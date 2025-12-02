Fadeaway World’s All-NBA Teams One Month Into 2025-26 NBA Seaso

Making the All-NBA Team is one of the most valued accomplishments of a player’s career, and after just one month into the new season, we have the three All-NBA Teams sorted out. While we are extremely early with these names, it never hurts to get a sneak peek at what could come along the way. Superstars such as Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have dominated their way toward the top of MVP contention and will almost certainly earn All-NBA honors.

But they aren’t the only heavy-hitters to gain recognition, as rising stars such as Victor Wembanyama and Cade Cunningham have been spectacular. At the same time, players on improved teams like the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers also deserve praise. Without further ado, here are Fadeaway World’s All-NBA Teams as things stand.

All-NBA First Team

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

2025-26 Season Statistics: 32.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 6.6 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is easily the best player in the world not named Nikola Jokic and is the MVP for an Oklahoma City Thunder team showing it will compete for one of the top spots in the Western Conference. He has been on fire to start the season and his improvement in the clutch has been a sight to behold. With Oklahoma City starting the season at the top of the standings in the Western Conference, Gilgeous-Alexander is easily a top-two MVP candidate and 1st Team All-NBA member.

Luka Doncic

2025-26 Season Statistics: 35.1 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 9.2 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.6 BPG

The Los Angeles Lakers are pushing for a top-four seed in the Western Conference on the back of Luka Doncic‘s phenomenal season. Luka is posting obscene numbers and is doing it while having a ton of fun in the NBA’s biggest market. Is there any doubt that the Slovenian is comfortable in LA? The fact that Luka’s improvement on the defensive end this season has resulted in 1.7 steals per game means that the Lakers will likely take advantage of more transition opportunities as well. He has proven to be one of three players who has been virtually unstoppable a month into the season, and his spot on the 1st Team is almost guaranteed.



Giannis Antetokounmpo

2025-26 Season Statistics: 30.9 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 6.6 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG

The only reason the Milwaukee Bucks are even remotely relevant in the Eastern Conference is because of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Through 15 games, Giannis is producing 30.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per game while carrying arguably the biggest load in the NBA. Nobody expected the Bucks to be any good after a disastrous offseason, but Giannis is doing everything possible to keep his team afloat. Even if he has missed a few games, the Greek Freak is one of the top five players in the world.

Nikola Jokic

2025-26 Season Statistics: 28.9 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 10.9 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Nikola Jokic is still the best player in the NBA. He is leading his team, the Denver Nuggets, to a great start even though they have had a lot of roster changes around him. He has season averages of 28.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 10.9 assists from the center position and is showing that he is in control of the most complex offensive system in the league. Doing that, he is producing an average of a triple-double and making all his teammates more comfortable. The Denver Nuggets’ record is a direct reflection of Jokic’s ability to stabilize the team, particularly in close games. He continues to be the most complete offensive player in the world and isn’t slowing down soon.

Victor Wembanyama

2025-26 Season Statistics: 26.2 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.1 SPG, 3.6 BPG

Victor Wembanyama’s growth to an All-NBA First Team talent in just two seasons is nothing short of incredible. He has started the 2025-26 season as the cornerstone of the San Antonio Spurs franchise, making them immediately competitive in the Western Conference playoff race. Wembanyama is averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.6 blocks per game, leading the way for a Spurs team that has been transformed solely by Wembanyama’s nightly performances.

All-NBA Second Team

Cade Cunningham

2025-26 Season Statistics: 28.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 9.4 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Cade Cunningham is the superstar of the Detroit Pistons and shows that this team is finally beginning to grow competitively, as evidenced by his ability to put up 28.8 points per game along with 9.4 assists per game while controlling the team’s offense. Cunningham has improved his shooting percentage this year across the board, and the Pistons lead the East because of Cunningham’s leadership skills. His Second Team selection appears to be merited and his future appears to be safe, although he might sneak into the First Team if things continue going his way.

Jalen Brunson

2025-26 Season Statistics: 28.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 6.2 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.1 BPG

For Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks, last year’s success continues to prove to be no fluke as Brunson continues to lead the Knicks in points per game with a 28.5 average and keeps them firmly planted in the upper seeding of the Eastern Conference. While Brunson’s rebounding and defensive numbers have been modest, he continues to show that he can contribute to his team through his 6.2 assists per game and superstar leadership ability.

