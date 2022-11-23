Credit: Fadeaway World

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly called it quits on their relationship after two years together. The couple looked incredibly happy together after first being spotted in 2020, but things came to a surprising end soon, leaving many fans with a lot of questions.

Book and Kendall were seen together visiting the player's grandma, and even though rumors suggested they had broken up earlier this year, they shut it down and continued their relationship.

Well, that has come to an end, with Book becoming the latest member of Jenner's 'team of exes' that includes other five players that dated the supermodel at some point. Whenever people talk about the Kardashian clan member, they mention the list of players that dated her, and recently, we realized that these players can make a good six-man team to compete for a championship.

All Kendall Kenner’s Exes Team Can Compete For A Championship

Clutch Point recently shared an interesting graphic showing the six NBA players Kendall has dated to date, and truth be told, she has a solid roster there. Starting with Blake Griffin, going through Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma, D'Angelo Russell and finishing with Booker.

This team looks pretty solid to be honest, and fans had a lot of comments to say about it.

They don t learn do they😂 Start DLo bench clarksin!! Safe to say, she has a type Jordan is a valid 6th man he won it once I think I’m starting DLo still love Jordan DLo jus better then him also Jordan is a SG so it don’t make sense to have 2 SGs and then bench ur PG She definitely has a type… Hot take they’re better than the lakers Jordan clarckson over DLo?! Y’all wildin for that Dlo and bench Clarkson Light skin only Decent playoff team Al NBA lightskin😂😂 The rest of the sisters have a bench. Chris Humphrey, Lamar Odom, Tristan Thomson, James Harden. Am I missing someone? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 all they need is a mascot lol. This a solid starting 5 tho in they prime lol Why do y’all think clarkson would start over DLo at point guard when Jc not even a a Point guard …he’s a 6th man Y’all really on here arguing about who should be point guard lol Luka next

Kendall is a beautiful woman who gets a lot of attention wherever she goes. NBA players aren't different and they have shot their shots with the 27-year-old. It seemed like she and Book were really happy together, but their careers got in the middle of the relationship, causing this break up.

The player keeps doing his thing, leading the Phoenix Suns, who are trying to return to the NBA Finals again, while the model will continue her career as one of the most famous influencers in the world.

