Catledge, and some picks for Jeff Ruland and Cliff Robinson. Ruland played only five games in the next three years because of injuries. Philadelphia fell out of the playoff race almost instantly.

This trade was a sudden end to a strong era for the Sixers. Without Malone, the team slipped into mediocrity and didn’t regain its former status for more than ten years. Why did Moses get traded in a bad decision again? We simply can’t understand it.

Phoenix Suns – Unbelievably Swapping Jason Kidd For Stephon Marbury

Phoenix decided to trade budding superstar Jason Kidd due to personal problems off the court, sending him to New Jersey in exchange for Stephon Marbury. While Marbury was a short-term star, Kidd went on to change the Nets, helping them reach the NBA Finals two years in a row.

Meanwhile, the Suns struggled and eventually had to change course again (and again). Kidd’s leadership, defense, and passing made him unmatched among any other point guard at the time. Those qualities were something Phoenix never truly regained during the Marbury era, which changed once Steve Nash arrived.

Portland Trail Blazers – Yet Another Bad Moses Malone Decision

Yes, a third bad trade involving Moses. Portland drafted Malone but traded him for a first-round pick that turned out to be unremarkable. The team underestimated Malone’s potential during a time when the ABA-NBA merger created uncertainty when it came to analyzing a player’s true talent.

Of course, Malone became one of the greatest rebounders and dominant players of all time. Although Portland won the title in 1977, they could have built a dynasty if they had paired Walton with Malone in the frontcourt.

Sacramento Kings – Moving Oscar Robertson For Charlie Paulk

The Kings, then based in Cincinnati as the Royals, surprisingly traded Oscar Robertson to Milwaukee due to disagreements with upper management. The players they got back, Charlie Paulk and Flynn Robinson, were not close to the level of one of the greatest guards in history.

Robertson went on to win a championship with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Meanwhile, the Kings had a tough time staying relevant after losing their franchise superstar, who was a once-in-a-lifetime talent. Amazingly, the Kings are still struggling to stay relevant today.

San Antonio Spurs – Doing Anything To Be Done With Dennis Rodman

The Spurs are a no-nonsense organization, and they wanted to be done with Dennis Rodman by all accounts. Rodman’s crazy behavior off the court and his conflicts with teammates caused the Spurs to trade him to Chicago in exchange for Will Perdue. That’s it, just Will Perdue.

Although the Spurs got some harmony in the locker room, they lost one of the top rebounders in the league for a role player. Rodman went on to win three championships with the Bulls, leading an outstanding defense and becoming arguably the greatest rebounder ever. San Antonio’s choice to let him go made sense at the time, but it was very costly in hindsight.

Toronto Raptors – Trading Half-Man, Half-Amazing

Toronto’s relationship with Vince Carter fell apart too soon, resulting in a trade that brought back Alonzo Mourning (who refused to report), Eric Williams, Aaron Williams, and two draft picks. It was a surprisingly poor return for the team’s first superstar and a man who sold out seats because of the excitement he brought.

Carter rejuvenated his career with the New Jersey Nets, while the Raptors began a lengthy rebuild that lasted almost two decades. The Raptors should have made things right with Carter because he was truly “Half-Man, Half-Amazing” and the most exciting player in franchise history.

Utah Jazz – Failing To Keep Dominique Wilkins

Utah drafted Dominique Wilkins, but due to financial issues, traded him to Atlanta before he ever played for the Jazz. This decision was based on money, not basketball. Regardless, this was a terrible decision.

Wilkins became one of the greatest scorers in history, while Utah spent years looking for top wing talent to support their Stockton and Malone duo. The “Human Highlight Film” could have been a Jazz legend, and fans until today wonder what could have been if their management had made the right basketball decision.

Washington Wizards – Moving Away From Future Superstar Chris Webber

The Wizards traded Chris Webber to Sacramento due to issues with coach Bernie Bickerstaff and worries about injuries. In exchange, Washington got Mitch Richmond and Otis Thorpe, both of whom were older and no longer at their best. Obviously, this was a grave error.

Webber became the leader of the Kings’ teams that were championship contenders, while Washington struggled in mediocrity. Mishandling a young talent instead of working towards an agreement led to this situation, and the Wizards have not been relevant since.