Austin Reaves

2025-26 Season Statistics: 28.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.8 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Austin Reaves has had one of the biggest breakout seasons and emerged as a true All-NBA star. As the Los Angeles Lakers have kicked off a resurgence with Reaves’ 28.8 points averaged through 17 games, he has also contributed 6.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game. Reaves is showing us more than just being Luka Doncic’s sidekick; he’s taking on his own role as an equal partner, becoming a true co-star. The Lakers have had a fast start to the current season and most of it can be attributed directly to Reaves.

Chet Holmgren

2025-26 Season Statistics: 18.2 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 1.7 APG, 0.7 SPG, 1.5 BPG

Chet Holmgren makes this list for earning his All-NBA Second Team honor due to his elite-level defense combined with Oklahoma City’s strong start. Holmgren’s stats of 18.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game tell only part of the story because he is the leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. He has displayed an ability to protect the rim at an elite level from multiple angles and has displayed the agility to contest a guard’s shot as well. The Thunder are on top of the West and Holmgren is almost as important as SGA.

Alperen Sengun

2025-26 Season Statistics: 22.3 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 6.9 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.8 BPG

Alperen Sengun has led the Houston Rockets through one of the strongest runs of the season. He’s averaging 22.3 PPG, 9.1 RPG, and 6.9 APG as he’s been utilized as a point-center in Ime Udoka’s offense. His playmaking from the post and ability to initiate plays from the elbow has entirely redefined the identity of the Houston Rockets and it has worked to near-perfection. The Rockets have had a spectacular start to this season and are competing for one of the top seeds in the Western Conference, so their best player will earn an All-NBA Second Team nod as a result.

All-NBA Third Team

Devin Booker

2025-26 Season Statistics: 25.7 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 6.9 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Although Devin Booker has been given increased responsibility as a playmaker for the rebuilding Suns, his impact has been there from the start. He has built chemistry with the team’s supporting cast which has allowed Phoenix’s roster to find much-needed stability. And in clutch situations, his ability to elevate his scoring when it matters most makes him one of the best advantages for the team. Although the Suns’ record doesn’t match that of the top-tier teams in the Western Conference, Booker has undoubtedly been the heart and soul of this roster.

Donovan Mitchell

2025-26 Season Statistics: 29.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Donovan Mitchell will likely earn a selection to the Third Team All-NBA because his scoring for the Cleveland Cavaliers is impossible to ignore. His presence on the offensive end during a turbulent but very competitive beginning to the season has been great to watch. Mitchell has been the most stable player during Cleveland’s injury woes and he is adding 1.5 SPG to his tally as well. Although the Cavaliers have not performed well thus far, the star power of Mitchell cannot be questioned.

Anthony Edwards

2025-26 Season Statistics: 28.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Anthony Edwards has yet to take that final leap into top-five player status but he is keeping the Minnesota Timberwolves competitive for a top-five seed in a brutal Western Conference. Edwards is averaging 28.9 points with an improved and polished scoring game and is still one of the most explosive players in the NBA. The Timberwolves’ 12-8 start is due to Edwards’ growth as a more complete leader on the court, but he might need to step it up a notch to climb into the All-NBA Second Team.

Scottie Barnes

2025-26 Season Statistics: 19.9 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 5.0 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.6 BPG

Scottie Barnes has been the driving force for a Toronto Raptors team that has surpassed expectations, posting 19.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. As a scorer, Barnes has become comfortable with his jumper and that has opened the game up for newcomer Brandon Ingram much more than we had anticipated. Barnes’ improvement as a leader has played a massive role in the Raptors’ strong start in the East, as they sit 2nd in the conference.

Karl-Anthony Towns

2025-26 Season Statistics: 21.7 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 3.3 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.8 BPG

Karl-Anthony Towns wraps up our All-NBA Third Team as he posts 21.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game as the co-star and trusted sidekick for Jalen Brunson. Since the Knicks are once again one of the best teams in the East, Towns’ spot on the All-NBA Team might be solidified until further notice. Anytime a big man can post a double-double while shooting 44.9% from the field will always be in contention, and his 20.5 PER isn’t too bad either.