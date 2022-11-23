Skip to main content

All Kendall Kenner’s Exes Team Can Compete For A Championship

All Kendall Kenner’s Exes Team Can Compete For A Championship

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly called it quits on their relationship after two years together. The couple looked incredibly happy together after first being spotted in 2020, but things came to a surprising end soon, leaving many fans with a lot of questions. 

Book and Kendall were seen together visiting the player's grandma, and even though rumors suggested they had broken up earlier this year, they shut it down and continued their relationship.

Well, that has come to an end, with Book becoming the latest member of Jenner's 'team of exes' that includes other five players that dated the supermodel at some point. Whenever people talk about the Kardashian clan member, they mention the list of players that dated her, and recently, we realized that these players can make a good six-man team to compete for a championship. 

All Kendall Kenner’s Exes Team Can Compete For A Championship

Clutch Point recently shared an interesting graphic showing the six NBA players Kendall has dated to date, and truth be told, she has a solid roster there. Starting with Blake Griffin, going through Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma, D'Angelo Russell and finishing with Booker. 

This team looks pretty solid to be honest, and fans had a lot of comments to say about it. 

They don t learn do they😂

Start DLo bench clarksin!!

Safe to say, she has a type

Jordan is a valid 6th man he won it once I think I’m starting DLo still love Jordan DLo jus better then him also Jordan is a SG so it don’t make sense to have 2 SGs and then bench ur PG

She definitely has a type…

Hot take they’re better than the lakers

Jordan clarckson over DLo?! Y’all wildin for that

Dlo and bench Clarkson

Light skin only

Decent playoff team

Al NBA lightskin😂😂

The rest of the sisters have a bench. Chris Humphrey, Lamar Odom, Tristan Thomson, James Harden. Am I missing someone?

😂😂😂😂😂😂 all they need is a mascot lol. This a solid starting 5 tho in they prime lol

Why do y’all think clarkson would start over DLo at point guard when Jc not even a a Point guard …he’s a 6th man

Y’all really on here arguing about who should be point guard lol

Luka next

Kendall is a beautiful woman who gets a lot of attention wherever she goes. NBA players aren't different and they have shot their shots with the 27-year-old. It seemed like she and Book were really happy together, but their careers got in the middle of the relationship, causing this break up. 

The player keeps doing his thing, leading the Phoenix Suns, who are trying to return to the NBA Finals again, while the model will continue her career as one of the most famous influencers in the world. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Ja Morant
NBA Media

Ja Morant Denies He's Human In Flaming Statement

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Hilariously Blasts Heckling Fan In Philadelphia
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Hilariously Blasts Heckling Fan In Philadelphia

By Orlando Silva
Luka Doncic Sends Blunt Message To Mavericks Fans Who Think He'll Leave The Team
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Sends Blunt Message To Mavericks Fans Who Think He'll Leave The Team

By Orlando Silva
NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Could Make A Run At Hawks Center Clint Capela
NBA Media

NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Could Make A Run At Hawks Center Clint Capela

By Nico Martinez
The First NBA Thanksgiving Was In 1949: 5 Games, Including A 5 Overtime Thriller
NBA Media

The First NBA Thanksgiving Was In 1949: 5 Games, Including A 5 Overtime Thriller

By Titan Frey
Larsa Pippen Finally Speaks On Marcus Jordan: “I Never Knew Him Or His Family."
Entertainment

Larsa Pippen Finally Speaks On Marcus Jordan: “I Never Knew Him Or His Family."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Rejected Trading Lauri Markkanen For John Collins
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Rejected Trading Lauri Markkanen For John Collins

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Blasts The Brooklyn Nets After 'Atrocious' Performance Against 76ers
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Blasts The Brooklyn Nets After 'Atrocious' Performance Against 76ers

By Nico Martinez
Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kawhi Leonard And Calls Him Pajamas While Defending Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kawhi Leonard And Calls Him Pajamas While Defending Anthony Davis

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Curry Explains How Michael Jordan's Leadership Style Inspired Him
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Explains How Michael Jordan's Leadership Style Inspired Him

By Divij Kulkarni
5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan
NBA Media

5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Devin Booker
NBA Media

Cuffs The Legend Takes A Major Shot At The Phoenix Suns After Win Over Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Wilt Chamberlain Couldn't Fit In A Normal Car So He Bought A $750,000 Race Car That Was Custom Built
NBA Media

Wilt Chamberlain Couldn't Fit In A Normal Car So He Bought A $750,000 Race Car That Was Custom Built

By Divij Kulkarni
"Bismack Biyombo traveled from Phoenix to the Democratic Republic of the Congo" LeBron James And NBA Fans' Funny Reaction To Suns' Center
NBA Media

"Bismack Biyombo Traveled From Phoenix To The Democratic Republic Of The Congo" LeBron James And NBA Fans' Funny Reaction To Suns' Center

By Divij Kulkarni
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Still On Top, Jayson Tatum Is Rising
NBA

2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Still On Top, Jayson Tatum Is Rising

By Nick Mac