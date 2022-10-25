Adam Silver Reacts To LeBron James Saying He Wants To Be The Owner Of An Expansion Team In Las Vegas: "I Think It's Very Healthy For The League..."

LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. There's no doubt that he's one of the most prominent figures in the league today, and his popularity is not only due to his play on the court but also due to his ventures off the court.

One of LeBron James' goals is to be a governor of an NBA team. Previously, he claimed that he wanted to own an NBA team in Las Vegas, and he also sent a direct message to Adam Silver in the process.

“I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe, with the (Milwaukee Bucks) and (Atlanta Hawks), but he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players. So I want the team here, Adam. Thank you.”

Recently, Adam Silver responded to LeBron James' desire to own a team in Las Vegas. He claimed that it's "healthy for the league" when players move into team management and team ownership, adding that he's "thrilled" that LeBron James wants to be a team governor in the future.

“I think its very healthy for the league when you have sort of this life-cycle of players moving into management, potentially moving into ownership,” Silver told Andrews on NBA Today. “Obviously Michael Jordan is the owner of Charlotte…its great for the ecosystem. I’m thrilled that LeBron aspires to be an NBA team owner one day. Las Vegas specifically will make a great location for a franchise one day. We have the WNBA team there, the Aces, that obviously just won the championship.” “Its not on the front-burner right now for the league,” Silver said. “We’ve been very public about the fact we want to get through collective bargaining, we want to see where our new media deals come out. But then we’ll turn back to expansion at some point.”

It remains to be seen if LeBron James ends up becoming a team governor in the future. Hopefully, we see that happen, and it'd be interesting to see how LeBron James does as a governor in this scenario.

LeBron James Is A Part-Owner Of Other Sports Teams

Though obviously, LeBron James hasn't been able to purchase a stake in an NBA team yet, he is a part-owner of franchises in other professional sports, notably having a stake in Premier League soccer club Liverpool, as well as owning part of the Red Sox through Fenway Sports.

Hopefully, we see LeBron James succeed in his goal of owning an NBA team. It is clear that the league is open to that happening, and we'll see what happens with this situation over the course of the next few years.